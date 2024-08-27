11 budget-friendly home ideas from Instagram’s ‘Queen of Hacks’

Support truly

Tanya Mukendi happily describes herself as a “clean freak”, who has transformed her home through a multitude of clever hacks that she shares with her 4m followers on social media – where she’s known as ‘Queen of Hacks’.

She’s now also put many of her ideas into a book, Hack Your Home, which outlines ways to organise your home without breaking the bank, along with tips to increase storage, easy cleaning hacks, and even ways to save on energy bills.

“I used to believe I couldn’t afford to spruce up my home, until I discovered some amazing budget-friendly tips and tricks,” says Mukendi. “With just a few simple tweaks and clever hacks, you can transform the look and feel of your home without breaking the bank – keeping your home clean, organised and cosy doesn’t have to cost a fortune.

“Whether it’s repurposing everyday items or getting creative with DIY solutions, there are plenty of cost-effective ways to enhance your living space.”

Here are a few of Mukendi’s budget-friendly hacks…

Cleaning hacks

1. DIY all-purpose cleaner

“One of my favourite ways to create your own all-purpose cleaner is not only cost-effective but also better for the environment,” says Mukendi.

Just mix 125ml of water, 125ml of white vinegar, and 1 teaspoon of washing-up liquid in a spray bottle. Add a few drops of essential oil for a pleasant scent, and voila! You have a budget-friendly cleaner that works wonders on multiple surfaces.

2. Shaving foam for urine smellsIt might sound weird, but Mukendi says you can say goodbye to unpleasant bathroom odours with the help of ordinary shaving foam, which you just apply to the base of the toilet and the surrounding floor. “Let it work its magic for a few hours, and afterwards simply wipe it away for a bathroom that smells fresh and clean.”

This hack works by drawing out the urine and neutralising the ammonia, she explains.

3. Lemon and salt for chopping boards

To naturally clean and disinfect chopping boards, Mukendi suggests cutting a lemon in half, sprinkling coarse salt over the surface, and then using the cut side of the lemon to scrub the surface: “The combination of the lemon’s citric acid and the salt’s abrasiveness effectively removes stains and odours.”

4. Steam cleaning for microwavesIf your microwave has stubborn food splatters, an easy way to clean it is by using steam, advises Mukendi, who explains you need to fill a microwave-safe bowl with water and a few tablespoons of white vinegar, before placing it in the microwave and heating it until the mixture boils and creates steam.

“Let it sit for a few minutes to loosen the grime, then carefully remove the bowl and wipe the inside of the microwave with a clean cloth,” she says. “The steam makes it much easier to remove the stuck-on food.”

Organisation hacks

5. Declutter to clear your space“A simple decluttering hack that always works for me is the ‘one in, one out’ rule,” says Mukendi. “Every time I bring a new item into my home, whether it’s a piece of clothing, a kitchen gadget, or a book, I make it a point to let go of something similar that I no longer need. This helps prevent clutter from accumulating and ensures my space stays organised.

“It’s a great way to make sure I’m only holding on to items I truly need or love, and it’s been incredibly effective in keeping my home clutter-free.”

6. Use vertical space with hanging plantersRepurpose hanging planters to organise and store items such as kitchen utensils, craft supplies or bathroom essentials, suggests Mukendi. “Hanging them on a wall or the back of a door creates additional storage. without taking up valuable counter or shelf space,” she points out.

7. Go paperlessGoing paperless can be a great way to manage the constant influx of paperwork in your home, stresses Mukendi, who says you should begin by asking your banks and bill providers to switch to paperless statements. “For other documents, take a photo or scan them and store them digitally, allowing you to easily access them in the future while getting rid of the paper originals,” she suggests.

In addition, she says it’s a good idea to establish a system for organising digital files, emails and photos using folders, labels and cloud storage. “Regularly declutter your digital space to boost productivity and reduce stress, adjusting any systems that aren’t working for you.”

8. Reverse clothes hanger hack

Struggling to part with clothes you never wear? Mukendi suggests you try the reverse clothes hanger hack. “It’s a total game-changer,” she promises.

Simply flip all the hangers in your wardrobe around so they hang backwards on the rod. When you wear an item, turn the hanger back to the correct way. “Anything that’s still on a backward hanger at the end of the year reveals the clothes you haven’t worn, so then you can donate or sell them,” she says. “This simple trick makes decluttering fun, helping you free-up valuable space in your wardrobe.”

Home improvement hacks

9. Fresh coat of paintOne of the easiest and most budget-friendly ways to refresh your home is with a new coat of paint, and Mukendi suggests you look for discounted paint or consider mixing your own custom shades using leftover paint cans. “Whether it’s an accent wall or a piece of furniture, a fresh colour can breathe new life into any space.”

10. Peel-and-stick backsplashTransform your kitchen or bathroom with the convenience and style of peel-and-stick backsplash tiles. “These cost-effective and user-friendly tiles are available in a wide range of designs, making it easy to enhance the aesthetic of your space without the permanence of traditional tiling,” she says, pointing out they’re also perfect for renters looking to upgrade their living space without making permanent changes.

11. Add indoor plantsIncorporating indoor plants into your living spaces not only adds a touch of nature but also offers numerous health benefits, explains Mukendi. “Plants can improve air quality, reduce stress, and enhance the overall aesthetic of your home. From succulents to low-maintenance ferns, there are plenty of options to suit any lifestyle and décor,” she adds.

“When it comes to home improvement, many people think making big changes means spending big bucks. But that’s not always true.”

Hack Your Home by Tanya Mukendi is published by Thorsons on August 29, priced £14.99.