The B&Q discounts to know for your next DIY project

If the imminent arrival of spring has you feeling inspired to decorate, you wouldn’t be the only one. We’re feeling the itch, too, and are thinking about how we can brighten up our living room and add colour to our bathrooms. DIY renovations have soared in popularity due to the cost of living crisis, and many people are turning their hands to learning new skills to refresh their living space.

Whether you're looking to transform your bedroom or kitchen, you'll need quality supplies to help you along the way – and home improvement giant, B&Q, has it all. With YouTube and Pinterest as resources for inspiration and guidance, you may surprise yourself with what you can do. Decorating yourself (or with the help of friends and family) will also allow you to keep to a tight budget that you control, meaning that you can achieve your dream look for less.

There’s no better time than the present to arm yourself with a few tins of paint and a wood panelling kit, ready to give yourself that home office you’ve always wanted. Lucky for you, The Independent’s team of deal-hunters have found a way to help you save during your next project with the below B&Q offers.

Are your walls crying out for a fresh lick of paint? Luckily, B&Q is offering a multi-buy deal on selected tins of paint, allowing you to save more than 20 per cent on your shop. You can bag two Dulux 20l pure brilliant white emulsion tabs for £40 (Diy.com), saving £14 on their usual pricing of £27 each. If it's a pop of colour you're after, opt for the two for £56 offer (Diy.com), which is applicable across selected Dulux 5l tins. The deal features a beautiful selection of colours, including cream or olive. If you’re working with a tight budget, check out the two for £26 deal on Leyland 10l matt emulsion which includes two simple, yet timeless, colours – brilliant white and magnolia.

( B&Q )

There are plenty of paint deals outside of these multi-buy offers, including a £9 saving on viral brand Lick’s iconic matt paints (was £45, now £36, Diy.com), and, if you don’t quite need two of the 5l tubs, £8 off select 2.5l Dulux walls and ceilings emulsion (was £22, now £18, Diy.com).

If you’re not in the market for paint, you can get £5 off all orders over £30 when you join the B&Q Club. It's free to join, and you'll get great perks, including a 10 per cent discount on key cutting in-store, coupons direct to your inbox, and exclusive offers and previews.

But that’s not all, B&Q’s clearance sees thousands of offers, including savings on hot tubs, lawnmowers, wood pellet grills and more.

