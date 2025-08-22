This teeth whitening powder whitened my teeth in two weeks

As someone who likes to eat a variety of food, loves a good glass of red (as well as tea and coffee), and constantly forgets to drink through a straw, teeth whitening treatments have always intrigued me.

Tooth discolouration can affect confidence and, as the temptation to whiten my teeth in photos increased, I set about finding the perfect product to alleviate this ‘Instagram vs reality’ complex.

There are many products on the market right now, from teeth whitening strips and gel pens to toothpaste and LED devices that are designed to remove those stubborn yellow stains from your teeth, and with minimal expense at that. Some promise almost instant results, some promise results, but only after weeks of dedicated use. But do any of these hold up?

Keen to avoid using products that include ingredients such as fluoride and hydrogen peroxide, I was intrigued by MySweetSmile’s teeth whitening powder. Keep reading below to see why it’s earned a firm place on my bathroom shelf – and why you should give it a try, too.

How I tested

To get a fair idea of how well the product performed, I tested it over several weeks while following the brand’s guidance as closely as possible. I noted various factors in my testing process.

Application method: I followed the brand’s instructions exactly, dipping a damp toothbrush into the powder before brushing for four minutes.

Timing consistency: I set a timer each time to make sure I brushed for the full four minutes, as stated in the instructions.

Frequency of use: The brand suggests one to two uses a week. I chose to use the powder twice a week to see how quickly results appeared.

Sensitivity check: I paid attention to any irritation, discomfort, or increased sensitivity during brushing and in the days afterwards.

Effectiveness on stains: I paid close attention to the before and after of my teeth, checking to see if the powder really did improve any stains.

