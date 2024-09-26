I’ve just found the perfect foundation for oily skin

New beauty launches are always exciting, but they’re extra noteworthy when they’re promising something most products on the market can’t do. The latest launch from bareMinerals – its matte liquid foundation mineral (£37.50, Lookfantastic.com) – fits this brief perfectly with its claims of an undetectable matte finish.

For those not familiar with the existing matte foundation market, the product category often becomes conflated with full coverage formulas when, in reality, shine-prone make-up users – matte make-up’s target audience – want the option of a lightweight finish, too. What’s more, matte liquid formulas can leave the skin appearing flat, depthless and stuck in its Maybelline dream matte mousse era, which is not what we want.

But, thanks to bareMinerals, it would seem there’s finally some hope for the oily skin types among us. Barepro’s new matte iteration sets out to brighten and feel weightless on the skin, but how does it actually perform when tested on my very oily complexion? Keep scrolling to find out.

How I tested

From first first swipe (left) to a full face of make-up (right) ( Lucy Smith )

Applying the barepro matte liquid with a flat foundation brush (not to be confused with a flat-topped foundation brush), I blended it across my full face. To properly assess the formula’s finish without any interference I didn’t use a primer.

When finished, I layered my usual blush, bronzer and other make-up products before monitoring the state of the foundation over the course of a nine-hour day in the office. I paid close attention to its feel, texture and finish initially, as well as shine control and any patchiness that developed as the day went on. Here’s how I got on.