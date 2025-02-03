Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Whether we were sitting, watching, playing or having a quick nap, these chairs proved to be real winners
When you sit down and log on to your current shooter du jour, you’re usually in it for the long haul, which is why the best gaming chairs have been designed with ergonomics in mind. You might say such seats have got your back (as well as your bum, legs, spine and neck).
If anything, the ergonomics of a gaming chair are even more important than those of an office chair, because it’s unlikely you’ll be able to get up and stretch your legs when you’re grinding.
In fact, in recent years, we would say the best gaming chairs have done more to push the boundaries of spine health and overall ergonomics than their workaday equivalents, which is why this was our central criteria when testing the overall design and adjustability of such chairs for this review.
Naturally, we wanted to be comfortable, which comes from quality foam padding wrapped up in tactile and durable fabrics (or leather), because, when you’re in the zone, you need to reduce the squirm factor as much as possible.
Finally, we were interested to find out how quickly the chairs came together – the sooner we could put down the Allen key and pick up the controller, the better. Keep scrolling to find out which designs had us itching to take a seat.
We put each chair through its paces for up to three months, so we could really find out how it felt after prolonged use, and how we felt after a few hours in the hot seat. Our tester is 6ft 2in, and his household is also populated by a 19-year-old and a 14-year-old (both gamers), so each chair was tested to see how well it performed across different height requirements.
We’ve always liked the build quality and functionality of Andaseat’s chairs and its latest update on the kaiser line is no exception, with availability in both PVC leather and fabric, depending on your preference. The previous incarnation of the kaiser featured in our 2022 line-up but the manufacturer has tweaked the chair so it’s even easier to assemble, even more spacious and plush without losing any of the support we liked so much about the kaiser 2 – particularly the four-way lumbar support, which was one of the best we tested.
A generous recline to 165 degrees meant we could stretch out (and chill out). If it’s comfort you’re after, this chair is next level, as it’s moulded and contoured with active gaming in mind, and uses high-quality materials to ensure a really plush feel.
The 4D armrests were easily adjusted and the magnetic toppers mean you are able to switch them out for different looks to keep the chair updated and fresh. All heights are accommodated for, thanks to the option to buy the chair in either regular or enlarged sizings and the nine different colour options will also ensure you can colour match your chair to your decor.
This UK chair brand is consistently producing more and more premium products, a trend that has continued with the master series. Assembly only required one person, was very straightforward and we really liked the classy design and colour scheme of the racing chairs, with branding confined to the headrest.
The ultraflex polyurethane leather (in black, brown, blue or red) was soft and very comfortable, even for extended periods of gaming. There’s also the option of ordering the chair in fabric (in charcoal, carolina blue and ash grey) treated with a water-repellent coating, which will be of interest to any serial spillers out there.
Comfort was first rate with nicely padded 4D armrests and an inner adjustable lumbar support built into the backrest, making it easy to dial in the right support using a clockwise or anticlockwise turn of the knob. The adjustability continues with a full-length recline, total control over the backrest angle and 15-degrees of rocking. A removable neck pillow is also included in the package.
The titan evo walked (or rolled) away with top honours in our round-up last year and now there is the opportunity to enjoy all the perks of that chair, with its four-way lumbar support, impressive build quality, user-friendly customisation and very handy small, regular and XL sizing options, wrapped up in a very tactile, almost luxurious covering.
The difference between Secretlab’s softweave coverings and the softweave plus isn’t immediately discernible, although the manufacturer states the new fabric is 3.5 times more durable. Fabric chairs tend to show the wear and tear that comes naturally with gaming quite quickly, however, we can definitely report that, after three months with the chair, the evo softweave plus looks as box fresh as it did on delivery day.
Speaking of delivery day, the manufacturer has made every effort to simplify assembly and the whole process is user-friendly – there is even a foam mat (on which to assemble the chair) included in the packaging, to protect the floor (and the assembler’s knees).
The other perk of the softweave plus is that it comes in nine new colourways, of which the soda purple was our favourite, lending our gaming area a welcome splash of vibrant colour.
One thing we’ve always loved about Herman Miller chairs is that they come part assembled, so all you have to trouble yourself with is a tool-free fitting of the base, body and headrest and you’re good to go.
Almost imperceptibly, the chair actively tilts you slightly forward when you sit in it, which is what the manufacturer calls “forward-leaning alignment”. This automatically sets you in a position that is common for gamers when the intensity level of a game starts to ramp up – except, with the vantum, you are optimally supported as you do it. Very clever and very comfortable.
If you really don’t like being “managed” in this way, the feature can be turned off, but we found it quite natural, enabling us to resist the slump that accompanies some gaming sessions.
The seat base is wide, but might be a little shallow for taller gamers (it was for our 6ft 2in tester), but the chair’s overall lumbar support and comfort was one of the best we tested.
