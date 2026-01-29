The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Valentine’s Day gift ideas for him and her that will truly impress
From little luxuries to grand gestures, these Valentine’s Day gifts will help you show how much you care
Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and whether you’re planning a grand romantic gesture, a thoughtful surprise, or keeping things low-key with a night in and a supermarket meal deal, the pressure to get the gift just right can feel very real. It’s something I’ve spent years thinking about, testing products and honing my instincts as a seasoned gift-giver who genuinely loves going out of my way to find something that feels personal and memorable. From romantic gestures to thoughtful surprises, I know which gifts will make an impact and which ones are best left on the shelf.
When it comes to choosing the right present, I always believe the best place to start is with the person themselves. Think about how they spend their time and what genuinely makes them happy. Do they love to cook and experiment in the kitchen? Are they a homebody who thrives on relaxed evenings? Maybe they’re tech-savvy and excited by the latest gadgets, or perhaps they’re a fitness enthusiast who appreciates gear that supports their active lifestyle. Paying attention to these details is the quickest way to choose something that feels thoughtful rather than generic.
That said, I’m also a strong advocate for classic Valentine’s gifts. Flowers, jewellery and other traditional tokens may be considered cliché, but they’ve endured for a reason. A carefully chosen bouquet or a meaningful piece of jewellery can feel deeply romantic and intentional – especially when paired with a lovingly handwritten card.
For this guide, I recruited the help of the wider IndyBest team to bring together a foolproof list of gifts that are sure to please. Covering a wide range of styles, budgets and interests, we’ve curated options that will make this Valentine’s Day truly unforgettable.
Read more: This £35 Chanel gift makes a perfect Valentine’s Day present
How we tested
We spent several weeks testing a wide range of potential presents, making sure to include options to suit recipients with different interests. We also ensured there are choices to fit every budget, whether you’re after a little luxury or planning to make a grand gesture. For each item to make the cut, we considered quality, presentation, and how we’d feel if we were to unwrap it ourselves. You can read more about our in-depth testing process at the end of this guide.
The best Valentine’s Day gifts for her
Stripe & Stare long pyjama set
Bring a touch of luxury to her nightwear selection, with this pyjama set from Strip & Stare. There’s so much to love about these PJs, they have a relaxed fit and elasticated waistband for extra comfort, and are made from eco-friendly Tencel, which feels amazingly soft and silky against the skin. They come in a range of colours and prints, so there’s sure to be a pair to suit your recipient, whether that’s florals, stripes or a Valentine’s Day-inspired heart print. After first try, these pyjamas quickly became a firm favourite and a welcome addition to our bedtime routine, so much so, that we now own several pairs. We also really appreciated the inclusive size range available, spanning an XS (UK6) to a 4XL (UK22) and, while the price is on the steeper side, it reflects the incredibly quality of this set. The pyjamas are a dream come true for any certified sleepwear fan.
For more recommendations, read our guide to the best women’s pyjamas
Why we love it
- Made from soft and eco-friendly Tencel
- Comfortable and gentle on the skin
- Available in a range of colours and patterns
Take note
- Expensive
Biscuiteers ginger in love
For those in long-distance relationships, Valentine’s Day gift-giving is, of course, an even harder task. Luckily, there are plenty of postal services available on a whole host of products, including this small sweet treat from London-based bakery Biscuiteers. For a gift that is not only adorable-looking but also delicious tasting, opt for this gingerbread man that comes in at less than £10. Despite being small, it’s sure to put a smile on somebody’s face, no matter if they live in Shropshire or Spain. Just be sure to check all delivery details on the brand’s website.
Why we love it
- Adorable and delicious
- Can be delivered in the UK, EU and internationally
Charlotte Tilbury pillow talk lip kit
Lipstick lovers everywhere rave about Charlotte Tilbury’s pillow talk – it is what we’d consider a desert island lipstick. So, if you’re buying for a beauty buff, it’s a gift that’s sure to go down a treat. The ideal romantic hue for Valentine’s Day and beyond, it falls somewhere between a nude and a soft pink, and has all-day wearability. While it has a matte look, it’s anything but drying on your pout, thanks to a bunch of hydrating hero ingredients, including vitamins C and E, and an emollient ester blend. This kit also contains the matching lip liner, which helps add a hint of volume and gives the lipstick extra staying power. We’re huge fans of the original version, which is a universally flattering shade, but there are three other pillow talk iterations – fair, medium and intense – to choose from, depending on your recipient’s preferred finish. Nothing says Valentine’s Day like soft, plump lips.
