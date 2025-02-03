When you sit down and log on to your current shooter du jour, you’re usually in it for the long haul, which is why the best gaming chairs have been designed with ergonomics in mind. You might say such seats have got your back (as well as your bum, legs, spine and neck).

If anything, the ergonomics of a gaming chair are even more important than those of an office chair, because it’s unlikely you’ll be able to get up and stretch your legs when you’re grinding.

In fact, in recent years, we would say the best gaming chairs have done more to push the boundaries of spine health and overall ergonomics than their workaday equivalents, which is why this was our central criteria when testing the overall design and adjustability of such chairs for this review.

Naturally, we wanted to be comfortable, which comes from quality foam padding wrapped up in tactile and durable fabrics (or leather), because, when you’re in the zone, you need to reduce the squirm factor as much as possible.

Finally, we were interested to find out how quickly the chairs came together – the sooner we could put down the Allen key and pick up the controller, the better. Keep scrolling to find out which designs had us itching to take a seat.

How we tested

open image in gallery We tested the chairs in our own homes, to find out how they felt after prolonged use ( The Independent/Jon Axworthy )

We put each chair through its paces for up to three months, so we could really find out how it felt after prolonged use, and how we felt after a few hours in the hot seat. Our tester is 6ft 2in, and his household is also populated by a 19-year-old and a 14-year-old (both gamers), so each chair was tested to see how well it performed across different height requirements.

Why you can trust us

Jon Axworthy is a seasoned professional. He’s been feature writing since 1996 and began contributing to IndyBest in 2017. His reviews focus on a wide range of office, outdoors and tech equipment. From home appliances such as lawnmowers and drills to WFH essentials such as standing desks and office chairs. Having tested his fair share of varied gaming equipment, he knows what makes for a high-quality and comfortable experience.

The best gaming chairs for 2025 are: