I’ve just found the perfect foundation for oily skin

bareMinerals barepro 24HR matte comfort liquid foundation mineral spf20
- Key ingredients: Brightening pomegranate, soothing vitamin E and hydrating glycerin
- Shades: 40
- Best suited to: Normal to oily skin
- Cruelty-free: Yes
- Why we love it
- Weightless
- Leaves a smooth satin-y finish that’s matte without sapping your face of dimension
- Take note
- Shine does seep through eventually
With claims that it will feel comfortable on the skin for 24 hours, this foundation had a lot of promises to fulfil. It got off to a great start, blending like a dream with my flat foundation brush and beauty blender and, in terms of coverage, it successfully evened my complexion without masking the skin’s natural texture.
It’s unscented, which is great for sensitive skin, and it layered well with my cream bronzer. The finish after each of my make-up products had been applied was flattering, non-cakey and undetectable. In fact, one of the team even commented on my complexion, saying that they wouldn’t have known I was wearing foundation.
As the day progressed, the formula stayed put without any patchiness and I didn’t develop that dreaded feeling of grease forming around my chin, nose and general T-zone. Likewise, I didn’t feel weighed down by the product when paired with my setting powder, and after nine hours of wear, my face only presented a light dew.
Does it prevent shine entirely? Yes and no. Up to a certain extent – for the first six to seven hours, my skin remained oil-free, but I’m not sure we can ask any foundation for absolute dryness past this point, can we?