Charlotte Tilbury has scrapped its concealer for this new formula – and I’m in awe

Charlotte Tilbury has long been my go-to when I need truly camera-ready glamour that won’t let me down. Whether it’s a wedding, a long day under hot lights or time spent in balmier climes, I can always rely on the brand’s formulas to stay put – never slipping, sliding or (worse) turning me Oompa Loompa orange. The brand’s airbrush flawless foundation (£39, Charlottetilbury.com) has earned a permanent spot in my make-up bag, so when I caught wind of the brand new airbrush flawless blur concealer, anticipation was understandably high.

This latest launch arrives as the newest addition to the airbrush flawless family, joining the cult foundation alongside iconic staples like the powder, setting spray and complexion-perfecting primers – all of which are designed to blur, smooth and lock make-up in place for hours on end. Unsurprisingly, the concealer’s arrival has been heavily hyped, with looks dominating the red carpet at recent award season events, including celebrities like Teyana Taylor and Amal Clooney sporting it at the Golden Globes.

This isn’t Charlotte Tilbury’s first foray into concealer, of course. The original magic away concealer (£19.60, Spacenk.com) debuted in 2018, followed by the beautiful skin radiant concealer (£28, Cultbeauty.co.uk) in 2022. Now, four years on, that latter formula has been reimagined with an airbrush makeover.

The new iteration promises a lofty list of claims: up to 24 hours of crease-proof wear, water- and sweat-resistance, doubled under-eye hydration and a finish that avoids patchiness or caking entirely. Big promises indeed – but can it really deliver? I put it to the test to find out. Here’s how I got on.

How we tested

Swatching the Charlotte Tilbury airbrush flawless blur concealer

I applied the Charlotte Tilbury airbrush flawless blur concealer to clean, make-up free under eyes and used a precise fluffy brush to buff the product into the skin. I then set the formula using Tilbury’s airbrush flawless finish powder (£39, Charlottetilbury.com) and paid attention to how it lasted in the hours after. You can find a more in depth list of my testing criteria towards the end of this review.

