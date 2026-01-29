Valentine’s Day gift ideas for him and her that will truly impress

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and whether you’re planning a grand romantic gesture, a thoughtful surprise, or keeping things low-key with a night in and a supermarket meal deal, the pressure to get the gift just right can feel very real. It’s something I’ve spent years thinking about, testing products and honing my instincts as a seasoned gift-giver who genuinely loves going out of my way to find something that feels personal and memorable. From romantic gestures to thoughtful surprises, I know which gifts will make an impact and which ones are best left on the shelf.

When it comes to choosing the right present, I always believe the best place to start is with the person themselves. Think about how they spend their time and what genuinely makes them happy. Do they love to cook and experiment in the kitchen? Are they a homebody who thrives on relaxed evenings? Maybe they’re tech-savvy and excited by the latest gadgets, or perhaps they’re a fitness enthusiast who appreciates gear that supports their active lifestyle. Paying attention to these details is the quickest way to choose something that feels thoughtful rather than generic.

That said, I’m also a strong advocate for classic Valentine’s gifts. Flowers, jewellery and other traditional tokens may be considered cliché, but they’ve endured for a reason. A carefully chosen bouquet or a meaningful piece of jewellery can feel deeply romantic and intentional – especially when paired with a lovingly handwritten card.

For this guide, I recruited the help of the wider IndyBest team to bring together a foolproof list of gifts that are sure to please. Covering a wide range of styles, budgets and interests, we’ve curated options that will make this Valentine’s Day truly unforgettable.

How we tested

We spent several weeks testing a wide range of potential presents, making sure to include options to suit recipients with different interests. We also ensured there are choices to fit every budget, whether you’re after a little luxury or planning to make a grand gesture. For each item to make the cut, we considered quality, presentation, and how we’d feel if we were to unwrap it ourselves. You can read more about our in-depth testing process at the end of this guide.

The best Valentine’s Day gifts for her

The best Valentine’s Day gifts for him

The White Company unisex hooded ribbed hydrocotton robe, pearl grey A super snuggly buy, we love this robe’s cosy shawl collar, waist tie and deep pockets. Made from cotton, it feels extra soft, and we enjoyed the oversized fit for comfort and relaxation. The midweight fabric should work for all seasons, too. Plus, the longer length offers full body coverage, whether you’ve just had a bath or are lounging around the house. We’ve been throwing it on for lazy Sundays, as the striped-effect robe adds classic luxury to any PJs or loungewear. Why we love it Midweight fabric should work for all seasons

Longer length offers full body coverage

Soft fabric Read more £90 from Thewhitecompany.com Prices may vary Panzer’s pub pleasures Enjoy drinks and snacks at home, with this pub hamper. The box can be delivered nationwide or picked up from the deli in London. We received the signature green Panzer’s box, which includes different beers, Mexican tortilla chips, salsa dip, and pitted olives. The refreshing beers tasted delicious paired with the chips and dip, and we think the food hamper feels like a special treat for a relaxed Valentine’s date night. For more recommendations, read our review of the best hampers Why we love it Good selection of snacks Read more £75 from Panzers.co.uk Prices may vary New Theory love bite, 750ml One to be shared while you cosy up at home, or to indulge in alone, this bottle of fresh beaujolais-style cinsault is a winner. Courtesy of New Theory – a brand that prides itself on making low-intervention wine – Love Bite is the middle ground between a red and a rosé. Bright in colour, it has strong cassis and cherry flavours, with a light finish and an incredibly moreish taste that’s best served chilled. It’s also 100 per cent vegan, and we think it would pair beautifully with a Valentine’s Day dinner. We also love the design of the bottle, which makes it cool enough to keep once it’s empty. Why we love it Light finish

Pairs well with most foods Read more £17 from Amazon.co.uk Prices may vary Daimon Barber texture dust If the guy you’re buying for takes pride in his locks but doesn’t like to spend too long in front of the mirror, this texture dust is a game-changer. Unlike texture sprays, this one is a powder but works just like a liquid product, as it gives tresses a decent root boost and added movement, without any shine, stiffness or stickiness. Our tester found it incredibly easy to work with, compared with traditional waxes or pomades, and found that their hairstyle lasted all day. Why we love it Long-lasting

