While you might not know the name Jenna Meek, it’s likely you’ll be aware of the beauty behemoth she co-founded: Refy. The buzzy brand is beloved for its brow-fluffing, lip-defining and skin-priming products – have a peek in any make-up obsessive’s bag, and you’ll likely spot Refy’s signature greige packaging.

Jess Hunt might be the glamorous face of Refy, but Meek’s business instincts have equally shaped the brand’s identity – just like Emma Grede is the mogul behind the Kardashian enterprises of Skims and Good American. Now, Meek is following in Grede’s footsteps by appearing as a guest star on Dragon’s Den.

The BBC’s legendary business show is back for its 23rd series tonight (29 January) at 8pm, warming up to the return of the much-loved The Apprentice (and filling the TV void The Traitors has left). This season, dragon’s Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman and Steven Bartlett are back in the den, but viewer-favourite Sara Davies has exited the show. In her place, moguls like Meek and returning guest Gary Neville will shake up the traditional format. Here’s everything you need to know about the latest guest dragon.

Who is Jenna Meek?

Hailing from the North of England, Meek, 33, is a serial CEO who started her first beauty venture, SHRINE, aged 20, from her bedroom. In the decade since, she’s put her international fashion marketing degree to use in roles at Hugo Boss, Emelia Wickstead and Burberry, before exiting her company SHRINE – which has gone on to become a leading name in festival beauty and haircare – to focus on Refy. Recognised in The Sunday Times beauty rich list, and in Forbes’ 30 under 30 list in 2022, Meek is thought to be worth between £52-£53 million.

What is Refy?

Founded by influencer Hunt and entrepreneur Meek in 2020, Refy started with a refined line of brow products before expanding its range to include additional make-up products such as cream bronzer, blush, highligther and lip products. In 2022, the brand introduced a bodycare line, followed by fashion in 2024 with a limited-edition drop of T-shirts, hoodies, accessories and lifestyle items. Then, in 2025, Refy grew its collection once again to include skincare, introducing a cleanser and moisturiser.

The brand has maintained a pared-back approach to beauty, with its latest launches focusing on how you can streamline your regime. And with its popularity showing no sign of waning, it’s a USP that’s clearly working for the duo.

Fast becoming one of the UK’s leading beauty brands, Refy products are now stocked at the likes of Selfridges and Sephora, and have won numerous industry awards. Its bestselling formulas consistently make it into best-of edits, from lip liners and brow gels, to lip glosses and mascaras.

The best Refy products to shop now

To mark Meek’s appearance on Dragon’s Den, we’ve rounded up the best tried and tested Refy beauty products to try.

Refy brow sculpt Perhaps Refy’s most popular product, the brow sculpt, helped cement the beauty brand’s viral fame. Securing a spot in beauty writer Humeara Mohamed‘s review of the best brow gels, she said: “There’s no denying this clear-brow formula took the world by storm upon its release. It went viral instantly, and it is an incredible product”. She also praised the “innovative wand”, adding that “nothing is better for combing and setting brows”. Read more £20 from Sephora.co.uk Prices may vary Refy lip gloss Refy’s lip gloss took the top spot in beauty writer Ella Duggan‘s review of the best formulas. “The cool metal applicator gives it a high-quality feel and it feels refreshing on the lips,” she noted. “The buttery, non-sticky formula is packed full of hydrating ingredients, such as jojoba oil and shea butter, which leave lips feeling nourished and healthy long after application.” Read more £16 from Sephora.co.uk Prices may vary Refy lash sculpt mascara Refy’s mascara is all about sculpting your lashes. “The spoolie is crescent-shaped and, contrary to expectation, curves in the opposite direction to your lashes (no, you can’t flip it),” our beauty writer Lucy Smith said in her round-up of the best mascaras. “Somehow, it works, with the outer edge of the brush gripping those hard-to-reach outer lashes, while the petite tapered end reaches the stubby, previously inaccessible ones towards the inner corner of the eye,” she added. Read more £22 from Selfridges.com Prices may vary Refy lip sculpt Refy’s lip sculpt liner boasts a dual-ended applicator that helps create the perfect pout. Earning a place in my review of the best lip liners, I praised the “creamy and blendable soft tip that glides smoothly across your lips, whether creating definition or filling in fine lines”. At the other end, a gel setter helps create a smooth, matte finish. “The pigment lasts a good nine hours, with the range of neutral shades creating the illusion of plump, full lips,” I added. Read more £18 from Sephora.co.uk Prices may vary

We also reviewed Refy skincare products, from a sculpting moisturiser to a cleanser