Why we love it
- Universally flattering
- Long lasting
- Fantastic staying power
- Beautiful packaging
Charbonnel et Walker fine truffle selection illustrated heart (without alcohol)
What’s not to love about a Valentine’s collection of chocolates presented in a heart-shaped box? Ideal for sharing with your loved one (if they let you, that is), the fine truffle selection contains a decadent selection of chocolates with a range of flavours to suit every taste, from strawberry to pistachio, milk chocolate, sea salt praline and more. Whichever one you pick, the flavours are deliciously rich and creamy. So much so, tucking into this chic box feels like a truly indulgent treat and would make a gorgeous gift for the one you love. Aside from the tasty contents, we loved how beautifully presented the truffles are, with the box decorated with Victorian-inspired illustrations of turtle doves, roses, foxgloves and ribbons. Plus, you can even add a gift card with a message, for a personal touch.
For more recommendations, read our guide to the best chocolate gifts
Why we love it
- Range of flavours and textures
- High quality truffles
- Luxury packaging
Missoma small tidal hoop earrings
For a pair of earrings she can wear day in, day out, head straight to the checkout with Missoma’s small tidal hoops. Striking the perfect balance between timeless elegance and modernity with a unique wave-inspired design, they offer a sleek and understated look that will instantly elevate any outfit. Available in silver or gold, the earrings are lightweight and comfortable, meaning you can wear them all day without any discomfort, while the high-quality finish ensures they retain their shine over time, making them a long-lasting addition to your recipient’s jewellery collection.
For more recommendations, read our guide to the best online jewellery shops
Why we love it
- Available in silver and gold
- Ideal for day and night
- Elevate any outfit
Freddie's Flowers lines from a sonnet
Flowers make for a fail-safe gift that anyone would like to receive, and we love that Freddie’s Flowers can be sent directly to someone’s front door, ready for them to arrange. Available in three different sizes (letterbox, classic and showstopper), you’ll find an impressive bunch of stems alongside a handy illustrated arranging guide and two food sachets, which help to prolong the life of the blooms.
There are plenty of bunches to choose from in the brand’s Valentine’s Day 2026 range, all with varying price points, starting from £27.50. Our top pick is the ‘lines from a sonnet’ bunch, which includes a bright and bold array of red and pink blooms, including roses, alstroemeria, Safora Dark limonium, and silvery eucalyptus. The instructions on how to arrange the flowers were really easy to follow and the blooms generously filled a tall vase – compared with other letterbox bunches we’ve tried, this was by far the most bountiful, making for an impressive gift that’s sure to melt hearts. Overall, we were really impressed by the bouquet’s quality and stem variety, especially considering it costs less than £30
Why we love it
- Can be sent directly to your recipient
- Impressive quality and variety of flowers
- Convenient delivery options
Tom Ford café rose eau de parfum, 50ml
If you’re searching for a fool-proof gift, perfume is always one of our top recommendations, as there are plenty of options to suit all tastes and budgets. If it’s a luxury pick you’re after, consider Tom Ford’s café rose, which is sure to please most recipients, owing to its ability to blend both floral and woody notes seamlessly, creating a well-balanced and smooth whiff. With notes of rose, coffee, vanilla, patchouli and spicy cardamom, it makes a bold statement on first spritz but settles on the skin with a lingering mix of creamy sweetness and earthy warmth. It’s sophisticated and elegant but unconventional, making it an ideal fragrance for those who like to stand out.
For more recommendations, read our guide to the best perfumes for women
Why we love it
- Lasts throughout the day without fading
- Unique scent
- Sophisticated packaging
Pasta Evangelists recipe kit
If you want to treat your loved one to a slap-up meal but don’t quite have the kitchen skills required, or the budget for a fancy restaurant, fear not, because Pasta Evangelists is here to save the day. The recipe box company has around 50 dishes to choose from each week, starting at just £6.50 per portion, and you can filter recipes that include meat or fish, as well as free-from and vegetarian options. Everything you need to prepare your meal is delivered straight to your front door, from fresh pasta and sauces to garnishes, alongside simple step-by-step instructions that require minimal prep. Plus, the company even does sides and desserts (the tiramisu is *chefs kiss*).
