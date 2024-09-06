Jump to content
How to get two tickets to watch Beetlejuice 2 for just £10

New and existing Prime members can grab two cinema tickets for £10 every month

Steve Hogarty
Tech writer
Friday 06 September 2024 08:46 EDT
With blockbusters like Inside Out 2 and Deadpool & Wolverine hitting the screens, there’s no better time to grab this Amazon Prime discount
With blockbusters like Inside Out 2 and Deadpool & Wolverine hitting the screens, there’s no better time to grab this Amazon Prime discount (The Independent )

Planning on catching Beetlejuice Beetlejuice at the cinema next week? Well, getting into the spooky season just got easier because you might already be sitting on a £10 cinema ticket deal with Odeon.

New and existing Amazon Prime members can grab a pair of cinema tickets at Odeon screens for just £10, or for £15 if your local cinema is one of those fancy-schmancy Odeon Luxe cinemas for the comfortable chairs.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is the long-awaited sequel to the original 1988 Tim Burton classic. The film was credited for the launch of Winona Ryder’s career and one of the most popular Halloween costumes thanks to Michael Keatons iconic role. Both actors return for this cinematic reunion 36 years later along with the addition of new It girl Jenna Ortega.

If that’s not your speed, you’ve plenty of other cheap Odeon screenings to choose from this summer, including Alien: Romulus, Inside Out 2 and Blink Twice.

Prime members can take advantage of this deal once a month for as long as the promotion runs, though keep in mind that the discount only applies to screenings from Monday to Thursday.

How to get two Odeon tickets for £10

To take advantage of the savings, you’ll need to sign up for Amazon Prime or be an existing member. Amazon Prime membership costs £8.99 per month or £95 annually. As well as getting cheap Odeon tickets, Prime members receive perks such as free same-day or next-day delivery and access to Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Gaming and Deliveroo Plus.

If you’re not already a member or haven’t been one in the past 12 months, you can take advantage of a free 30-day trial. If you cancel before your trial ends, you won’t be charged.

The code is valid for 30 minutes. If it’s been more than 30 minutes since you generated your code, you’ll need to return to the landing page and obtain a new one.

