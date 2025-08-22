This teeth whitening powder whitened my teeth in two weeks
As far as teeth whitening treatments go, this powder perked up my pearly whites
As someone who likes to eat a variety of food, loves a good glass of red (as well as tea and coffee), and constantly forgets to drink through a straw, teeth whitening treatments have always intrigued me.
Tooth discolouration can affect confidence and, as the temptation to whiten my teeth in photos increased, I set about finding the perfect product to alleviate this ‘Instagram vs reality’ complex.
There are many products on the market right now, from teeth whitening strips and gel pens to toothpaste and LED devices that are designed to remove those stubborn yellow stains from your teeth, and with minimal expense at that. Some promise almost instant results, some promise results, but only after weeks of dedicated use. But do any of these hold up?
Keen to avoid using products that include ingredients such as fluoride and hydrogen peroxide, I was intrigued by MySweetSmile’s teeth whitening powder. Keep reading below to see why it’s earned a firm place on my bathroom shelf – and why you should give it a try, too.
How I tested
To get a fair idea of how well the product performed, I tested it over several weeks while following the brand’s guidance as closely as possible. I noted various factors in my testing process.
- Application method: I followed the brand’s instructions exactly, dipping a damp toothbrush into the powder before brushing for four minutes.
- Timing consistency: I set a timer each time to make sure I brushed for the full four minutes, as stated in the instructions.
- Frequency of use: The brand suggests one to two uses a week. I chose to use the powder twice a week to see how quickly results appeared.
- Sensitivity check: I paid attention to any irritation, discomfort, or increased sensitivity during brushing and in the days afterwards.
- Effectiveness on stains: I paid close attention to the before and after of my teeth, checking to see if the powder really did improve any stains.
MySweetSmile teeth whitening powder
- Application: Powder
- Time of day to apply: Any
- Duration: Four minutes
- Sensitivity level: Zero
- Why we love it
- Professional backing
- Easy to integrate into routine
- No sensitivity
- Fast results
What immediately caught my eye about MySweetSmile’s teeth whitening powder is it’s approved by dentists. A predominant concern of mine when it comes to teeth whitening treatments is the negative effect it can have on teeth, so to have this professional backing instantly set my mind a bit more at ease.
Being 100 per cent fluoride- and peroxide-free, it has a non-abrasive nature, with the active ingredients including pentasodium triphosphate and calcium carbonate to tackle those dark stains that settle on our pearly whites.
The brand claims its teeth whitening powder helps remove built-up stains, yellowing and plaque caused by food, drink and even smoking. It makes sense as teeth/oil pulling (often with coconut oil or bicarbonate of soda) is a common method to remove colouring that has accumulated on teeth, so I was keen to put this method to the test.
Inundated with whitening strips and now the growing-in-popularity LED devices, I thought the powder might be messy to use, in comparison. However, due to the size of the tub and the fact that you wet your toothbrush before dipping it into the powder, it stays intact in the tub.
The process involves brushing for four minutes (before brushing your teeth with your regular toothpaste), so it is understandable that, for some, this might be tiresome. However, I found it to be an easy treatment to integrate into my nighttime skincare and oral hygiene routine, so I didn’t find it to be a huge fuss. Plus, many strips and LED devices require you to keep the products on your teeth or inside your mouth for that amount of time or longer – so this was not a bother at all. Furthermore, the treatment is recommended twice a week, as opposed to daily or for a few consecutive days.
A key factor when testing was sensitivity, as I’ve had issues with that when testing strips and other teeth whitening treatments. Luckily, there were no issues of sensitivity with My Sweet Smile’s powder – thanks to the inclusion of strontium chloride.
I actually noticed a slight difference in discolouration on some of my more stubbornly stained teeth (the canines) within a week of using the treatment, but noticed a brighter smile overall after a couple of weeks. The fast result and ease of use of the powder made me feel I could continue using this treatment whenever I felt the need for a natural glow-up.
Your teeth whitening powder questions answered
What’s the best teeth whitening powder?
I’m fully sold on MySweetSmile’s teeth whitening powder. Not only did it deliver fast results (within two treatments), but it also didn’t create any issues with sensitivity.
While there are some tempting strips and LED devices on the market right now that might bring about a more dramatic result, the combination of a bright and white smile plus no irritation meant I could see myself using this product long-term in my beauty and oral hygiene routine.
What’s more, due to the powder application, this treatment is easy to take on trips, ensuring you can keep up with your teeth whitening treatment whenever you like.
How to use teeth whitening powder?
Different powders and brands will all come with their own instructions. Generally, steps will involve dipping a damp toothbrush into the powder and brushing your teeth for the recommended time, usually around four minutes. After this, you’ll rinse thoroughly and use the treatment one to two times per week, depending on the brand’s guidance.
