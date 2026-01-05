A look back at Claudia Winkleman’s best outfits on The Traitors

Good news for those whose January plans involve a lot of sofa time, the BBC’s hit game show The Traitors has returned to our screens. Following the huge hit that was Celebrity Traitors (it became the most-watched show of 2025), Claudia Winkleman has introduced a nail-biting twist to the new series, involving a secret traitor.

Combining high-stakes drama and psychological warfare with endlessly shareable moments (see Celia Imrie farting or Alan Carr doing literally anything in the celebrity series), The Traitors never fails. But it’s Claudia’s outfits that have also consistently stolen the limelight throughout all four seasons.

The presenter’s wardrobe – steered by her stylist Sinead McKeefry, who also worked with Claudia on Strictly Come Dancing – is a particularly covetable blend of cashmere, tartan, stomper boots and outrageously good outerwear. For the celebrity season, Claudia’s wardrobe was at its best, thanks to the starry lineup bringing their own sartorial A-game to the castle.

Claudia’s outfits perfectly reflect the moody Scottish landscape. Her punk-infused aesthetic has even had its influence on the high street – a quick scroll on Zara, M&S or Nobody’s Child this past season reveals argyle, checks and capes that all feel noticeably Traitors-coded.

Some of her signature pieces return series after series, including her black pair of Spanx leggings, Hunter wellies, statement cape and cashmere arm warmers. Claudia has a rotating cast of designer favourites, including Givenchy (see her mega black platform boots), Simone Rocha and its tulle pieces, Prada for pleated skirts and tartan trousers and Alexander McQueen for outerwear. The high street also gets a look in, with recent standouts such as a brown Zara coat, a Cos cashmere roll neck and even a pair of Amazon red gloves.

If you’re looking to inject some Traitors aesthetic into your winter wardrobe, I’ve taken a look back at Claudia’s best outfits from the celebrity season – plus the affordable alternatives from the high street.

Read more: The style secrets behind Claudia Winkleman’s The Traitors outfits

An Asos alternative is available to rival Claudia's sold-out tulle tiered midi skirt

Claudia’s outfits in the most recent Celebrity Traitors were arguably better than any other season before. Quite possibly her best outfit: a tulle white tiered midi skirt (a sold-out Simone Rocha number, but this style from Wolf & Badger is a great alternative), a black chunky roll neck from Theory (this New Look style looks identical) and her go-to Bottega chunky boots, which she wore for the final scene.

Claudia also wore one of her best coats in the last episode: a timeless Bella Freud wool number in a micro tweed print. If you’ve got a big enough budget, McKeefry suggests coats are worth investing in. “Connolly coats are beautifully cut [while] Bella Freud is a go-to for a gorgeous trench,” she told me. “I love the textures and colours that these designers use, and the coats have a slouchiness to them as well. It can be worn over an aran jumper and layered, but you don't feel constricted. That's where I'd spend my money.” If £1,250 is out of budget, John Lewis’s longline coat boasts a similar silhouette for a fraction of the price.

The host wore a striking Comme Des Garçons pinstripe blazer in the final

Another aspirational roundtable look, this striking pinstripe blazer with ruffled detailing from Comme Des Garçons made the entire outfit. She layered it simply over a white shirt and, true to form, her favourite Spanx black leggings. McKeefry often turns to blazers at the roundtable, owing to their masculine nature. “The looks can hold up to that tense moment where Claudia is listening to all of them basically throw each other under the table,” she told me. “It suits the drama to have dark colours and velvets.” For a high street take, turn to a sculpted Asos blazer – simply wear with a With Nothing Underneath shirt underneath.

Claudia's Isabel Marant cream jumper

Claudia’s cream Isabel Marant wool-blend bouclé jumper unsurprisingly went viral when she wore it in the show. It’s now sold out but has inspired myriad alternatives on the high street, including M&S’s textured roll-neck. She styled the sweater with a pair of black leggings (surely her signature black Spanx pair) and her trusty chunky Bottega boots (Steve Madden leather boots are a great, affordable alternative).

Proving that leggings aren’t just for lounging, Claudia is a loyalist to Spanx. The form-fitting style perfectly contrasts oversized coats, knitwear and blazers – McKeefry waxes lyrical on the power of a pair of simple (and affordable) leggings.

A classic Traitors-style outfit, Claudia’s Prada grey pleated midi skirt – complete with a statement oversized buckle belt – had viewers desperately trying to find alternatives. She styled the look with stomper black boots (her go-to Bottega pair), a Cos black cashmere long-sleeve top and a Johnston's of Elgin black cable knit vest(Weekday has a similar one).

To recreate the perfectly wintery look, pair this Zara grey skirt with this pair of Barbour chunky Chelsea boots. According to McKeefry, “a good, sturdy boot” is key to completing a punk-infused The Traitors look. The Bottega boots “make every outfit feel that bit more premium,” says McKeefry.

For the mission, Claudia shrugged on a merlot shade wool overcoat from Zara. Claudia's fingerless gloves have become an iconic styling accessory for the presenter. As seen in the mission outfit, she most regularly wears a charcoal pair from her go-to cashmere brand: Brora.

Claudia goes high street with a Zara wool overcoat

It wouldn’t be an episode of The Traitors without tartan. Claudia’s wool tartan two-piece, which appears to be from Ralph Lauren, was a highlight of the series. But to recreate the look for less for everyday, turn to Nobody’s Child – its tartan trousers look like they’d get Claudia’s approval.

It wouldn't be an episode of 'The Traitors' without a touch of tartan

Whether Claudia is directly responsible is up for debate, but there’s no denying the sudden popularity of tartan – take one look at new-in collections on the high street this winter, and you’ll find them brimming with the Scottish heritage print. Be it Damson Madder’s viral raincoat, Nobody’s Child’s tartan mini skirt, or Oliver Bonas’ check dress.

Claudia in her go-to wool black cape

One of Claudia’s signature looks is still her best: a black wool cape from Luxury Family Affair, paired with her favourite black Spanx leggings and red fingerless gloves from Amazon. The presenter wore the look in the opening scene of the new series, as well as when visiting the turret and delivering the murdered decrees. It’s an oldie but a goody.

