The style secrets behind Claudia Winkleman’s The Traitors outfits

From her dramatic capes and cashmere mittens to her go-to pair of Spanx leggings and perfectly chunky knitwear, The Traitors is back and so is Claudia Winkleman’s aspirational wardrobe.

The first two seasons of the hit BBC show proved that the presenter’s outfits are just as likely to go viral as roundtable moments (think that red knit or the iconic funeral outfit from series two).

Styled by Sinead McKeefry (who also works with Claudia on Strictly Come Dancing), her moody wardrobe sets the tone for The Traitors. Whether it’s a structured wool coat for a woodland mission from luxury British label Connolly or a dark devoré shirt for a banishment, her looks are as high-drama as the show itself.

Favouring a high-low approach, McKeefry’s styling ranges from a designer cape paired with high street leggings to a velvet blazer over a £22.99 shirt.

But how do you go about recreating a Claudia Winkleman-inspired capsule wardrobe? Layering is key, says McKeefry. “A classic The Traitors look is a little Victorian shirt with a piece of knitwear over it or a blazer.”

Whether it’s tartan and Faire Isle prints or cord and tweed fabrics, McKeefry adds that “the outfits need to work in that rugged backdrop.” It’s country attire but still high fashion.

If you’re inspired by Claudia’s styling, McKeefry has shared the seven items you need to dress more like the presenter, from wrist warmers to stomping boots.

1. Shirting

open image in gallery ( BBC )

A quintessential Traitors look is a little Victorian frilly or lacy shirt. “I always go to Zara... Its shirts are also great. There’s a big Chloe influence with ruffles in Zara at the moment,” McKeefry says. A masculine style works best for a statement evening look (add a black tie for extra impact).

Me + Em is another go-to for McKeefry. The “shirts are beautiful – they literally have The Traitors written all over them. I'm looking there now for series four and the celebrity series too. For that mid-price point, the quality is brilliant and they can be really classic as well. You can put one in your wardrobe and wear time and time again.”

If you’re looking to save some pennies and wear a shirt already in your wardrobe, McKeefry shared an affordable styling tip that involves a simple ribbon. McKeefry buys hers at VV Rouleaux (from £5.95 per metre, Vvrouleaux.com) in Marylebone but John Lewis (from £3.50, Johnlewis.com) sells similar). “I buy real cross-grain ribbons in black, champagne and beige because if you have a plain shirt from somewhere, you can then make yourself a little bow.” Alternatively, you could tie it and let it hang or cut the length for a shorter look.

“If you've got a black shirt, you can use the champagne colour for the bow, or if you've got a lighter green shirt, you can use the black bow for a little texture.” An easy and affordable way to elevate an old shirt, it gives that The Traitors look in seconds.

2. Knitwear

You can’t talk about Claudia’s wardrobe for The Traitors without mentioning mega knitwear. This season alone, she stole the show at breakfast in a rose-embroidered Barrie knit (£1,400, Barrie.com) and a Kapital skeleton-detailed Faire isle jumper (£455, Libertylondon.com).

“It's great when you can use labels like Kapital, as they do the job for you. They take quite a traditional knit like the aran jumper that we had last year, but add yellow smiley faces,” she says. “Without the yellow, it would just be a gorgeous green aran jumper. But with the yellow, it just gave that nod to coolness.” If labels like Kapital are out of budget, McKeefry says “Me + Em is the saviour of everything. It’s really good quality and has amazing knitwear.”

As for styling your knitwear, it’s all about layering. McKeefry favours a frilly blouse poking out from underneath or a statement wool trench thrown over the top. When you’ve got an oversized silhouette like the red jumper from last year (£585, Ilovemrmittens.com), pair with slimline bottoms like leggings.

3. Blazer

open image in gallery ( BBC / Studio Lambert / Cody Burridge )

The right blazer can cinch an entire look together. For daytime, McKeefry loves tweed styles from the likes of Bella Freud and Connolly, while the “evening look is all about velvet and devoré fabrics.”

Owing to the masculine nature of a blazer, McKeefry says “the looks can hold up to that tense moment where Claudia is listening to all of them basically throw each other under the table. It suits the drama to have dark colours and velvets.”

This year, she’s styled Claudia in a high street black blazer from Jigsaw (£110, Jigsaw-online.com), as well as a luxury velvet piped style from sustainable tailor Knatchbull.

