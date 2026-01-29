I’ve found a SAD lamp deal for less than £50, to help you tackle the winter blues

We’ve still got a couple of months left of winter and, if you’re anything like me, you’re probably dreaming of warmer, brighter days.

Around two million Brits experience symptoms of seasonal affective disorder (SAD) – a form of depression that mainly occurs during winter – according to NHS data. But even if you don’t identify with having a disorder, many of us are prone to suffering from low mood as the weather takes a turn for the gloomy.

Fortunately, there’s a product out there that can help: a trusty SAD lamp. The idea is that they produce a bright light that mimics sunlight, causing the brain to increase mood-stabilising hormones such as serotonin.

There isn’t enough evidence to say whether SAD lamps achieve this, according to the NHS, but, personally, I have found winter mornings to be easier since I started using this type of light therapy.

The two SAD lamps I’ve featured below made it into IndyBest’s review of the best SAD lamps – which means they’ve been tried and tested by our experts – and they’re now on sale. It’s not clear when this discount will end, so it may be worth taking advantage now. Keep scrolling for everything you need to know.

Lumie mini light-therapy lamp: Was £59.99, now £46.19, Lumie.com

open image in gallery Lumie mini light-therapy lamp ( Lumie )

If you work from home, check out this Lumie mini light-therapy lamp, which was rated the best SAD lamp to use while working. Its compact size makes it easy to fit onto your desk, and with just one button – on and off – it’s very easy to use. Tester Zoe Phillimore felt she had “a bit more zip” in her step and “willingness to face the rainy outdoors” after using this lamp. Right now, the Lumie lamp has been dropped in price by 23 per cent, which puts it at less than £50.

Lumie task light therapy desk lamp: Was £279.99, now £214.83, Lumie.com

open image in gallery Lumie task light therapy desk lamp ( Lumie )

For those who are able to invest a little more, reviewer Zoe Phillimore’s favourite SAD lamp is currently on sale with £65 off. Traditionally, SAD lamps look like a white panel, but this one will look right at home with its “sleek design”, said Zoe. Thanks to its high-contrast lighting, “you’ll be seeing true-to-life colours under it, which is useful for those who need to see pin-sharp detail or struggle to see in low-light conditions,” explains Zoe. It also comes in five different colours: white, green, yellow, black and blue.

