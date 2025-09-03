Matte foundations get a bad rap after certain products – Maybelline dream matte mousse comes to mind – left a glow-free finish. These days, matte foundations don’t have to leave your complexion looking dull, and Charlotte Tilbury’s new airbrush flawless foundation is proof.

Even as someone with oily skin, I’m guilty of steering clear of openly matte foundations. However, having loved the previous iteration of airbrush flawless, I trusted I was in safe hands with Charlotte Tilbury. In fact, I actually tested the OG formula earlier this year and enjoyed how the non-cakey finish allowed the nuances of my skin (freckles and leftover summer tan) to shine through.

Testing the old airbrush flawless formula earlier this year (Lucy Smith/The Independent)

By comparison, the reformulation has a touch more coverage. While the finish is undoubtedly natural, it definitely blurs more imperfections than its predecessor. There are plenty of similarities between the two foundations, though, including how easy it is to blend (effortless and beginner-friendly), the luxe glass packaging, selection of 44 shades and lightweight feel.

My skin without make-up (left), with just the new airbrush flawless foundation (middle), and with the foundation along with make-up atop (right) (Lucy Smith/The Independent)

When comparing the foundations side by side, it’s clear that the new formula imbues the skin with a subtle flush of glow and hydration, exactly as I’d hoped for. This could be thanks to the new ‘phytoyouth essence’, which aims to improve the appearance of fine lines (both immediately and long-term), defend the skin against pollution and boost hydration for up to 24 hours. While I can’t vouch for the anti-ageing claims, given I only got my hands on the foundation in the past month, I can attest to the hydration. My skin looked youthful and quenched from application through to make-up removal.

The good news? This hydration didn’t turn greasy as the hours progressed. And while I noticed a touch of shine develop at 1p.m., it wasn’t unflattering, nor was it anything out of the ordinary for my skin.

Another of my favourite features is how it didn’t oxidise, even with the added hydration. According to the brand, this is because the shades have been altered slightly “using skin-morphing pigments that stretch with your skin”. I’m not entirely confident in how the science makes sense here (my beauty journalist know-how has its limits), but I do know that it works because my shade (5 cool) didn’t alter or darken in the slightest throughout the day.

The new foundation took to my oily skin like a duck to water (Lucy Smith/The Independent)

The formula didn’t sink into my nasolabial creases or smile lines, which bodes well for mature skin, and a little goes a long way. I’d actually advise using the foundation sparingly around the eyebrows, hairline and upper lip (all areas of hair growth) to prevent the formula from building up.

If I had one bit of feedback, I’d caution those with a bad habit of face touching, myself included. It’s rare for a foundation not to transfer onto fingers and clothes – I have found a handful of formulas up to the task, but this isn’t one of them. Along that same vein, the areas where you have touched will be more prone to patchiness. Then again, I have to wonder if this is the fault of the foundation or its wearer?

Read more: K18’s new heat protectant may be pricey, but its longevity is unmatched