You can adjust the tilt tension and the three-way armrests, and there are three colour choices – although, the chair’s seat, backrest, armrests and headrest are all black, with accents of either white or red.
For a Herman Miller chair, the design is very understated, so if you’re looking for a chair to provide you with some serious ergonomics without shouting about it, it might make the price point a little easier to stomach.
The Iskur is skimmed with very soft, water-resistant fabric, which does feel very comfortable, as does the overall bucket seat design. The other thing that sets this chair apart from the previous incarnation of the iskur (the X) is a unique lumbar support that raises or lowers like a flap, according to the user’s comfort levels.
It worked really well and offered comfortable, adjustable support and there was no evidence of the mechanism starting to loosen or break down over the testing period.
There’s plenty of adjustability, including 4D armrests and the fact the chair is only available in a sober dark gray also means it could double as an office chair, if needed.
There’s lots to like with the hero, not least the fact the brand has provided plenty of upholstery options, so you can choose between fabric or synthetic, high-tech faux or real leather. Whatever covering you go for, the hero is the largest chair in the brand’s range, with a longer, wider back rest and expanded seat pad too, which means there’s plenty of room to move. This is all backed up by a supremely supportive lumbar support that can be adjusted via an easy-access, side-mounted dial.
Assembly was trouble-free and first impressions of the chair were good, with its subtle branding on the backrest and choice of three muted colours.
In particular, we liked the rocker mechanism, which was smooth and yet didn’t feel flimsy. Plus, the fact the chair can be reclined to 125 degrees means you can really chill out and enjoy the plush seat and backrest for some shut-eye in between sessions.
With most gamers’ setups now including an array of LEDs it was only a matter of time before this extended to the seat itself. This chair features fully integrated RGB LED-illuminated edges, which means you can surround yourself with 12 fixed colours or more than 350 light effect modes, which you can control via a wireless remote that can fit in the chair’s side pockets.
There’s also enough adjustability within the chair itself to satisfy and support most gaming positions, with 2D arm rests, tilting lock, and generous backrest angle.
The lumbar support was adequate if you don’t intend to spend hours and hours in the chair, and the gas lift was responsive, smooth and accurate, so you can make quick adjustments without it affecting your gameplay.
Corsair was known more for its gaming peripherals than its gaming chairs but with each release its reputation for comfortable, high-quality perches is growing – and that’s certainly what you get with the T3 rush. The chair’s side bolsters hold the body in position really well but the wide seat base means you don’t feel constricted. The T3 moves with you for every micro movement you make while playing.
After several weeks of use (and abuse) there were no discernible squeaks or mechanical issues and there is lumbar and neck support available in the form of a cushion. Although we liked the cushions, they weren’t such a big hit with our more youthful gamers, who claimed they got in the way of them finding a comfortable position.
Big isn’t always better when it comes to gaming chairs, as some of the larger models just end up being too cumbersome to be practical on a day to day basis. But Boulies has put on its thinking cap and come up with a design that manages to have all the right dimensions but still offers lots of adjustability and functionality.
The build quality is second to none too, with the manufacturer building its chair around a reinforced frame that’s clearly capable of withstanding punishment aplenty, while the generous seat offers freedom to move, squirm and fidget, and allow our weight to be well distributed across the seat bed.
The chair comes with 4D armrests, which adjust quickly and easily, and there are head and lumbar pillows included for those who want them, although the basic seat offered good ergonomics by itself.
We sat in a lot of chairs to come up with our final edit, and none of them delivered quite as much adjustability as the X3 core, which has an innovative backrest feature that moves with you as you squirm your way out of another virtual tight spot.
The seat base and backrest recline together, and you can lock it in when you hit an optimal position. The seat base can also be tilted forward, as well as adjusted up, down, forwards and backwards.
Padded 4D armrests increase the comfort factor, and the manufacturer has ensured all this back and forth (and side) hasn’t complicated the assembly process – we had the X3 good to go in about 20 minutes, with no issues with the build quality. There’s also a handy pocket on the back of the chair, for storing anything from peripherals to snacks.
The main advantage of fabric chairs is they are more breathable (compard with leather) when you’re playing for prolonged periods. However, they don’t always look as sleek and professional as leather-clad versions. That’s definitely not the case with the hero TX, though, which we think would add a touch of class to any setup, thanks to its anthracite-coloured covering and subtle branding.
The fabric is also comfortable and durable, and there’s stain protection included, for those inevitable food fumbles. Ergonomics are all on point, with good lumbar support, big 4D armrests, supple but firm memory foam and a head and lumbar pillow set to fine-tune the customisation.