Easy to work with Read more £20 from Amazon.co.uk Prices may vary 'Nurture' by Carole Bamford They say the way to someone’s heart is through their stomach. Nurture is a wellbeing and seasonal recipes book by Carole Bamford, telling the story of her journey that inspired Daylesford Farm (one of the most sustainable farms in the UK). The book serves as a reminder of the importance of our connection with the planet – from harmony with the seasons to the care we put into the dishes we create. Although it doesn’t have as many recipes as you might expect from a cookbook, they are a part of Bamford’s wider story, making Nurture more impactful than your average cookbook. With beautiful words and imagery, Nurture makes for a lovely coffee table book but it will also sit happily among the other cookbooks in your kitchen. Either way, it’s sure to give your loved one a deeper appreciation for a core part of our lives: food. Read more £35 from Bamford.coom Prices may vary Lola massage gun If your partner is particularly into running, weight training or simply tenses up with day-to-day stress, the Lola massage gun could make a world of difference. Smaller, softer and much cheaper than the trendy Theragun, this handy tool gently pummels away any aches and pains, helps loosen tight muscles, and really just helps you relax after a long day. Four attachments are included to tailor the pulses to any body part, and it’s lightweight enough to cover the entire body without feeling like you’re doing an arm workout. Our tester says it’s their favourite wellness tool so far. For more recommendations, read our review of the best massage guns Why we love it Lightweight

Includes four attachments Read more £65 from Argos.co.uk Prices may vary Marshall Willen portable Bluetooth speaker A great gift for music-lovers, this portable Bluetooth speaker packs some serious punch. Despite its small size, it blasts out crisp, clear sound that fills the room for up to 15 hours on a single charge. Whenever you need to top up its battery, three hours of charging will bring it back to full power. The speaker is incredibly easy to pair with your phone, too, as there’s no complicated setup. We also appreciated the little things, such as the the gold-tone detailing and slick design, which uses softer material to protect the speaker from bumps and scrapes. Why we love it Clear and powerful sound

Ideal for travel Read more £100 from Currys.co.uk Prices may vary Barbour matt leather belt, brown This classic leather belt is a timeless gift. Available in black (£38, Johnlewis.com) and brown, it’s an accessory to be worn every day, and our tester noted how well the belt goes with any smart or casual outfit. Our tester was impressed by how well-made the belt is and noted it’s good-quality leather. Robust and hardwearing, this luxury buy will be a present he wears for years to come. A versatile pick, whatever his taste. Why we love it Good-quality leather

Hardwearing Read more £40 £32 from Johnlewis.com Prices may vary ESPA fitness salts Perfect for unwinding after a busy day, a run or a workout, these fitness salts include soothing ingredients such as magnesium and arnica, which our tester found relaxing. He also picked up on the clove bud, peppermint, lavender, and eucalyptus scent, which is invigorating but not too overpowering. After adding the salts to bath water, the scent gently lingered in the bathroom, and smelt revitalising. Our tester noted the salts helped soothe sore muscles, and his skin felt softened, too. Why we love it Revitalising scent

Helps soothe sore muscles Read more £33 £25 from Boots.com Prices may vary Burberry hero eau de parfum for him, 100ml Available in 50ml, 100ml and 150ml sizes, the angular bottle of this Burberry scent makes for a chic addition to any shelf. The warm scent features three cedarwood oils as its base notes, while pine adds a heady freshness, and incense contributes a rich, sexy finish. Our tester enjoyed wafts of this long-lasting scent during a long day and into the evening, only adding a top-up for extra oomph. Our tester’s wife has been enjoying wearing the strong, refreshing woody eau de parfum as well. Why we love it Long-lasting scent

