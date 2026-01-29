Who is pitching on Dragons’ Den tonight? From Mosaic Journal to Original Teff-ly

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

While a winter full of backstabbing may have come to a sad end after the finale of The Traitors last week, plenty of fans will be pleased to hear that ‘Business Thursdays’ are officially back on the BBC.

Tonight, Dragons’ Den makes its triumphant return. And, because the panel are one short after the departure of Sara Davies at the end of last series, the gang will instead be joined by all-new guest dragons. The first of which is Jenna Meek, co-founder of popular beauty brand Refy.

So, which entrepreneurs are walking into the den to kick things off? This evening, Meek, Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Steven Bartlett and Touker Suleyman will interrogate founders pitching everything from upcycled party hats to plant-based milk made from Ethiopian teff. Here’s everything you need to know, including where to buy their products.

open image in gallery ( Hatnspicy )

First in the den this evening is Chloe Messer, the founder of a maximalist accessories brand that transforms preloved hats into big pieces of headgear, perfect for parties and festivals. But will she have the dragons wanting to don one of her crazy creations themselves?

Launched in 2022, Hatnspicy describes itself as a slow-fashion brand that focuses on upcycling fabric to create bold headgear. The brand says that 80 per cent of its headgear has been upcycled from dead stock fabric, offcuts and hats that have been thrifted.

You can currently buy a range of playful accessories, including a mini spice hat for £120, a statement spice bag for £295, a sporty spice cap for £275, a chunky fat scarf for £60, a spicy cap for £45 and more.

open image in gallery ( Mosaic Journal )

Next in the den is London-based founder Murad Huseynov, who thinks he’s found a better way to stop treasured photos getting lost on your phone. A subscription service that prints your photos every month so you can put them in a dedicated photo album, just like the old days.

Launched in 2022, Mosaic Journal works like this: each day, you upload a single photo via the app and add a short caption if you want. Those photos are then printed as high-quality 4×4in prints and posted to you monthly. They’re designed to be added to a dedicated Mosaic album that holds a full year of memories.

A subscription to Mosaic Journal costs £9.99 per month. However, the brand is currently running a Dragons’ Den sale, where you get a free month of photos, a 365-day album and free shipping for £29.99. You can backdate your start date and pause or cancel at any time. The album itself is also sold at Amazon.

The Original Teff-ly: Theoriginalteffly.com

open image in gallery ( The Original Teff-ly )

Third in the den this week are co-founders Karmen Gadi and Yosef Brhane, who want to bring the earthy flavours of Ethiopian teff to the plant-based milk market. But will the pair convince the dragons to switch from oat milk to teff?

Launched earlier this year, The Original Teff-ly is a plant-based milk made from teff – an ancient, gluten-free grass grain that’s rich in protein, fibre, iron and calcium, with a slightly nutty flavour.

The Original Teff-ly is available in four flavours – the original (with no added sugar), a barista version, Teff-ly vanilla and an indulgent chocolate option. At the time of writing, the original and chocolate flavours are sold out, but the barista and vanilla versions are both available to buy for £2.98.

Strike Back Self Defence: Strikebackselfdefence.com

Last but not least, the final entrepreneur entering the den this week is Solihull-based Gulshen Bano, who wants to empower women and girls to feel confident and give them the skills to defend themselves in dangerous situations.

Launched in 2024 after Bano was assaulted while working as a pharmacist, Strike Back Self Defence offers simple, real-world techniques designed to help women and girls stay safe in everyday situations.

The organisation runs ladies-only and girls’ classes, as well as instructor training, corporate sessions and an online course, all focused on practical self-defence rather than complex martial arts moves. Strike Back runs sessions at multiple venues across the UK, including Wolverhampton, Solihull, Norfolk, Cheshire and Eastbourne.

