‘My home is prone to damp’, but this dehumidifier removed condensation

Keeping damp under control can feel like an ongoing battle, whether you're regularly having to wipe down windows or contend with a stubborn mould, which can thrive in damp conditions. In winter it’s particularly problematic, when warm air leads to condensation on cold windows and surfaces. This is where the best dehumidifiers can make a big difference.

If you need a mid-sized model, the Blyss WDH-316DB 16l dehumidifier could be the one to go for. In her review of the best dehumidifiers, home appliance tester Rachael Penn was impressed with its damp-busting abilities in spaces of up to 30 square metres.

Here at IndyBest, we test dehumidifiers in real-world conditions to see how they fare with day to day use. As she notes in her review, Rachael’s home is prone to getting damp and, having tested many models in her living space, she knows when a dehumidifier is (and isn't) doing its job effectively. With this in mind, rest assured this model has been put through its paces.

Keep reading to find out more about why the Blyss dehumidifier won a spot in our guide.

Blyss WDH-316DB 16l dehumidifier In her review of the best dehumidifiers, Rachael found this to be the best mid-size model, so if your dealing with damp that you don't think a smaller dehumifier can tackle, this could be the one to go for. As well as its damp-tackling capabilities, this model comes with a laundry drying function. Rachael found this was “easy to set up", as you just need to "press a single button to get the fan running at maximum speed”. The dehumidifier is controlled using the "easy-to-read LCD display", and you can choose between "two fan speeds to suit different needs", Rachael noted. Timers are an easy way to keep a handle on costs, and, fortunately, this model does come with a 24-hour timer. Rachael also appreciated the gadget’s swing function, which she said “automatically moves the air outlet grille to spread dry air more evenly” and is “especially handy when trying to dry a room as a whole”. While dehumidifiers are cheap to run compared to other appliances, cost-effectiveness is still worth comparing across models. With that in mind, Rachael points out that at 7.5p per hour to run, there are more cost-effective options than this in her round-up. For tips on how to keep dehumidifier running costs as low as possible, check out our expert–led explainer. £125 from Screwfix.com Prices may vary