For more recommendations, read our guide to the best recipe boxes
Why we love it
- Contains everything you need to create a delicious meal
- Plenty of options to choose from
- Simple to prepare
The White Company unisex organic hydrocotton hooded robe
The ultimate loungwear staple, a dressing gown is a great gift for anyone who loves to get cosy, whether that’s post-bath or for lazy Sundays on the sofa. And, in our opinion, no one does it better than The White Company. The brand’s hooded robe feels incredibly luxe, with a snuggly design made from soft, organic cotton and a generously oversized fit that’s perfect for enveloping yourself in. The hydro cotton fabric is quick-drying and we loved that it comes with pockets. You can even choose to add gift wrap and a personalised message for your someone special.
For more recommendations, read our review of the best dressing gowns
Why we love it
- Soft fabric
- Works for all seasons
- Can be giftwrapped
Adanola varsity oversized sweatshirt
Whether she’s a fitness fanatic or simply leans into the athleisure fashion trend, this oversized sweatshirt from Kendall Jenner-approved activewear brand Adanola is guaranteed to be a hit. The label is known for its versatile range of wardrobe essentials, from seamless leggings to sweatpants but it’s this roomy (and very comfy) sweatshirt that’s the standout for us. Made from incredibly soft (yet weighty) cotton, it strikes the perfect balance between comfort and style, with an oversized fit, dropped shoulders and a screen-printed black 'Adanola' graphic on the chest. This sweatshirt really does come oversized so there’s no need to go up a size to get the desired effect. Speaking of which, the top is available in sizes XS-XXXL, which translates roughly to a UK6-UK20.
Why we love it
- Ideal for loungwear-lovers
- Comfortable and soft
- Flattering oversized fit
- Feels luxuriously thick
K18 leave-in molecular repair hair mask, 15ml
If she loves to look after her locks, has a stash of haircare products in her bathroom, or has been hinting that her tresses are in desperate need of some TLC, the K18 leave-in molecular repair hair mask is just what she needs. This leave-in treatment uses a patented peptide technology to get deep within the hair and repair broken keratin chains (aka the building blocks of healthy locks). The formula is designed to restore the hair in just four minutes, giving both immediate and lasting results, and it does really work. We noticed a difference in our hair after just one application – it felt softer, less frizzy and had a noticeable shine. We’ve been using it for a couple of weeks now and the results just keep getting better.
For more recommendations, read our guide to the best hair masks
Why we love it
- Deeply repairs damaged hair
- Convenient to use
Daisy London x Shrimps large jewellery case
If you’re buying for a jewellery-lover but don’t feel confident enough to gift a specific piece, a box where she can store all her precious treasures is the next best thing. We’re big fans of this one, which has been created by London-based jewellery label Daisy, in collaboration with cult fashion brand Shrimps. The box boasts a standout maximalist green gingham print and opens to reveal an equally chic green suede interior that has a place for everything – there are pockets for rings and bracelets, holes for earrings, and hooks for hanging necklaces. It’s available in pink (£85, Daisyjewellery.com) too, while you can also pick up a compact size (£49, Daisyjewellery.com) that’s perfect for keen travellers or those with smaller jewellery collections.
Why we love it
- Bold design
- Well-organised layout
- Soft lining protects jewellery from damage
Panzer’s breakfast box
A delicious way to start this romantic day, the Panzer’s breakfast box contains an array of tasty and fresh foodie treats. These are Panzer’s homemade granola, nectarine juice, two freshly baked bagels, hand-sliced smoked salmon, a lemon and cream cheese. The hamper arrived at our home presented in a charming Panzer’s box with green and pink details, including a ribbon. All the food and drink inside had been packaged with cooling packs, too.
We happily tucked into the feast, which would work well for breakfast in bed on Valentine’s Day. As well as the melt-in-the-mouth cream cheese, salmon, and bagel combo, we particularly enjoyed the naturally sweet, crunchy Panzer’s granola. You can pick up the breakfast box in-store at the London deli or delivery can be arranged nationwide.
For more recommendations, read our review of the best hampers
Why we love it
- Includes plenty of options
- Available for collection or delivery
The best Valentine’s Day gifts for him
The White Company unisex hooded ribbed hydrocotton robe, pearl grey
A super snuggly buy, we love this robe’s cosy shawl collar, waist tie and deep pockets. Made from cotton, it feels extra soft, and we enjoyed the oversized fit for comfort and relaxation. The midweight fabric should work for all seasons, too. Plus, the longer length offers full body coverage, whether you’ve just had a bath or are lounging around the house. We’ve been throwing it on for lazy Sundays, as the striped-effect robe adds classic luxury to any PJs or loungewear.
