The Nintendo Switch has grown from a gimicky handheld when it first launched in 2017 to an unstoppable behemoth in 2024, as it boasts one of the strongest libraries of original games, especially when compared with its rivals: the Xbox series X/S and PlayStation 5.

Despite whispers in the wind of a Nintendo Switch 2 speeding its way through production, and reportedly set to be announced later this year, a wealth of new Nintendo Switch titles are continuing to drop, including Princess Peach: Showtime! and the upcoming release of the next Legend of Zelda title, out in September.

Nintendo has always been known for its seal of quality (it’s the white and gold sticker you can find on the back of any licensed Nintendo game), so, if you’re buying a first-party title made by Nintendo itself, you’re in for a good time. Metroid, Super Mario and The Legend of Zelda are just a few of the properties the company makes in house, and they are still considered some of the best games ever made.

We’ll also be looking at some of the best third-party games for the handheld system, including works from Bethesda, Square Enix and more. There have been plenty of titles made with the Switch’s modest hardware in mind but, even then, it’s still put to excellent use.

We’ve spent hours playing several Nintendo Switch games – from new releases to the classics – and these are the ones every Switch gamer needs in their library.

How we tested

These games have been tried and tested based on how well they perform on Switch, as opposed to other consoles. Some games listed here will also be available on the likes of PS5, Xbox and PC, but their inclusion here is based on how well they are put to use through Nintendo’s hardware, considering portability and updated controls. Ultimately, the games had to be fun, entertaining and gripping.

The best Nintendo Switch games for 2024 are: