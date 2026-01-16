How to save on your gym membership, including 25 per cent off at The Gym Group

It’s a brand new year, and according to recent data from YouGov, two of the most common resolutions are to spend less and exercise more. Fortunately, I’m here to help you do both, with this guide to how to save money on your gym membership.

From using free class passes to signing up for a longer membership, there are lots of ways you can get a gym membership for a fraction of the price. But if you decide that a gym membership won’t align with your budgeting goals this year, I’ve also pulled together a list of ways you can work out for free.

Plus, I’ve scoured the internet to bring you the very best deals on offer from the likes of The Gym Group and Nuffield Health. Keep scrolling to find out how to work out for less this year.

For more ways to save, join our money-saving WhatsApp channel

The best gym membership discount codes for January 2026

open image in gallery ( iStock )

There are a few gym membership discount codes worth knowing about right now.

The Gym Group is offering 25 per cent off and no joining fee on its ‘ultimate’ and ‘standard’ memberships when you use the code “FLEX”. With an ultimate membership, you’ll get access to up to five gyms and guest passes four times a month.

How much you’ll save will vary by location but, as an example, to join the branch at London’s Charing Cross, using the code will save you £132.25 on an ultimate membership, and £102.25 on a standard membership.

Meanwhile, sign up for a 12-month membership at Nuffield Health and you’ll get your first three months for half-price. Until Tuesday 20 January, there will also be no joining fee. As well as the gym, you’ll also get access to a swimming pool, sauna and on-site experts, including physiotherapists.

For example, if I buy an annual ‘anytime’ membership at the Covent Garden branch today, I’ll pay £45 a month until April and £90 thereafter.

PureGym is also offering 50 per cent off your first month with no joining fee at selected locations, but you’ll need to be quick, as this offer ends on Sunday 18 January. Find your local gym on PureGym’s website to see if you could get this deal.

How to save on gym memberships

Buy an annual subscription

If you can afford it, buying an annual rather than a monthly gym membership will work out cheaper in the long run. At The Gym Group, for example, signing up for an annual membership instead of monthly is the equivalent of getting up to a month free.

However, it’s important that you only sign up for an annual membership if you’re sure that you’ll use it for the whole year. With many monthly memberships, such as PureGym, The Gym Group and Better, you can cancel for free for any reason, but you won’t be able to do this if you sign up for an annual membership.

Get an off-peak membership

When you sign up for an off-peak membership, you’ll only be able to use the gym at less busy times, which will vary by the gym provider and even the location. It’s worth checking if you can make this work, as you’ll be able to make significant savings on your membership.

Use referral schemes

Before you sign up, be sure to check if the gym has a referral scheme. If you have a friend or family member who is a member of that gym, you may be able to get a discount by using their referral code.

open image in gallery ( iStock )

How to work out for free

Decided that a gym membership isn’t for you? Here are some ways you can work out completely for free.

Take advantage of free trials

Some gyms allow you to try out their facilities for free, so it’s worth using these if you haven’t already. The best option I’ve seen is Anytime Fitness, as it offers a three-day pass rather than one and has more than 180 locations across the UK. Find your nearest on the Anytime Fitness website.

Énergie Fitness offers free trials, too, so it’s worth checking if they have locations near you as well.

Use free class passes

If you haven’t already, it’s worth checking if you can get free access to any exercise classes. ClassPass offers a one-month free trial, which you can use to go to yoga, pilates, spin classes and more, but make sure you cancel at least 48 hours before your renewal date or you’ll be charged a hefty membership fee.

While not free, you can also sign up for MoveGB for just £1 and get access to gyms, climbing walls, yoga studios and more for two weeks. Again, make sure you cancel ahead of your renewal date to avoid getting charged.

Find parks with free gyms

If you’re willing to brave the cold and wet weather, it’s worth checking if there’s a free park gym near you. These tend to include bodyweight equipment such as pull-up bars, cardio machines and even weights.

Your council’s website will usually have information about whether there are free park gyms near you. If you’re not sure which council area you’re in, put your postcode into this tool on the Government’s website. Otherwise, you can check websites such as Find Park Gyms, TGO and Fresh Air Fitness.

For the latest fitness news and reviews, check out our dedicated sports and fitness section