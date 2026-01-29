The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Are Moon Boots good for snow? I found out while skiing in the Dolomites
These trending boots are a cold-weather staple
From Courchevel and Val d'Isère, to St Moritz and the Dolomites, Moon Boots are synonymous with apres-ski and resort style. But, despite their recent fame among influencers and A-listers, these snow boots actually have a storied 60-year history on the slopes.
Debuted by Giancarlo Zanatta in 1969, the original Moon Boot was inspired by the Apollo 11 moon landing. The Italian designer mimicked the insulated, futuristic and bulky look of Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin’s spacesuit overshoes. The Moon Boot was created to be just as practical for snow as the astronauts’ boots were for lunar exploration.
The boot fast became a status symbol in ski resorts during the seventies and eighties, with iconic photographs from the era capturing skiers in red or white Moon Boots and dramatic faux fur coats. With their colourful and distinctive rounded look, there was nothing like them on the market.
The original design with laces remains mostly unchanged and its influence has sweeped into contemporary culture, from collaborations with Adidas, Jacquemus and Moncler to countless high street imitations. Transcending their space-age origins, Moon Boots are officially more popular than ever.
The likes of Dua Lipa, Hailey Bieber and the Kardashians regularly wear the boots in Aspen or even on the streets in London, while Mariah Carey digs out various styles every Christmas for promo season. TikTok is full of videos on how to style Moon Boots, too, and each ski season, retailers like Asos and Selfridges sell out of stock.
But with styles costing anywhere between £135 to £300, are the viral Moon Boots worth it? I took a pair on a week-long ski trip to the Dolomites in Italy to find out.
How I tested
With various friends making a case for their Moon Boots – and TikTok doing its bit to convince me I needed a pair – I opted for a cream style of the Italian shoes. Not only was it my first time skiing, but I was also new to dressing in snowy conditions. I wanted the Moon Boots to complement my cold-weather wardrobe, from jeans and shearling coats to leggings and knitwear. Beyond style, I noted how comfortable, practical and durable the boots were – and above all, whether they are worth the invstment (on top of your ski pass, accomodation, gear and flights).
Read more: I just got back from the slopes – this is the best tried and tested skiwear
Moon Boots classic
- Sizes From EU 33-50
- Colourways 12
- Why we love it
- Comfortable
- Lightweight
- Stylish
- Take note
- Expensive
The boots arrive packaged in a satin bag for easy storage in your suitcase. I opted for the cream shade in the hope it would complement any apres-ski outfit, but the delight of Moon Boots is that there are literally dozens of colours available. Catering for every taste, you can choose from black and white, green, pink, red, metallic and plenty more. This really makes a difference when you’re out in the resort – I thought Moon Boots would be too ubiquitous, but the various shades make them feel fresh on each wearer.
Uniquely, the snow boots are designed to fit both your left and right feet but you should try and be consistent with how your wear the, as the foam soon moulds to each foot, which helps with support and comfort. Boasting a slip-on design, the lined interior is like a warm hug for your feet.
The boots boast a low-profile ankle height and a lightweight chunky sole with suction and tread pads to help when walking on uneven or slippery terrain. They’re also 100 per cent water repellent – claims that stood up during a snow blizzard followed by sludge on the ground. I also found that the addition of laces and a drawstring at the top ensured a snug and adjustable fit.
The quality of these boots is impressive. They’re so lightweight it almost feels like you’re wearing nothing at all (sweet bliss after taking off your heavy ski boots), but the shoes are as durable and grippy in bad conditions as a pair of hiking boots would be. I wore mine non-stop on my trip, from boot room visits and walks into town, to dinner and breakfast. Their nylon construction reliably kept my feet dry, and I benefited from a surprising level of support during a long walk in the snow, too. It’s worth noting that I wouldn’t recommend wearing them for a long hike, as the sole doesn’t offer arch support, and the bulky design can restrict movement.
The style of Moon Boots is equally unrivalled. I loved their chunky, rounded look when paired with thermal leggings and flared, form-fitting ski trousers, but the low-profile silhouette meant they also worked well with baggy jeans. I was so converted by their comfort and laidback aesthetic, I wore them all the way home on the plane. The only downside – particularly given the price – is their lack of wearability in your normal life (you’d get some strange looks at the supermarket or pub). But, if you’re a seasoned skier who goes every year, or simply enjoys a cold-weather holiday, Moon Boots are a timeless investment.
The verdict: Moon Boots
With their supremely lightweight build, water-repellent finish and comfortable fit, Moon Boots are a practical buy for your ski trip or winter holiday. The retro design injects some style into your cold-weather wardrobe, whether you opt for the popular black and white colourway or the more unique faux fur style. Owing to the sheer number of styles available, it’s easy to find a pair to suit your taste – and ensure you’re not matching with everyone else in the ski resort. While you could easily get a similar snow boot for less, the Moon Boot is unrivalled for quality, comfort and timeless style – it’s a legacy brand for good reason.
How I tested Moon Boots
To really put Moon Boots through their paces, I wore a pair while on a ski trip to the Dolomites in Italy for a week. During testing, I paid attention to the following criteria:
- Comfort: Of course, comfort is key when it comes to shopping for shoes. Though style matters when it comes to snow boots, above all, I wanted the Moon Boots to offer all-day support and cushioning on the footbed.
- Practicality: I noted how well the Moon Boots fared in snowy conditions, from light snow to blizzards and sludge.
- Style: With the shoes being an initial investment, I considered how timeless they were, as well as how well they slotted into my cold-weather wardrobe. Did they add value to outfits or distract?
- Cost per wear: I considered how worthwhile an investment the Moon Boots are, and how much wear I got out of them during a week of skiing.
Why you can trust IndyBest reviews
As senior shopping writer at The Independent, Daisy specialises in reviewing fashion, so she knows what makes a well-crafted, comfortable and on-trend shoe. Where winter boots are concerned, she knows which brands combine affordability and quality, looking for trend-led styles that are still a timeless investment. She applies the same thorough testing approach as she does with her other guides, from the best winter coats to the best mid-range designer bags.
We just got back from the slopes – this is the best tried and tested skiwear
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks