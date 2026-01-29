The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Giorgio Armani has reformulated its luminous silk foundation – but is it as good?
It’s been 26 years since the original face base launched
Arguably one of the most iconic beauty products in the business, Giorgio Armani’s luminous silk foundation can be found in the make-up bags of beauty fans, editors and make-up artists alike. But, despite its enduring success, the brand has chosen to reimagine its award-winning foundation for the very first time since launching more than 25 years ago.
The foundation is famously loved by celebrities, including Kim Kardashian, but in 2026, beauty buffs expect their products to work harder than ever, offering skincare ingredients as well as aesthetic results. Recognising this shift, Armani has relaunched its famed formula with the aim of delivering an even more seamless finish.
Promising to improve skin tone, blur texture and boost plumpness, the new luminous silk sets out to marry everything we loved about the original with a slew of upgrades. The shade range has also been expanded, with four new additions (meaning there’s now a total of 44 to choose from). But how does so-called new and improved face base hold up in comparison to the original? I got my hands on it to find out.
Read more: Charlotte Tilbury has scrapped its concealer for this new formula – and I’m in awe
How I tested
Given that the foundation launched on 28 January, I was only able to put it through its paces over the course of a single afternoon (around six hours). I applied the formula to clean, moisturised skin and used a fluffy kabuki brush to buff the product into place. After judging the coverage provided, I then applied a second layer before continuing with my usual make-up staples (bronzer, mascara, etc.). You’ll find a full list of my testing criteria at the end of my review.
Read more: Clinique has just launched a new product in the black honey range – and it’s already my favourite
Giorgio Armani luminous silk skin tint foundation
- Shades 44
- Vegan-friendly and cruelty-free No
- Skin type All bar very sensitive skin
- Why we love it
- Feels like skincare
- Weightless and non-cakey
- Leaves skin looking and feeling hydrated
- Take note
- Expensive
- Needs several pumps for medium-full coverage
As someone who loved the original luminous silk formula, I wasn’t sure the brand could improve on the near-perfect finish I was used to. Cutting to the chase, it’s clear they’ve paid attention to the wants of make-up users in 2026 and, if you were a fan of either the Augustinus Bader x Victoria Beckham foundation drops (£104, Spacenk.com) or Westman Atelier complexion drops (£62, Spacenk.com), you might find the new luminous silk a worthy competitor.
The foundation dispenses with a slippery, silky texture that’s more comparable to a skin-loving serum than it is heavy make-up. This means that it diffuses into the skin effortlessly, with neither streaks nor graininess. This also means that you can build up coverage with a few layers – just make sure to leave time for the foundation to settle between each application. I found it took around five pumps over two layers to create a flattering, medium coverage finish.
Wearing the foundation on its own, it gave my skin a luminosity and look of hydration that I can see myself opting for on a quick video call while working from home. It has a barely there feel, which is a must if you’re planning to layer with cream bronzers, blushes and the like. This means that it’s not a miracle worker in terms of coverage, so I did supplement the foundation with a concealer for any blemishes and dark circles.
While I can’t vouch for any plumping claims, after just six hours of wear, my skin looked rejuvenated. Specifically, the formula alleviated any dullness, and I’ve no doubt the key ingredients – hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, glycerin and exfoliating acids – were crucial to that result. As someone who integrates all four of these actives in my daily skincare, the opportunity to streamline my routine with one product certainly piqued my interest.
As the hours passed, my shine-prone skin remained grease-free and the foundation held up without separating or oxidising. My setting powder and other make-up sat on top of the foundation well and, unlike almost all other formulas I’ve tried, the new luminous silk didn’t budge against my glasses, which naturally nudge my nose and cheekbones. A true achievement.
There’s no denying this is an expensive product, but the packaging reflects that luxe price point, as does the finish.
Is Giorgio Armani luminous silk foundation an improvement on the original?
Absolutely. Not only has Armani shrewdly tapped into the industry’s desire for more skin tint or foundation-drop-style formulas, but it’s done so with the same buildable qualities of the original luminous silk formula. The new luminous silk foundation is a true premium face base, successfully combining skincare ingredients with lasting wear and a camera-ready finish. The result? A face that appears hydrated and as though it’s been drenched with a nourishing serum.
How I tested the new Giorgio Armani luminous silk foundation
As someone who’s tested heaps of foundations, tinted moisturisers and other complexion bases, I’m no stranger to the characteristics that denote a ‘good’ formula. With that in mind, I was able to compile a set of factors for consideration when testing the new Armani foundation. They were as follows:
- Shade range: In 2026, there are no excuses for a poor shade range, so I examined the skin tones that had been catered to and paid attention to how my own shade (3.5) held up in the hours after application.
- Texture and weight: I assessed how well the formula responded to my skincare and subsequent make-up products, keeping an eye out for any pilling or separation. I also noted how heavy it felt on my face and whether I was desperate to remove it as the day drew to a close.
- Ease of application: Some foundations require a certain skill level to achieve a flawless finish, so I studied how simple it was to create a smooth surface and recorded any instances or dragging or streaking.
- Finish and wear: I weighed up how flattering the finish of the foundation was, both on its own and as part of a full face of make-up. As the hours passed, I then continued checking in on my skin in case of any oxidisation, excess shine or patchiness.
- Value for money: I recorded how many pumps of product were needed to provide ample coverage, and gauged whether the ingredients, finish and packaging warranted the foundation’s price tag.
Why you can trust IndyBest reviews
Beauty writer Lucy Smith has reviewed many of the industry’s most popular foundations. From the new Charlotte Tilbury airbrush flawless foundation to Bare Minerals’ barepro foundation, she’s well equipped to pin down a top-tier formula. What’s more, she covers all things skincare, including both new launches and historical formulas, so she’s on top of the latest ingredient innovations and knows where to set the bar when it comes to brands such as Giorgio Armani.
Read more: Best CC creams that help to blur blemishes and reduce redness
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks