The most popular vitamins and supplements for children revealed
- UK parents are reportedly spending an average of £234 annually on vitamins and supplements for their children, primarily to boost immunity and focus.
- A substantial 92 per cent of parents purchased supplements for their child in the past year, with multivitamins, Vitamin C, and Vitamin D being the most popular choices.
- Sales data indicate significant year-on-year increases for certain products, including children's magnesium (296 per cent), Vitamin D (231 per cent), and probiotic drinks (228 per cent).
- Reasons for purchase include boosting immunity (51 per cent), avoiding illness (36 per cent), and improving concentration (24 per cent), with 44 per cent of parents planning to increase spending this year.
- Despite the investment, 63 per cent of parents find these products increasingly expensive, and 44 per cent struggle to determine their genuine effectiveness.