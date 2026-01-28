Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Regular movement is one of the best ways to maintain a fit and functional body – movement really is medicine. However, we tend to move less as we age, with playgrounds and PE lessons replaced with desk jobs and dinner parties.

This lack of movement can see stiffness creep in and can lead to aches and pains and a limited range of mobility, especially in midlife.

One of the most common places to feel stiffness is in the spine. To counter this, Pilates instructor Abby McLachlan, founder of the East of Eden fitness studio, advises a quick move that only takes a few minutes.

She calls the “Pilates roll down” a two-minute daily “reset for your spine” and says it’s suitable for all ages and fitness levels. Below, she shares how to do it, and reveals the many benefits she has experienced as a result of making it a part of her daily routine.

How to do the Pilates roll down

Stand upright with your feet hip-width apart.

Starting with your head, slowly articulate your spine forward and over, allowing your arms to hang loose.

Continue this until your spine is fully flexed, bending your knees as needed to allow your fingers to touch the floor.

Slowly reverse this motion to return to the starting position.

McLachlan’s technique tips

Make sure you have even pressure across your feet throughout.

Knees should be soft or bent, not hyper-extended.

Think about bringing your ribs in and down, your shoulders back and down, and keeping your chin tucked as if you are trying to give yourself a double chin. This will keep your head in line with your spine.

Switch on your lateral breathing by breathing in through the nose, causing your ribs to expand to the side. Then, when you exhale, think about a corset tightening around your ribs and your pelvic floor engaging.

When you start to articulate, start with the cervical spine [the neck region] first and aim to move one vertebrae at a time.

Use your abdominals to move the spine forward, like you are bending over a beach ball or being pushed in the stomach.

Benefits of the Pilates roll down

“The Pilates roll down is actually part of Pilates founder Joseph Pilates’ original 34 [mat-based exercises], where it’s coupled with a press-up once you get down to the floor,” says McLachlan. “These days, the roll down element of the exercise is often taught at the start or finish of a class as it’s a great reset for the spine.”

She says it is an excellent exercise for training spinal flexion – the forward bending of the spine – and improving mobility.

“It also uses the abdominals to control the movement and it can help with back and neck tension,” she continues. “It’s a great exercise for posture and alignment too, which is why it’s often used in classes to start or finish the exercises. As a Pilates teacher, you can see a lot about how someone moves if you ask them to perform a roll down.”

It is also accessible, requiring no equipment or special clothing to complete, so you can do it at your desk or while watching television in the evening. McLachlan says “three reps is perfect” if you are looking to do it daily.

What happens if you do pilates every day?

“Daily Pilates can help with posture, core strength and stability, as well as [allowing you to access] a greater degree of mobility and flexibility,” says McLachlan. “The focus on breathing can help with better breathing patterns throughout the rest of your life and can reduce stress and help with sleep.”

For a well-rounded exercise plan, see suggests blending the practice in with other exercise modalities.

“Moving your body daily in a way that doesn't create stress is only ever a good thing for your body and mind,” McLachlan adds. “It is safe to do daily, and can be combined with walking, weight training, yoga and many other modalities.

“Even though rest days are important, because Pilates can be quite gentle, you can easily still do a few roll downs and some spinal rotations and side bends, even on a day when you are resting.”

