10 best cordless drills and drivers for tackling DIY tasks in 2024

Whether you’re after entry-level or heavy-duty tools, these are up to the task

Jon Axworthy
Wednesday 04 September 2024 05:14 EDT
These tools will help you get through your to-do list in next to no time
These tools will help you get through your to-do list in next to no time (The Independent)
Our Top Picks

Filled with those niggling little jobs that never seem to get done, the to-do list is the bane of every homeowner’s existence. Whether you’re hanging pictures, fitting locks or finally tackling that wonky shelf in the bathroom, a reliable drill and driver is the ultimate DIY sidekick.

Finding the best cordless drill for the job can quickly get complicated. There’s more to it than simply putting screws in walls, with features such as voltage, brushless motors, torque and clutch settings to consider. To help you get a few things straight, we’ve made sure to cover some technical basics further down in our review.

When it came to assessing whether these tools were up to the job, we looked for lots of control, so we could consistently sink screws flush with the surface, and always drill and drive through our mark, progressing well into the material at both large and small diameters.

We’ve featured many cordless drills and drivers with brushless motors in this review, because they have the ability to lay down more torque (as there’s less friction in the motor) and are also good for the longevity of the tool, as low friction leads to low wear.

Keep scrolling for our pick of the best cordless drills and drivers for all budgets.

How we tested

We tested the tools on a range of drill materials and household projects, to see how they performed, as well as getting each model to sink plenty of 3in screws to simulate bigger construction jobs, such as fencing or a tree house for the kids.

The best cordless drills for 2024 are:

  • Best overall – Worx 20V nitro switchdriver two-in-one cordless drill/driver: £138.20, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best budget buy – Wickes 18v 1 x 1.5Ah li-ion cordless combi drill: £49, Wickes.co.uk
  • Best entry-level drill – Gtech combi drill: £129.96, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best combi-kit drill/driver – Makita DHP484STX5 18v combi drill and 101 pc accessory case: £179.98, Amazon.co.uk

Worx 20v nitro switchdriver two-in-one cordless drill/driver

best cordless drills Worx WX177.9 switchdriver
  • Best: Overall
  • Voltage: 20v
  • Torque settings: 9
  • Maximum torque: 50Nm
  • Chuck capacity: 6.35mm
  • Maximum speed: 1,700rpm
  • Why we love it
    • It has a rotating plate
    • Lightweight design
    • Slim enough to get into awkward corners
  1.  £138 from Amazon.co.uk
Wickes 18v 1 x 1.5Ah li-ion cordless combi drill

best cordless drills Wickes combi drill
  • Best: Budget buy
  • Voltage: 18v
  • Torque settings: 21
  • Maximum torque: 35Nm
  • Chuck capacity: 13mm
  • Maximum speed: 1,600rpm
  • Why we love it
    • It features an LED light
    • Lightweight
  1.  £49 from Wickes.co.uk
Ryobi 18v cordless brushless performance combi drill

best cordless drills Ryobi RPD18X-0
  • Best: For versatility
  • Voltage: 18v
  • Torque settings: 24
  • Maximum torque: 95Nm
  • Chuck capacity: 13mm
  • Maximum speed: 2,100rpm
  • Why we love it
    • Good price
    • No kickback
  1.  £125 from Ryobitools.eu
Stanley fatmax v20 18v cordless brushless combi drill

best cordless drills Stanley V20 fat max
  • Best: Medium-duty drill
  • Voltage: 20V
  • Torque settings: 15
  • Maximum torque: 60Nm
  • Chuck capacity: 13mm
  • Maximum speed: 1,500rpm
  • Why we love it
    • Two-speed gearbox
    • Very effective LED spotlight
  1.  £199 from Homebase.co.uk
Bosch professional 12v system GSB 12v-15 cordless impact drill/driver

best cordless drills Bosch GSB 12V-15 professional
  • Best: For small internal jobs
  • Voltage: 12V
  • Torque settings: 20
  • Maximum torque: 138Nm
  • Chuck capacity: 10mm
  • Maximum speed: ‎1,300rpm
  • Why we love it
    • Features an LED light
    • Great for overhead jobs and tight corners
  1.  £68 from Amazon.co.uk
Worx 20v nitro brushless cordless compact impact drill

best cordless drill Worx WX352.4 20V intro impact drill
  • Best: For ergonomics
  • Voltage: 20V
  • Clutch positions/Torque settings: 22
  • Maximum torque: 60Nm
  • Chuck capacity : 13mm
  • Maximum speed: 2,000rpm
  • Why we love it
    • Sturdy design
    • Impressive power
  1.  £162 from Amazon.co.uk
Gtech combi drill

best cordless drills Gtech combi drill
  • Best: Entry-level drill
  • Voltage: 20V
  • Torque settings: 21
  • Maximum torque: 30Nm
  • Chuck capacity: 13mm
  • Maximum speed: 1,700rpm
  • Why we love it
    • There are 21 torque settings
  • Take note
    • It doesn’t have a brushless motor
  1.  £129 from Gtech.co.uk
Erbauer ECD18-LI-2 / EID18-LI 18v brushless cordless twin pack

best cordless drill Erbauer cordless twin pack
  • Best: Combi and driver kit
  • Voltage: 18V
  • Torque settings: 17
  • Maximum torque: 50Nm/160Nm
  • Chuck capacity: 13mm
  • Maximum speed: 1,700rpm/2,600rpm
  • Why we love it
    • Includes an impact driver
    • Both drills feature an LED light
  1.  £199 from Screwfix.com
Makita DHP484STX5 18v combi drill and 101 pc accessory case

Makita DHP484STX5
  • Best: Drill kit
  • Voltage: 18V
  • Torque settings: 21
  • Max torque: 54Nm
  • Chuck capacity: 13mm
  • Maximum speed: 2,000rpm
  • Why we love it
    • Ergonomic and comfortable design
    • Contains excellent accessories
  1.  £179 from Amazon.co.uk
Milwaukee M18FPD3-502X fuel gen 4 combi drill

Milwaukee M18FPD3-502X fuel gen 4
  • Best: For big jobs
  • Voltage: 18V
  • Torque settings: 16
  • Maximum torque: 158Nm
  • Chuck capacity: 13mm
  • Maximum speed: 2,100rpm
  • Why we love it
    • Offers controlled power
    • The two-speed gearbox is ergonomic and compact
  1.  £319 from Toolstation.com
Cordless drills FAQs

What voltage should I choose?

Firstly, all drills are powered by a motor and the voltage of that motor will dictate how equipped the tool is for the task at hand. A 12v drill is a good all-purpose, household tool, while 18v and 20v drills will be able to take on tougher jobs where you might be working with harder materials, like masonry.

What is torque?

Torque translates as the turning force that the tool can deliver – the more torque a drill can call on, the easier it will be for you to drill into harder materials, and all drills have a clutch that can change the amount of torque applied to a job. This is represented on the collar of the drill by a series of numbers – the higher the number, the more torque is being applied.

The verdict: Cordless drills

The unique design of the Worx 20v nitro switchdriver really takes the hassle out of any job involving drilling and screwing, thanks to its ingenious rotating dual chuck, which doesn’t affect the balance or ergonomics of working with the drill. The excellent performance and real value for money mean that this drill will help you keep on top of all your household DIY.

