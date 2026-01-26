Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

The average amount parents are spending on vitamins for their children

Vitamin D sales also rose by 231 per cent, and probiotic drinks by 228 per cent

Vitamin D: Why do you need supplements?

Parents are reportedly spending an average of £234 each year on vitamins and supplements for their children, primarily to enhance immunity and focus, a new survey suggests.

This expenditure is almost identical to the £241 parents allocate annually for their own supplements, according to research from the Buy Now, Pay Later platform Clearpay.

A substantial 92 per cent of parents have purchased vitamins and supplements for their child over the past year.

Multivitamins emerged as the most popular choice at 89 per cent, followed by Vitamin C (65 per cent), Vitamin D (61 per cent), probiotic yoghurts (56 per cent), and iron (51 per cent).

Clearpay’s internal sales data reveals a significant increase in demand for certain products, with magnesium for children soaring by 296 per cent year-on-year.

Vitamin D sales also rose by 231 per cent, and probiotic drinks by 228 per cent.

Looking ahead, 44 per cent of parents intend to increase their spending on children's supplements this year. The main reasons cited for these purchases include boosting immunity (51 per cent), avoiding illness (36 per cent), and improving focus and concentration (24 per cent).

Sales of magnesium for children are up 296 per cent year-on-year
Sales of magnesium for children are up 296 per cent year-on-year (Alamy/PA)

Nearly one in five parents (17 per cent) said they bought vitamins and supplements to avoid their children being off school or nursery.

On average, parents spend just £7 more on supplements for themselves, with adult magnesium supplement sales increasing the most at 296 per cent and vitamin D by 231 per cent year-on-year.

However, 63 per cent of parents say it is becoming increasingly expensive to buy vitamins and supplements for their children, while 44 per cent struggle to know which products are genuinely effective.

Clearpay chief executive Rich Bayer said: “While many households continue to contend with rising costs across the board, health is clearly something parents want to continue investing in.

“Vitamins and supplements have become routine in how parents support their children’s health, and this is now a regular expenditure.”

OnePoll surveyed 2,000 UK parents of children under 18 between January 9-14.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in