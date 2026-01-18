Holafly Plans: Seamless internet solutions for family trips and big-time travellers

From checking out the best accommodation and finding affordable flights to streaming the latest viral series and messaging friends online, good mobile connection can be invaluable for those travelling often.

Holafly ensures that big-time travellers can plan their next move and access mobile data without needing a physical SIM card, thanks to its new Holafly Plans service. Holafly Plans is a flexible, innovative new international data subscription service to suit regular travellers, that syncs up with Holafly’s general eSIM features.

It offers coverage in over 160 countries across the world, is a monthly subscription model which you can cancel whenever you want, and also allows you to access Holafly’s hotspot features.

In short, Holafly Plans provides connectivity and peace of mind for those wanting to make the most out of travelling. Providing access to Holafly’s unlimited data features and ease of activation and installation, Holafly Plans helps support a stress-free and relaxing trip, whether you’re away on business or with the family.

Best destinations for your next adventure

Staying online can be an important part of the travel experience, whether it comes to organising the next day’s activities or just keeping kids of all ages entertained when travelling between locations. Holafly Plans can help travellers make the most of their time away at a range of places, including a whopping 160 countries. You might want to explore:

Spain: With unlimited data and reliable connections, enjoy visits to popular family destinations, including the Costa Blanca and Costa del Sol, and the Balearic and Canary Islands.

Mexico and the USA: If you’re planning a big trip to the US or Mexico, then a fast connection, clear mobile billing and the flexibility to cancel at any time will help the holiday go smoothly (and stay within budget).

Portugal: Lisbon and the surrounding area is a popular destination for family holiday goers wanting to delve into an exciting cultural hub. Make the most of it with Holafly’s high-speed data coverage.

How does an eSIM work?

An eSIM is a digital SIM card that can be installed directly into your smartphone or device. It takes the form of a built-in chip that already exists within many devices and allows users to connect to mobile networks by digitally installing the eSIM through a QR code.

eSIMs have become a firm favourite for travellers looking to quickly access data internationally with as little stress as possible.

What are the advantages of an eSIM?

There are a range of benefits to gain from using an eSIM from Holafly. The purchase and installation process is straightforward for users while a lack of roaming charges and unexpected bill surprises can offer peace of mind when budgeting for a family break.

Taking advantage of a reliable connection wherever you go enables your trip to run as smoothly as possible too. Many eSIMs users share their data with other family members by making the most of the hotspot feature.

Why the Holafly is a top option for travelling

There are a variety of reasons why Holafly is a great go-to option for frequent flyers:

Different data packages

Flexible data packages are tailored for family groups and multi-device use.

Safe connections

Holafly’s eSIM is harder to hack or clone than a standard SIM card, providing families with greater security.

Ease of use

A simple installation and activation process makes it easy for mobile users of all ages to connect and quickly get online.

Support services on standby

Whether through WhatsApp or website chat, customer support is available 24/7 to help families stay connected on their trip.

Reliable connections

Enjoy coverage in popular tourist destinations worldwide, minimising any downtime or inaccessibility.

All about Holafly Plans

Holafly Plans is a new international subscription service that is designed for users who want to stay connected when travelling between locations. Available for use in more than 160 countries, there is no minimum subscription period either, providing users with the flexibility to cancel whenever they want. Discover the options:

Light Plan

With 25 GB available, users can access data across a range of devices including a hotspot to help multiple devices stay connected wherever they might be.

Unlimited Plan

Designed for heavy data usage, the Unlimited Plan - Stay Limitless is perfect for all your social media, browsing, and streaming needs. You can enjoy total freedom with completely unlimited data and hotspot access included.

Remember - eSIM compatibility can vary between mobile phone providers and it may not yet work on your device depending on the model and version. Your phone must already also be carrier-unlocked to use the eSIM.

You can purchase your Holafly eSIM at esim.holafly.com or via the Holafly app. Whichever option you choose, you’ll receive your eSIM via email or WhatsApp in less than a minute.

