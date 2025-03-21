Best Wickes deals and discounts to shop now

Wickes is the ultimate one-stop shop for all your home improvement needs. Whether you’re looking for a fresh lick of paint, or prepping the garden in time for summer, it has everything you need, plus a discount to match.

Wickes has been providing us with all the tools we need to create our dream homes since 1972, combining quality, reliability and affordability. The DIY retailer puts affordability at the forefront thanks to its weekly deals and discounts, all handily laid out on its latest deals page, making for a foolproof shopping experience, let’s hope our DIY skills are just as slick. Here you can find deals on everything from flooring and building materials to kitchen and bathroom essentials.

If you’re looking to give your abode a springtime spruce, get those lighting fixtures fixed, walls painted or fences mended, you can do it for less. Below, you’ll find the best Wickes offers currently available, along with money-saving tips to ensure you always get the best deal.

Weekly Wickes discount codes

Wickes has new and exciting deals and discounts that change weekly, making it the perfect destination for those on a home improvement journey.

If you’re doing up your bathroom, for example, you can benefit from up to 20 per cent off selected products. For those upgrading their flooring, you can get select underlay on offer for two for £40, plus an extra 10 per cent off. These offers are available for a limited time though.

Norfolk leisure bellmount six seater dining set, now available at Wickes.co.uk ( Wickes )

How to save without a promo code

Wickes also offers a variety of ways to save while upgrading your homes that don't require a discount code. For example, you can enjoy free click-and-collect in just 30 minutes, along with free design appointments to help plan your new kitchen, garden or bathroom. By signing up for the Wickes newsletter, you’ll also unlock special member-only offers and handy DIY tips.

For even greater savings, we’d recommend exploring Wickes' clearance sections, which feature discounted products from garden supplies and heating to plumbing, doors and windows. For example, right now you can save £20 on the Wickes instant pathway (was £35, now £15, Wickes.co.uk) to help get your outdoor space garden party ready. Or you can give your kitchen an upgrade with this Zanus multifunctional single oven (was £245, now £160, Wickes.co.uk) thanks to a sizzling 30 per cent discount.

Popular Wickes products

Wickes offers a wide range of popular products catering to both DIY enthusiasts and professionals; stocking an extensive selection of power tools, including drills, grinders, and saws from trusted brands such as Makita and DeWalt. Even Wickes’s own-brand Li-ion is great, its cordless combi drill (£49, Wickes.co.uk), for example, landed a spot in our tried and tested review of the best cordless drill. “If you’re looking for a general-purpose drill that will keep your household from falling down, then this is a solid buy,” noted the review.

Our expert tried, tested and loved this Wickes own cordless drill ( Wickes )

The retailer's vast kitchen ranges, including the Wickes bespoke kitchens collection, have also gained popularity due to their customisation options and quality guarantees.

These reliable offerings, combined with affordable pricing and a commitment to quality, make Wickes a go-to destination for all your home improvement and DIY needs, so no more excuses, time to power through that to-do list.

Why we recommend shopping at Wickes

We recommend shopping at Wickes for its quality products, competitive pricing, and great deals. From building materials to kitchens and gardens, the DIY store offers a wide range of home improvement essentials. You can also enjoy convenient services like free click-and-collect in 30 minutes and free design consultations. With reliable products and helpful services, Wickes is a top choice for DIYers and professionals alike.

Why you can trust us

At The Independent, our expert team of deal hunters leverages years of experience to find the best discounts for you. By monitoring product prices year-round, we highlight top deals from trusted brands we know and recommend.