Discover how NatWest Premier could help you maximise your money

From advice and financial planning support to the latest rewards and offers, NatWest Premier is supporting higher earners, savers and investors to make the most of their money so they could get closer to their financial goals.

Looking after finances and banking in today’s landscape has never been more important. NatWest Premier could help customers navigate this with confidence, supported by products and a dedicated team of experts.

Why choose NatWest Premier

Taking out a NatWest Premier account could help to open up a range of opportunities for anyone eligible for the account. They include:

Financial planning and 24/7 support

NatWest’s team of experts offer a wealth of knowledge and expertise alongside access to a range of investments managed by Coutts. There are different Premier account options available for NatWest customers and they all include access to financial planning and advice as well as exclusive 24/7 human support and access to Premier banking managers. Specific product eligibility criteria and fees apply.

Premier banking managers are available from 8am-8pm seven days a week to provide support to NatWest Premier account holders. They provide guidance on the most suitable banking solutions, products and more.

From airport lounge access to global travel insurance, there are a huge number of benefits and rewards for NatWest Premier customers.

Who can take out a NatWest Premier account

To be eligible for Premier, individuals must meet the required criteria. They include:

Having an annual income of at least £100,000 (£120,000 for joint accounts), or having £100,000+ in savings/investments with NatWest, or having a NatWest mortgage of £500,000+.

Being aged 18 and over and a UK resident. Specific product eligibility criteria and fees apply.

Natwest Premier account options

All Premier accounts include exclusive 24/7 human support and access to a Premier banking team.

Premier Select account

This account is designed to simplify the banking process by letting customers manage payments, bills, and income all in one place.

It also helps avoid foreign transaction fees (not valid for ATM withdrawals and other local fees may apply), with an option to apply for an overdraft (subject to status).

There’s no monthly fee for the Premier Select account – customers just need to meet the eligibility criteria.

Premier Reward account

For £2 a month, this current account offers a range of benefits.

Customers could earn Rewards of up to £10 a month, with £9 a month back in Rewards for two Direct Debits of at least £4.50 each, plus £1 a month in Rewards just for logging into the NatWest mobile app. They could also get at least one per cent back on spending via NatWest’s retail partners. These benefits can be received as cash, traded for e-gift codes or donated to charity.

For a Premier Reward account, customers must deposit at least £1,250 every month to any NatWest current account.

Premier Reward Black account

The Premier Reward Black account costs £36 per month, while in return customers can enjoy various benefits.

From travel and mobile phone insurance to breakdown cover and cinema discounts, Premier Reward Black offers a number of features alongside the financial planning and support. This includes 25 per cent cashback on tickets to concerts and shows and discounts to tickets at more than 250 cinemas nationwide. It also rewards customers with up to £10 in Rewards each month.

Reward Black also comes with the exclusive Premier Reward Black app and dedicated Membership Services.

Apply for Premier Select or Premier Reward account before upgrading to Premier Reward Black. Existing customers can also upgrade if they already have a Premier Select or Premier Reward current account.

Switching to Natwest Premier

Switch to a Natwest Premier account by 6 January 2026 and you could get access to a 12-month Limited Edition Saver account.

That means you could earn 4 per cent / 3.93 per cent AER/ Gross per annum (p.a) (variable) on £100,000 - £3m (that includes a 12-month fixed bonus of 2.25 per cent / 2.23 per cent AER / Gross p.a.); and 3.25 per cent / 3.20 per cent AER / Gross p.a. (variable) on £50,000 - £99,999 (this includes a 12-month fixed bonus rate of 1.50 per cent / 1.49 per cent AER / Gross p.a.).

Meanwhile, for amounts under £50,000 you could earn 1.06 per cent / 1.05 per cent AER / Gross p.a. (variable). Interest is paid monthly and it’s worth noting – the offer is available to customers who do not hold a NatWest current account or savings account as of 18 November 2025 and to be eligible you’d need to make a full switch from another provider using the Current Account Switch Service (CASS).

Disclaimer: This is a limited availability offer. T&Cs and restrictions apply. Specific account and Premier eligibility criteria and conditions apply.