4. Leggings

Proving that leggings aren’t just for lounging, Claudia has made a case for Spanx (£44, Spanx.com) in The Traitors. The perfect form-fitting contrast to oversized coats, knitwear and blazers, McKeefry is emphatic on the power of a pair of simple (and affordable) leggings.

Skin-tight skinny jeans (yes, they’re officially back) achieve a similar look. “I am big on Holland and Cooper’s biker jeans (£145, Hollandandcooper.com) at the minute. I think they're really, really fabulous,” say McKeefry. This season, Claudia wore the army green pair with an oversized knit aran jumper and bespoke chunky Dr Marten brown Chelsea boots (you can buy a similar pair for £119.99 (Schuh.co.uk)).

5. Boots

“A good, sturdy boot” is key to completing a punk-infused The Traitors look. “This year, we’ve got boots from Bottega. They're really making every outfit feel that bit more premium,” says McKeefry. The platform, chunky black style is easily replicated with similar designs from the high street – see M&S (£65, Marksandspencers.com), Asos (£25, Asos.com) and Russell & Bromley (£325, Russellandbromley.co.uk).

No stranger to a high street boot, Claudia is once again sporting a pair of Dr Martens in The Traitors. When the style she wore last year wasn’t re-released, McKeefry “begged them and they made Claudia a pair in brown”. Characterised by their chunky silhouette, exaggerated ankle height and platform sole, the brown pair slot perfectly into her Traitors wardrobe. Though bespoke, you can find similar pairs (£119.99, Schuh.co.uk).

Where functionality is concerned, Hunter is a go-to in the show for missions, with the refined tall boots (£145, Hunterboots.co.uk) putting a stylish spin on country attire.

McKeefry also highlights Zara on the high street. “Just before Christmas, there were some really good brogue lace-up ankle boots in brown. They weren't Church’s, but they gave a similar look.”

6. Coats

open image in gallery ( (Studio Lambert/Llara Plaza) )

If you’ve got a big enough budget, McKeefry suggests coats can be worth investing in. “Connolly coats are beautifully cut [while] Bella Freud is a go-to for a gorgeous trench. I love the textures and colours that these designers use, and the coats have a slouchiness to them as well. It can be worn over an aran jumper and layered, but you don't feel constricted. That's where I'd spend my money.”

Bringing her personal style into the mix, Claudia was responsible for securing the beautiful Yves Saint Laurent coat from last year’s series. McKeefry says they went into the store for a blazer but came out with the coat. “Claudia said ‘Let me try this on!’ and 10 minutes later we bought it. She was like, ‘Am I doing this?’ I said, “You're doing it. Go and put it in a bag. We're going, we don't need a blazer anymore. We need this.”

From the Gucci to the Connolly style seen in the latest season, all the coats on The Traitors have a few signatures in common. They’re structured and oversized, allowing for layering while the cut is masculine and androgynous. As for materials, look for heavyweight wool and tweed fabrics for that country feel.

Debuted in series two, Claudia’s black cape has become another signature Traitors look (just add a pair of red leather gloves). Claudia’s is from a Luxury Family Affair (£730, Luxuryfamilyaffair.com) but Cos’s elegant merino wool cape (£135, Cos.com) or & Other Stories’ cropped cape (£95, Stories.com) achieves a similar effect.

7. Accessories

open image in gallery ( BBC / Studio Lambert )

The right accessory can add the final flourish to a look. “A wrist warmer and a big scarf has that signature feel,” says McKeefry. Outside on missions, Claudia regularly sports a cashmere wool pair from Brora (£79, Brora.com) in the ebony colour, while an olive green scarf worn by Claudia in series two (£300, Roseandwul.co.uk) has become a bestseller for the independent label. You can also find stellar affordable alternatives, take for example this high street oversized design (£19, Newlook.com).

Another viral piece is Claudia’s punk-infused red leather gloves (£24.99, Amazon.co.uk). This is a theme in the show, with the iconic veil from the funeral scene in series two another Amazon find. “A lot of people thought it was designer. But it was just a £3.99 cheap little Alice band with a bit of net over the front,” McKeefry says (take note for your next Halloween costume).

So, if you’re channelling Claudia’s looks in The Traitors this year, look for these seven wardrobe pillars. Try a masculine or frilly shirt poking out of knitwear or under a tailored blazer. Then, look for wool and tweed fabrics in your coats and blazers to nail that country aesthetic, before elevating with cashmere, knitted or leather accessories. And of course, don’t forget a pair of statement boots, whether it’s a chunky, platform style or a feminine heeled ankle boot. Your commute might not be to a castle in Inverness, but at least you’ll look the part.