Why we love it
- Midweight fabric should work for all seasons
- Longer length offers full body coverage
- Soft fabric
Panzer’s pub pleasures
Enjoy drinks and snacks at home, with this pub hamper. The box can be delivered nationwide or picked up from the deli in London. We received the signature green Panzer’s box, which includes different beers, Mexican tortilla chips, salsa dip, and pitted olives.
The refreshing beers tasted delicious paired with the chips and dip, and we think the food hamper feels like a special treat for a relaxed Valentine’s date night.
For more recommendations, read our review of the best hampers
Why we love it
- Good selection of snacks
New Theory love bite, 750ml
One to be shared while you cosy up at home, or to indulge in alone, this bottle of fresh beaujolais-style cinsault is a winner. Courtesy of New Theory – a brand that prides itself on making low-intervention wine – Love Bite is the middle ground between a red and a rosé. Bright in colour, it has strong cassis and cherry flavours, with a light finish and an incredibly moreish taste that’s best served chilled. It’s also 100 per cent vegan, and we think it would pair beautifully with a Valentine’s Day dinner. We also love the design of the bottle, which makes it cool enough to keep once it’s empty.
Why we love it
- Light finish
- Pairs well with most foods
Daimon Barber texture dust
If the guy you’re buying for takes pride in his locks but doesn’t like to spend too long in front of the mirror, this texture dust is a game-changer. Unlike texture sprays, this one is a powder but works just like a liquid product, as it gives tresses a decent root boost and added movement, without any shine, stiffness or stickiness. Our tester found it incredibly easy to work with, compared with traditional waxes or pomades, and found that their hairstyle lasted all day.
Why we love it
- Long-lasting
- Easy to work with
'Nurture' by Carole Bamford
They say the way to someone’s heart is through their stomach. Nurture is a wellbeing and seasonal recipes book by Carole Bamford, telling the story of her journey that inspired Daylesford Farm (one of the most sustainable farms in the UK). The book serves as a reminder of the importance of our connection with the planet – from harmony with the seasons to the care we put into the dishes we create. Although it doesn’t have as many recipes as you might expect from a cookbook, they are a part of Bamford’s wider story, making Nurture more impactful than your average cookbook. With beautiful words and imagery, Nurture makes for a lovely coffee table book but it will also sit happily among the other cookbooks in your kitchen. Either way, it’s sure to give your loved one a deeper appreciation for a core part of our lives: food.
Lola massage gun
If your partner is particularly into running, weight training or simply tenses up with day-to-day stress, the Lola massage gun could make a world of difference. Smaller, softer and much cheaper than the trendy Theragun, this handy tool gently pummels away any aches and pains, helps loosen tight muscles, and really just helps you relax after a long day. Four attachments are included to tailor the pulses to any body part, and it’s lightweight enough to cover the entire body without feeling like you’re doing an arm workout. Our tester says it’s their favourite wellness tool so far.
For more recommendations, read our review of the best massage guns
Why we love it
- Lightweight
- Includes four attachments
Marshall Willen portable Bluetooth speaker
A great gift for music-lovers, this portable Bluetooth speaker packs some serious punch. Despite its small size, it blasts out crisp, clear sound that fills the room for up to 15 hours on a single charge. Whenever you need to top up its battery, three hours of charging will bring it back to full power. The speaker is incredibly easy to pair with your phone, too, as there’s no complicated setup. We also appreciated the little things, such as the the gold-tone detailing and slick design, which uses softer material to protect the speaker from bumps and scrapes.
Why we love it
- Clear and powerful sound
- Ideal for travel
Barbour matt leather belt, brown
This classic leather belt is a timeless gift. Available in black (£38, Johnlewis.com) and brown, it’s an accessory to be worn every day, and our tester noted how well the belt goes with any smart or casual outfit.
Our tester was impressed by how well-made the belt is and noted it’s good-quality leather. Robust and hardwearing, this luxury buy will be a present he wears for years to come. A versatile pick, whatever his taste.
Why we love it
- Good-quality leather
- Hardwearing
ESPA fitness salts
Perfect for unwinding after a busy day, a run or a workout, these fitness salts include soothing ingredients such as magnesium and arnica, which our tester found relaxing. He also picked up on the clove bud, peppermint, lavender, and eucalyptus scent, which is invigorating but not too overpowering. After adding the salts to bath water, the scent gently lingered in the bathroom, and smelt revitalising. Our tester noted the salts helped soothe sore muscles, and his skin felt softened, too.