We liked the rocker mechanism on the chair, too, which allows for 11 degrees of movement back and forth (for those particularly stressful periods), and the backrest can be set from 90-125 degrees. Add in a trouble-free setup, and you have a fabric chair that really delivers on all counts.
We’ve plonked ourselves down in a number of chairs from this UK manufacturer, and they always deliver on comfort and customisation, with this maxed-out gaming throne being no exception.
It boasts nice, clean aesthetics and good build quality. A lot of thought has been put into the ergonomics, with padded 4D armrests, dial-in lumbar support, full-length recline, neck pillow and a smooth rocking mechanism, which we found particularly useful when we were feeling fidgety.
There are three versions to choose from, in Ultraflex PU, water-repellent fabric and Nappa leather, so you have plenty of choice when it comes to how the chair looks and feels. For a big chair, it’s surprisingly easy to put together, too, with one-person assembly achievable in less than half an hour during testing.
Excitable gamer? The very spacious seat bed on this chair gives you plenty of room for high jinks, while the high-density foam is soft yet supportive (ideal for long sessions) and takes the pressure off your lower body while you sit.
There’s a slight curvature to the seat edges, too, making this a very comfortable chair to sit in, while the velour neck and lumbar support cushions are there if you need extra support. There are five different backrest adjustment positions, ranging from 90 degrees to 160 degrees if you’re feeling particularly laidback, and the PVC leather that covers the chair is supple yet durableand, making the chair easy to keep clean. We were also very happy with the assembly time and the build quality.
You don’t game from a bean bag if ergonomics are a priority. However, such seats are incredibly comfortable for shorter sessions in front of your console, and, obviously, there’s no assembly required – just plonk and play.
Double-stitched for durability, the material covering this bag looks good, feels comfortable and is easy to clean and maintain.
One of the other features we liked was the breathable vents, which stop the common hardening effect you get with some bean bags when you plonk yourself down in them. Instead, the B-bag forms around your body instantly, and the vents take pressure off the seams, so you’re in no danger of clearing up a bead tsunami.
On the subject of the beads, the bag is filled with just the right amount, so it’s easy to find a nice, relaxed position. There’s good neck support, too, as the back of the bag stiffens just enough when you sit down, while the rest moulds around you and takes any pressure off your legs.
If you take a more laidback approach to your gaming, this has to be the chair for you. Based on recliner styles, we found this chair’s mix of generously thick padding, spacious seat base, wide armrests and fluid-rock and recline mechanism made it the most comfortable chair on test.
It offers good arm, shoulder and neck support, and there’s enough room that you can comfortably sit cross-legged to play, too.
The rocking motion is smooth and perfectly calibrated, but the XC6 also reclines to 145 degrees with a simple lever pull that will also release a footrest, and your body weight can then determine the most optimal position.
There’s a concealed storage compartment for controllers, headphones and snacks, and, for a big chair with a complex mechanism, the manufacturer has made assembly incredibly straightforward, as the chair’s component parts just slot together, with minimal tightening required.
Adaptive support can be particularly important if you suffer from a bad back, as it’s one of the areas that becomes compressed with sitting. The positioning of the various spine supports and quality of the materials within the backrest and seat can really make all the difference, whether you bounce or crawl out of your chair after a five hour Elden Ring session.
As gamers come in all shapes and sizes, you need to be wary of the height of these supports, too. Tall gamers can often suffer if the support is placed at the wrong height and there’s no way of changing it.
Gamers have naturally different playing positions, too, so there needs to be plenty of adjustability on offer, including a good degree of recline, backrest angle and rocking.
The products that made it through to our final edit were all fitted with good hydraulics to raise and lower the chair quickly and smoothly, usually a class four gas lift – the class of hydraulics that ensures stability and safety.
Choosing 4D armrests is preferable, so they can be adjusted up and down, forwards and backwards, left and right and rotated in and out. This means that arms and wrists are well supported when playing with a mouse and keyboard, as well as when we had a console controller in hand.
Andaseat has pulled off a very clever trick with the kaiser 3 by producing a chair that is ridiculously comfortable without sacrificing any of the little ergonomic details you’ll appreciate after sitting for hours on end. With more adjustability comes more potential for things to start breaking down, but its component and build quality means you won’t have to worry about having to recycle this chair for many, many years to come.
When we heard Secretlab was releasing the titan evo softweave plus our immediate thoughts were: “If it’s not broken, don’t fix it”. However, the brand has been very clever not to tinker with the original chair and just wrap it in even more tactile upholstery and offer more choice in terms of the colourways. This makes it a definite consideration for anyone who didn’t buy the chair the first time around.
If you’re a dedicated gamer who prizes ergonomics and adjustability, the Thunder X3 core is bristling with clever touches and innovations that adapt to body shape and in-chair movement, and will enable you to game all day, without it feeling like you’ve aged 10 years after a session in the chair.
