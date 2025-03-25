5 of the easiest houseplants to grow

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Are you one of those people who just has to look at your houseplant for it to keel over and die?

If you are, a little guidance from Joe Bagley, aka The Houseplant Doctor, could go a long way, especially if you choose the most resilient plants which will take a fair amount of neglect before fading completely.

Bagley is making a name for himself with a promising TV career, appearances on BBC Gardeners’ World, a podcast and nearly 50,000 Instagram followers.

Now he has written How To Make Your Houseplants Love You, which should help beginners at least refrain from killing their plants.

Organised into six chapters based on your plants’ needs, the question-and-answer guide provides solutions, alongside practical tips and personalised advice.

Overwatering is the most common problem and some plants, including cacti and carnivorous plants, don’t need feeding often either – maybe just once every few months.

Here, he suggests five houseplants which are difficult to kill.

1. Devil’s Ivy (pothos)

These resilient plants are widely available in garden centres, DIY stores and even some supermarkets.

“They’re basically a trailing plant that you can grow on a shelf, or train up a moss pole or a wall and they are super easy. They can tolerate most light settings,” says Bagley.

When watering, drench the plant and then let it almost dry out, he advises. If it’s close to the window, you may need to water it once a week, but if it’s 2m from the window, you may only need to water it once every two weeks.

“You can never over-water a devil’s ivy through the amount of water you give it. It’s all about the frequency. So if you water it every day, that will cause root rot.”

Top tip: Don’t place them any further away from the window than around 3m. Generally, the further away from the window they are, the less frequently you’ll need to water, he says.

2. Moth orchid

Again, they are widely available in a variety of colours and don’t mind a bit of sunlight.

If you ever read that you shouldn’t give them sunlight, be aware they can deal with some sunlight, he notes.

“Wait until the roots turn silver in the pot before giving them a good water, either by sitting them in water or watering from the top.

“In terms of getting them to flower again, once the flower spike with all the flower has died off, cut the stem by about half, maybe a bit further, cutting above a bud, to help the plant produce more growth.”

It’s not necessary to feed orchids often to get them to flower, he says.

Top tip: Don’t water your orchid if the roots are green.

3. False shamrock (oxalis triangularis)

Unlike the ones which some people class as weeds in the garden, this deep purple version is tuberous, so it won’t be invasive, he explains.

“They are like a semi-pet, because the plant leaves will move throughout the day and the leaves will fold down at night into an umbrella mushroom shape. Then, just as the sun comes up, the leaves will point out like three little solar panels pointing to the light.

“Throughout the day, the leaves will follow where the sun is going. It’s a fantastic plant and really easy to look after.”

The leaves can die off after flowering but they will come back if you keep them on a sunny windowsill and let the soil fully dry out between watering, he advises. It may take a few months, but be patient.

“As long as you keep it on a sunny window, it’s a plant that is very forgiving, although the roots are thin, so they do need moisture.”

Top tip: Place them on a sunny windowsill and keep them moist.

4. Swedish ivy (Plectranthus verticillatus)

This one may be difficult to find in garden centres but you can buy them as cuttings online and they root really quickly, he explains.

It will thrive in any light level, is drought tolerant, will withstand some dehydration although it will need watering if the leaves turn grey, and isn’t worried about fertiliser.

“It has coin-shaped leaves the same thickness as a penny and the plant doesn’t mind being forgotten about.

“It’s also a rapidly growing plant so you can expect 30 or 40cm of growth per year easily. So if you have a bookshelf that you want to fill up, this plant will do that.”

They produce small white flowers from mid-spring onwards, which can take a lot of energy out of the plant. Bagley suggests that if the plant starts to flower, pinch off the blooms as if you were pinching off mint or basil, to redivert the energy to the foliage.

Top tip: The closer to the windowsill you put the plant, the more leaves you will get on the vine.

5. Money plant (Crassula ovata)

“I call this a family living heirloom because it will live for at least 50 years and you can give it to friends or family or take cuttings and give those away.

“They like a sunny window and don’t mind being above a radiator. If the leaves turn a bit red it means they are getting a lot of sun, but it’s just a suntan to help avoid sun-scorch.”

Top tip: “The best way to water is to look at the oldest leaves, which are closest to the soil, and if they start to soften, that’s the best time to water. Don’t water while all the leaves are plump, even if the soil is still completely dry.”

How To Make Your Houseplants Love You by Joe Bagley is published by Mitchell Beazley, priced £19.99. Available April 3