Celebrity Traitors live: Three Faithfuls at risk of elimination in tonight’s episode
Stephen Fry was wrongly banished from the series last week – will the Faithfuls finally catch a Traitor tonight?
The Celebrity Traitors is back for another week, and tonight, Faithfuls Kate Garraway, Nick Mohammed and Lucy Beaumont are at risk of “murder” by the Traitors.
Last Thursday’s episode saw Mark Bonnar and David Olusoga going head-to-head, with David receiving a shield and Mark facing banishment. Swiftly, Joe Wilkinson became the latest player to be “murdered” by the Traitors, after not turning up to breakfast. The Traitors – Alan Carr, Jonathan Ross and Cat Burns – all went unnoticed, despite a blunder from Alan at the roundtable.
Votes were cast for David, Jonathan, Nick and Joe Marler. But ultimately, another blow to the Faithfuls came when the players wrongly voted for Stephen Fry, eliminating him from the series.
The episode ended on a cliffhanger with host Claudia Winkleman announcing that either Kate, Nick or Lucy will be “murdered” by the Traitors – and this time it will be face-to-face.
Will the Faithfuls – finally – suss out Traitor Jonathan Ross this week?
The Celebrity Traitors airs tonight at 9pm on BBC One.
Mark Bonnar says disappointing Celebrity Traitors exit helped him enjoy the show again
Mark, an avid fan of The Traitors before joining the celebrity edition of the show, said in a new interview that the silver lining of being banished is that he can relax while watching the programme again.
“I was very disappointed at the time,” he said of his exit. “But with hindsight – first of all, I can start to enjoy watching it again.”
Mark Bonnar says Celebrity Traitors exit helped him enjoy the show again
How much are Celebrity Traitors being paid and what prize will the winner get?
Celebrity Traitors lineup – full list of contestants for the all-star edition of show
Alan Carr shares Paloma Faith friendship update after Celebrity Traitors betrayal
Comedian Alan Carr has said he is no longer friends with Paloma Faith after he betrayed her on Celebrity Traitors.
Carr’s decision to “murder” Faith came as a shock to audiences after the pair’s close bond was revealed in the BBC game show’s first episode. “She’s not happy about it,” Carr said of his controversial decision.
When asked by DJ Norman Cook, aka Fatboy Slim, on his Life’s a Beach podcast: “Aren’t you mates with Paloma?” Carr replied, “Well, I was…”
Alan Carr says he's no longer friends with Paloma Faith after Celebrity Traitors
Welcome back, Faithfuls
Good afternoon, and we’re back to keep you posted on all of the happenings on The Celebrity Traitors. With the final coming up next week, will the Faithfuls finally catch a Traitor?
Find out tonight on BBC One at 9pm.
