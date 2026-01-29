Are Moon Boots good for snow? I found out while skiing in the Dolomites

From Courchevel and Val d'Isère, to St Moritz and the Dolomites, Moon Boots are synonymous with apres-ski and resort style. But, despite their recent fame among influencers and A-listers, these snow boots actually have a storied 60-year history on the slopes.

Debuted by Giancarlo Zanatta in 1969, the original Moon Boot was inspired by the Apollo 11 moon landing. The Italian designer mimicked the insulated, futuristic and bulky look of Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin’s spacesuit overshoes. The Moon Boot was created to be just as practical for snow as the astronauts’ boots were for lunar exploration.

The boot fast became a status symbol in ski resorts during the seventies and eighties, with iconic photographs from the era capturing skiers in red or white Moon Boots and dramatic faux fur coats. With their colourful and distinctive rounded look, there was nothing like them on the market.

The original design with laces remains mostly unchanged and its influence has sweeped into contemporary culture, from collaborations with Adidas, Jacquemus and Moncler to countless high street imitations. Transcending their space-age origins, Moon Boots are officially more popular than ever.

The likes of Dua Lipa, Hailey Bieber and the Kardashians regularly wear the boots in Aspen or even on the streets in London, while Mariah Carey digs out various styles every Christmas for promo season. TikTok is full of videos on how to style Moon Boots, too, and each ski season, retailers like Asos and Selfridges sell out of stock.

But with styles costing anywhere between £135 to £300, are the viral Moon Boots worth it? I took a pair on a week-long ski trip to the Dolomites in Italy to find out.

How I tested

I opted for the cream Moon Boots ( Daisy Lester )

With various friends making a case for their Moon Boots – and TikTok doing its bit to convince me I needed a pair – I opted for a cream style of the Italian shoes. Not only was it my first time skiing, but I was also new to dressing in snowy conditions. I wanted the Moon Boots to complement my cold-weather wardrobe, from jeans and shearling coats to leggings and knitwear. Beyond style, I noted how comfortable, practical and durable the boots were – and above all, whether they are worth the invstment (on top of your ski pass, accomodation, gear and flights).

