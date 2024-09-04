Filled with those niggling little jobs that never seem to get done, the to-do list is the bane of every homeowner’s existence. Whether you’re hanging pictures, fitting locks or finally tackling that wonky shelf in the bathroom, a reliable drill and driver is the ultimate DIY sidekick.

Finding the best cordless drill for the job can quickly get complicated. There’s more to it than simply putting screws in walls, with features such as voltage, brushless motors, torque and clutch settings to consider. To help you get a few things straight, we’ve made sure to cover some technical basics further down in our review.

When it came to assessing whether these tools were up to the job, we looked for lots of control, so we could consistently sink screws flush with the surface, and always drill and drive through our mark, progressing well into the material at both large and small diameters.

We’ve featured many cordless drills and drivers with brushless motors in this review, because they have the ability to lay down more torque (as there’s less friction in the motor) and are also good for the longevity of the tool, as low friction leads to low wear.

Keep scrolling for our pick of the best cordless drills and drivers for all budgets.

How we tested

We tested the tools on a range of drill materials and household projects, to see how they performed, as well as getting each model to sink plenty of 3in screws to simulate bigger construction jobs, such as fencing or a tree house for the kids.

The best cordless drills for 2024 are: