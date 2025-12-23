These new gaming accessories from Razer will help you play like a pro

From gaming chairs to tech hardware, performance-focused gamers of all levels can elevate their playing setup with Razer’s innovative products.

With a global network of users, Razer is responsible for establishing one of the world’s largest gamer-focused ecosystem of solutions, software and services.

The ultimate aim of every gamer is to overcome your opponents. If you feel your gaming lifestyle is lagging behind and need a partner to help you level up your play, then Razer’s products could be for you.

Why choose Razer?

Razer's elite esports products can support gamers at all levels across every input, frame, and area of game play. From aspiring gamers to professional players, Razer's gaming gear is engineered for precision with featured products tested in real esport environments.

Razer’s products include controllers, chairs, keyboards and more. Some of Razer’s most popular items include:

Razer Blade

( Razer )

Razer Blade laptops are sleek and efficient, whether you’re a gamer, creative or professional seeking a new device to use at home or on the go. With up to 64 GB RAM and up to 2 TB SSD, in 14in, 16in and 18in options, these laptops are portable and powerful. And right now, you can get up to £500 off, with deals across the different Razer Blade laptop models in the GeForce RTX 50 Series.

Buy now

Iskur V2

( Razer )

The original Razer Iskur was rated one of the best gaming chairs by IndyBest, the new Iskur V2 innovates by billing itself as the world’s first chair with 6D adaptive and adjustable lumbar support.

It offers full-range back support alongside a 360-degree swivel design that adjusts up, down, in and out. If you’re playing gaming marathons, then the cushion’s ergonomic shape matches the curvature of your neck when resting your head back, providing close, long-lasting comfort.

Plus, the 4D arm rests are highly resistant to peeling and cracking. They can be lined up perfectly to how gamers sit by adjusting their height, position, and angle. Players can also choose between a smooth leather material option or plush fabric upholstery for greater heat dissipation.

Buy now

DeathAdder V4 Pro

( Razer )

This ultra-lightweight mouse is thought to be the result of two decades worth of engineering excellence, providing faster swipes and effortless control for gamers.

Weighing approximately 57g (excluding cable or dongle), the latest version of the mouse is 10 per cent lighter than its predecessor while offering greater structural integrity via its use of sustainable materials.

Providing a click lifecycle of over 100 million and greatly enhanced click feel, gamers will be able to outlast their competitors with crisp, responsive and completely redesigned switches.

Buy now

Atlas

( Razer )

Easy to care for and to use, Atlas lets gamers zero in on a perfect aim with Razer’s first-ever glass gaming mouse mat - built to last with premium tempered glass.

The mat is optimised for optical sensors and specially treated for quieter swipes. The idea is to help gamers stay in the zone with an ultra-smooth surface that makes the mouse feel as if there is zero resistance.

From strong swipes to sudden flicks, the anti-slip rubber base keeps the mat anchored to the desk through even the most intense of gaming sessions. Its surface works seamlessly with mouse optical sensors to avoid spin outs, while its ultra-smoothness enables quick and consistent swipes.

Buy now

What are the benefits of using Razer’s products?

Enhanced customisation: Gamers can tailor their peripheral devices to their specific playing styles and preferences. These options include utilising macro keys and backlighting alongside other features that can enhance the gaming experience.

Chosen by pros: From gaming streamers and influencers to emerging gaming talent, Razer has a dedicated fanbase surrounding its brand. Razer products are used by some of the world’s best esports teams including Optic, DRX, Gentle Mates and more.

Durable and high-quality build: Since the company’s inception, Razer is known for investing in extensive research and development to release products that are not only visually appealing but also capable of supporting players at the highest level. Any gamers who invest in Razer’s products will benefit from a one-year warranty and access to reliable tech support.

Great design: From advanced sensor systems to state-of-the-art ergonomic designs, many of Razer’s products offer the latest developments in gaming tech. Innovation is at the heart of Razer alongside a commitment to ensure their solutions are visually appealing too.

Knowledgeable customer service: Razer’s customer service is fast, knowledgeable, and built around your game – so you can stay focused on winning.

Find out more