Chic bottle Read more £118 £94 from Boots.com Prices may vary Joseph Joseph cut & carve bamboo chopping board This heavy-duty bamboo chopping board is the perfect choice for anyone who appreciates quality craftsmanship and loves to cook. Crafted from tough bamboo, it has an array of features designed to enhance the culinary process, including an angled cutting surface that cleverly catches meat juices, easy-pour corners and convenient handles for transferring from kitchen to table. It’s the ultimate gift for the aspiring chef in your life. Whether he’s whipping up a romantic dinner for two or treating family and friends to a gourmet feast, this cutting board is a gift that keeps on giving. Why we love it Ideal for keen chefs

Durable Read more £45 from Amazon.co.uk Prices may vary The Little Botanical Euphrates watering can and calathea gift set Including a calathea plant in a ceramic pot, along with a metal watering can, this gift set is great for any green-fingered loved ones. Our tester liked how aesthetically pleasing the on-trend copper watering can is, but you can also choose an antique gold-tone version. The grey ceramic pot looks lovely on any surface – our tester has been keeping it on the mantelpiece alongside other plants – while the calathea has plentiful, patterned leaves and adds pretty greenery that’ll last a lot longer than a bouquet of flowers. Why we love it Ceramic pot should work with most decor schemes Read more £63 from Thelittlebotanical.com Prices may vary

What is the best Valentine’s Day gift?

For a thoughtful gift for her that can be worn for a night of self-care or quality time with a loved one, we recommend gifting Stripe & Stare’s long pyjama set. Practical but nonetheless special, it’s the ultimate gift of comfort and relaxation. Alternatively, jewellery-lovers are sure to fall for Missoma’s tidal hoops, which can be worn to elevate everyday outfits. Or, if you’re after something more traditional, opt for a mood-enhancing bouquet from Freddie’s Flowers.

Shopping for the man in your life? A classic buy that’s perfect for snuggling and sharing, we love The White Company’s unisex hooded ribbed hydrocotton robe. Meanwhile, Panzer’s pub pleasures is a great pick for foodies to tuck into this Valentine’s Day.

How we tested Valentine’s Day gifts for him and her

To make sure every gift on our list is worth giving, we spent weeks testing a wide range of options. Here’s what we looked at when deciding which presents made the cut:

Quality and craftsmanship : We looked closely at each product, assessing materials, durability, and the little details that make a gift feel premium and well thought out.

: We looked closely at each product, assessing materials, durability, and the little details that make a gift feel premium and well thought out. Presentation and packaging : Unboxing matters, so we considered how each gift was presented, from packaging to wrapping (if applicable), because a beautiful presentation can make the experience feel extra special.

: Unboxing matters, so we considered how each gift was presented, from packaging to wrapping (if applicable), because a beautiful presentation can make the experience feel extra special. Longevity : We asked ourselves whether the gift would actually be used and enjoyed, rather than just admired for a moment and then forgotten.

: We asked ourselves whether the gift would actually be used and enjoyed, rather than just admired for a moment and then forgotten. Suitability for different interests : Every gift was tested with different personalities and hobbies in mind. Whether someone is a tech-head, a homebody, a fitness enthusiast, or a foodie, we made sure there’s something for everyone.

: Every gift was tested with different personalities and hobbies in mind. Whether someone is a tech-head, a homebody, a fitness enthusiast, or a foodie, we made sure there’s something for everyone. Value for money : We balanced cost with quality and experience, ensuring there were options for every budget, whether you’re treating someone to a little luxury or planning a grand gesture.

: We balanced cost with quality and experience, ensuring there were options for every budget, whether you’re treating someone to a little luxury or planning a grand gesture. Overall experience and wow factor: Finally, we considered how it would feel to unwrap each gift. Does it excite, feel thoughtful, and leave a lasting impression? That helped us separate the good from the truly unforgettable.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

The Independent’s dedicated shopping section, IndyBest, is committed to providing unbiased reviews and expert advice. IndyBest’s assistant editor, Sarah Jones, has years of experience in testing a wide range of products and offering her pick of the best gifts for special occasions. Sarah and the rest of the IndyBest team have strict criteria for judged each product, and only the ones that impress us the most will make it into our gift guides.

