If the start of a new month has you itching to decorate, you’re not alone. The arrival of spring has us thinking about ways we can freshen up the living room, add some character to the hallway and revamp the garden ready for summer sunshine. A brand that has it all, Garden Trading is the epitome of countryside luxury, with beautifully crafted pieces for the whole home, designed with a countryside feel.

Garden Trading was founded back in 1994 with a garden-focused approach to doing things, but after years of developing products for other retailers, the team knew that they were onto something with their high level of product quality, and so extended the range to include homeware.

It’s no secret that the likes of sofas and storage units come with a hefty price tag, and if you’re renovating your home or buying a new property, the bills can stack up quite easily. But that’s where our expert team of deal hunters come in, bringing you the very best discounts and offers that you can shop at Garden Trading.

Right now, there’s an incredible 20 per cent discount on Garden Trading’s entire homeware and garden collection, which means that you can get all those wish list pieces for less. From garden parasols and bistro sets to hallway benches and bookcases, the online brand has it all. For the ultimate lazy day in the garden, we’re loving the chastleton day bed (was £1,100, now £880, Gardentrading.co.uk) for its deep seated design. Inspired by Indonesian day beds, its got long arms and is made from hand selected teak, making it the perfect snuggle spot.

For both garden and indoors, the chilford solid wood dining table is a forever piece (was £1,450, now £1,160, Gardentrading.co.uk). Expertly crafted from solid acacia, there's enough space for all the family to gather around, and its elegant, trestle-inspired design will never go out of style.

Lighting like the wanstrow ceiling pendant (was £50, now £40, Gardentrading.co.uk) will look spectacular when hanging over your dining table or breakfast bar, with its adjustable cream twisted cable and neutral scalloped shade. And, if you’re sprucing up the rest of your kitchen, the linen oaksey checked runner in sky blue (was £38, now £30.40, Gardentrading.co.uk) will add a touch of coastal aesthetic to the room with its pastel tones and mid-century feel.

Similarly, we’re big fans of the whole shipston dinner set range, made from sturdy stoneware in a rustic design that feels as luxurious as it does organic. The range includes dinner plates (was £18, now £14.40, Gardentrading.co.uk), pasta bowls (was £16, now £12.20, Gardentrading.co.uk), side plates (was £14, now £11.20, Gardentrading.co.uk) and more, all with the signature hand-painted ink-blue rim.

If you’re feeling pinched for space in your hallway or downstairs loo, add the Novello wall shelf (was £75, now £60, Gardentrading.co.uk) and be surprised with how much storage room you’ll have added – perfect for keeping hold of your perfume, tissues and keys.

