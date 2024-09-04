Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Whether you’re after entry-level or heavy-duty tools, these are up to the task
Filled with those niggling little jobs that never seem to get done, the to-do list is the bane of every homeowner’s existence. Whether you’re hanging pictures, fitting locks or finally tackling that wonky shelf in the bathroom, a reliable drill and driver is the ultimate DIY sidekick.
Finding the best cordless drill for the job can quickly get complicated. There’s more to it than simply putting screws in walls, with features such as voltage, brushless motors, torque and clutch settings to consider. To help you get a few things straight, we’ve made sure to cover some technical basics further down in our review.
When it came to assessing whether these tools were up to the job, we looked for lots of control, so we could consistently sink screws flush with the surface, and always drill and drive through our mark, progressing well into the material at both large and small diameters.
We’ve featured many cordless drills and drivers with brushless motors in this review, because they have the ability to lay down more torque (as there’s less friction in the motor) and are also good for the longevity of the tool, as low friction leads to low wear.
We tested the tools on a range of drill materials and household projects, to see how they performed, as well as getting each model to sink plenty of 3in screws to simulate bigger construction jobs, such as fencing or a tree house for the kids.
Firstly, all drills are powered by a motor and the voltage of that motor will dictate how equipped the tool is for the task at hand. A 12v drill is a good all-purpose, household tool, while 18v and 20v drills will be able to take on tougher jobs where you might be working with harder materials, like masonry.
Torque translates as the turning force that the tool can deliver – the more torque a drill can call on, the easier it will be for you to drill into harder materials, and all drills have a clutch that can change the amount of torque applied to a job. This is represented on the collar of the drill by a series of numbers – the higher the number, the more torque is being applied.
The unique design of the Worx 20v nitro switchdriver really takes the hassle out of any job involving drilling and screwing, thanks to its ingenious rotating dual chuck, which doesn’t affect the balance or ergonomics of working with the drill. The excellent performance and real value for money mean that this drill will help you keep on top of all your household DIY.
