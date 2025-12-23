Home is where the heart is, but over the festive period it’d be more appropriate to say: home is where everyone is. That’s right, holiday celebrations are a time for gathering, which puts more strain on your everyday furniture than usual. Four-seater dining tables now need to squeeze eight, cream upholstery bears the consequences of tiny, sticky fingers and let’s not forget the mother-in-law who has a vendetta against your decor.

Fear not, there’s a solution to your hosting woes: furniture that balances visual impact with day-to-day practicality. And Homary is home to swathes of just that. For our friends in the US, Newsweek dubbed it the country’s best online shop, so it’s about time we jumped aboard the bandwagon here in the UK, too. The brand has built a reputation around designs that wouldn’t look out of place in a luxe magazine but somehow manage the expectations of real life. Muddy shoes and all.

Of course, there’s the risk that your shopping becomes season-specific, burdening you with cosy, dark pieces that feel suffocating in the height of summer. This is why Homary’s collections centre on multifunctional design and hold visual interest without overwhelming a room.

From sculptural lighting to compact storage and statement seating, the emphasis is on furniture that feels considered rather than seasonal for the sake of it. Oh, and did we mention it’s affordable? Plus, the UK Homary Chiswick store is currently being renovated and will be opening on 14 March 2026, so you can check out these pieces in-person soon, too.

Here are our top picks for winter and beyond.

Living rooms that feel intentional, not overfilled

More often than not, living rooms become a hub at busy times, hosting not just bodies, but mountains of food and drink. The result? Every windowsill, sofa arm and bookshelf becomes filled with crockery, rendering your meticulously tidied space a bit cluttered. Homary invites you to think smarter this time of year, with furniture that fits your family needs – and won’t feel out of place once they clear out.

Take the Velar Stone Top Coffee Table (£549.99, Homary.com). Three drawers provide a safe haven for display books and ornaments amid the risk of spills and smashes, while the extendable design makes room for extra glasses, snacks and board games. What’s more, the sintered stone top is heat resistant and scratch resistant, and permits everything from mulled wine to toy cars. The best part? A quick wipe and shift of the extendable leaf is all you need to get your room back in order again.

Dining furniture built for flexibility, not formality

Winter entertaining rarely follows a script, and Homary’s dining tables and kitchen islands are up to the task of these evolving needs. Ready for low-effort breakfasts and roast dinners as much as they are a rowdy kids’ tea, these pieces prioritise adaptability.

Kicking things off with the Japandi Extendable Dining Table, this luxe design is not only reduced (by more than £150, Homary.com) but quietly supports the requirements of a growing family. The extendable leaf provides seating for up to six people, while the smooth, rounded edges will be a welcome respite from sharp, bruise-inducing corners. Meanwhile, the solid wood base prevents pet nibbles on spindly legs. Praise be.

Lighting that shapes the room, not just the ceiling

Once the sun clocks off at 4pm, lighting takes on a bigger role than simply helping you find the remote. During winter gatherings, it sets the tone, softens busy spaces and, crucially, makes rooms feel welcoming rather than fit for an interrogation. The problem is that many homes rely on a single overhead fixture, which can leave corners flat and faces harshly illuminated.

Homary’s lighting collection takes a more layered approach. Sculptural chandeliers act as visual anchors over dining tables and living areas, while floor lamps and accent lighting bring warmth to quieter corners.

The Rustic Wagon Wheel Chandelier (£249.99, Homary.com) is a case in point. With its circular frame and warm brass finish, it brings a sense of structure to open-plan living and dining areas, visually grounding the room without overpowering it. Eight candle-style lights provide an even, ambient glow that suits everything from Sunday roasts to quieter evenings, while the classic silhouette ensures it exudes a timeless appeal. It’s a reminder that good lighting doesn’t just illuminate a room, it defines how you experience it, season after season.