Why we love it
- Revitalising scent
- Helps soothe sore muscles
Burberry hero eau de parfum for him, 100ml
Available in 50ml, 100ml and 150ml sizes, the angular bottle of this Burberry scent makes for a chic addition to any shelf. The warm scent features three cedarwood oils as its base notes, while pine adds a heady freshness, and incense contributes a rich, sexy finish. Our tester enjoyed wafts of this long-lasting scent during a long day and into the evening, only adding a top-up for extra oomph. Our tester’s wife has been enjoying wearing the strong, refreshing woody eau de parfum as well.
Why we love it
- Long-lasting scent
- Chic bottle
Joseph Joseph cut & carve bamboo chopping board
This heavy-duty bamboo chopping board is the perfect choice for anyone who appreciates quality craftsmanship and loves to cook. Crafted from tough bamboo, it has an array of features designed to enhance the culinary process, including an angled cutting surface that cleverly catches meat juices, easy-pour corners and convenient handles for transferring from kitchen to table. It’s the ultimate gift for the aspiring chef in your life. Whether he’s whipping up a romantic dinner for two or treating family and friends to a gourmet feast, this cutting board is a gift that keeps on giving.
Why we love it
- Ideal for keen chefs
- Durable
The Little Botanical Euphrates watering can and calathea gift set
Including a calathea plant in a ceramic pot, along with a metal watering can, this gift set is great for any green-fingered loved ones. Our tester liked how aesthetically pleasing the on-trend copper watering can is, but you can also choose an antique gold-tone version.
The grey ceramic pot looks lovely on any surface – our tester has been keeping it on the mantelpiece alongside other plants – while the calathea has plentiful, patterned leaves and adds pretty greenery that’ll last a lot longer than a bouquet of flowers.
Why we love it
- Ceramic pot should work with most decor schemes
What is the best Valentine’s Day gift?
For a thoughtful gift for her that can be worn for a night of self-care or quality time with a loved one, we recommend gifting Stripe & Stare’s long pyjama set. Practical but nonetheless special, it’s the ultimate gift of comfort and relaxation. Alternatively, jewellery-lovers are sure to fall for Missoma’s tidal hoops, which can be worn to elevate everyday outfits. Or, if you’re after something more traditional, opt for a mood-enhancing bouquet from Freddie’s Flowers.
Shopping for the man in your life? A classic buy that’s perfect for snuggling and sharing, we love The White Company’s unisex hooded ribbed hydrocotton robe. Meanwhile, Panzer’s pub pleasures is a great pick for foodies to tuck into this Valentine’s Day.
How we tested Valentine’s Day gifts for him and her
To make sure every gift on our list is worth giving, we spent weeks testing a wide range of options. Here’s what we looked at when deciding which presents made the cut:
- Quality and craftsmanship: We looked closely at each product, assessing materials, durability, and the little details that make a gift feel premium and well thought out.
- Presentation and packaging: Unboxing matters, so we considered how each gift was presented, from packaging to wrapping (if applicable), because a beautiful presentation can make the experience feel extra special.
- Longevity: We asked ourselves whether the gift would actually be used and enjoyed, rather than just admired for a moment and then forgotten.
- Suitability for different interests: Every gift was tested with different personalities and hobbies in mind. Whether someone is a tech-head, a homebody, a fitness enthusiast, or a foodie, we made sure there’s something for everyone.
- Value for money: We balanced cost with quality and experience, ensuring there were options for every budget, whether you’re treating someone to a little luxury or planning a grand gesture.
- Overall experience and wow factor: Finally, we considered how it would feel to unwrap each gift. Does it excite, feel thoughtful, and leave a lasting impression? That helped us separate the good from the truly unforgettable.
Why you can trust IndyBest reviews
The Independent’s dedicated shopping section, IndyBest, is committed to providing unbiased reviews and expert advice. IndyBest’s assistant editor, Sarah Jones, has years of experience in testing a wide range of products and offering her pick of the best gifts for special occasions. Sarah and the rest of the IndyBest team have strict criteria for judged each product, and only the ones that impress us the most will make it into our gift guides.
Want more great present ideas? Check out IndyBest’s full range of gift guides
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks