I’ve found the best Pixel 10a pre-order deals

Launching Wednesday 5 March for £499, the budget-friendly Pixel 10a is remarkably similar to last year’s Pixel 9a. It has the same Tensor G4 processor, the same 8GB of memory, the same storage options. Same cameras. Same battery. Same size. Same price. The display is 11 per cent brighter, but otherwise it’s the same 6.3in Actua display from 2025. At least it comes in new colours.

With Apple about to complete the iPhone 17 family with the mid-range iPhone 17e, the new Pixel 10a phone looks more like a rebranding exercise than a significant update.

This isn’t entirely bad news – the Pixel 9a was an exceptionally high-spec Android phone when it launched last year, offering remarkable value for money – but anyone hoping for a significant update to the cheapest Pixel will have to wait.

There is, at least, one surprising change Google has made. The Pixel 10a manages to outperform the flagship Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro when it comes to charging speed. Like the top-of-the-line Pixel 10 Pro XL, the Pixel 10a supports 45W wired charging, juicing it up to 50 per cent in half an hour, according to Google. So that’s something.

I’ve been poring over the specs to see how it stacks up against the Pixel 9a and the recently released flagship Pixel 10. Here is everything you need to know.

The best Pixel 10a pre-order deals

Pre-orders for the Pixel 10a are open now, with the device hitting shelves on Wednesday, 5 March.

You can buy the handset outright from the Google Store for £499 or spread the cost over 36 months at £13.86 per month. If you want a data plan to go with your phone, check out these contract deals.

Google Pixel 10a with 100GB data and Pixel Buds 2a: £119 upfront, £14.99 per month, Carphonewarehouse.com

open image in gallery ( Google )

This deal from Carphone Warehouse is arguably better value than buying the phone SIM-free. You pay £79 up front and then just £14.99 a month for a generous 100GB of data on the iD Mobile network. Plus you get the excellent Pixel Buds 2a thrown in.

Google Pixel 10a with 10GB data: Free upfront, £22.99 per month, Idmobile.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Google )

If you’d rather not pay anything today, iD Mobile is offering the handset for £0 upfront. The monthly cost is higher at £22.99 and you get a smaller data allowance of 10GB, but it’s a solid option if you want to get the latest Pixel in your pocket without an initial outlay.

What’s actually new on the Google Pixel 10a?

Durability: The biggest hardware upgrade is the glass. The screen is now protected by Gorilla Glass 7i, a generational leap from the older Gorilla Glass 3 found on the Pixel 9a. It keeps the IP68 rating, meaning it’s dustproof and survives a dunk in water.

The biggest hardware upgrade is the glass. The screen is now protected by Gorilla Glass 7i, a generational leap from the older Gorilla Glass 3 found on the Pixel 9a. It keeps the IP68 rating, meaning it’s dustproof and survives a dunk in water. Charging: Wired charging speeds have bumped up to 45W and wireless charging creeps up to 10W.

Wired charging speeds have bumped up to 45W and wireless charging creeps up to 10W. New AI Camera Tools: While the hardware is the same, the software gets a tweak. The Pixel 10a introduces “camera coach”, a Gemini-powered guide that offers real-time tips on composition and lighting. There’s an “auto best take” feature too, which analyses frames to ensure no one is blinking before you even press the shutter.

While the hardware is the same, the software gets a tweak. The Pixel 10a introduces “camera coach”, a Gemini-powered guide that offers real-time tips on composition and lighting. There’s an “auto best take” feature too, which analyses frames to ensure no one is blinking before you even press the shutter. Satellite SOS: Satellite SOS comes to the A-series for the first time, allowing you to contact emergency services without a phone signal.

Satellite SOS comes to the A-series for the first time, allowing you to contact emergency services without a phone signal. Brighter screen: While the resolution and refresh rate (up to 120Hz) are the same as the Pixel 9a, the panel is 11 per cent brighter, hitting a peak of 3,000 nits.

Google Pixel 10a specifications

open image in gallery New features include a brighter screen, new AI camera tool and faster charging ( Google )

Display: 6.3in OLED

6.3in OLED Battery: 5100mAh

5100mAh Storage: 128GB / 256GB

128GB / 256GB RAM: 8GB

8GB Front camera: 13MP

13MP Rear camera: 48MP main, 13MP ultrawide

Design

Visually, the Pixel 10a retains the refined smooth design debuted on the Pixel 9a, with a completely flat back rather than the pill-shaped camera island found on the main flagship models. It’s a clean look and a more pocket-friendly profile.

The build quality remains focused on durability and sustainability, featuring a 100 per cent recycled aluminium frame with a satin finish and a matte, 81 per cent recycled plastic back. It keeps the IP68 water and dust resistance rating of the Pixel 9a and introduces updated Gorilla Glass 7i to protect the screen. The Pixel 10a is available in four colours: lavender, berry, fog and obsidian.

Display

The Pixel 10a sports a 6.3in Actua display, matching the size of the standard Pixel 10. Google has stuck with the 60-120Hz smooth display variable refresh rate, ensuring the phone feels responsive and premium when scrolling through feeds or gaming.

The new panel is 11 per cent brighter than the Pixel 9a, hitting peaks of 3,000 nits. Last year’s phone was hardly dim to begin with, but an extra boost in brightness is always welcome for outdoor visibility on sunny days, bringing it closer to the displays of the flagship models.

open image in gallery The Pixel 10a is available in four colours ( Google )

Performance

For the first time, the A-series is running on last year’s silicon. The Pixel 10a is powered by the Tensor G4 chip rather than the Tensor G5 found in the main Pixel 10 phones.

Is this a dealbreaker? Probably not. In my review of the Pixel 10, I noted that while the G5 powered some exclusive AI trickery like the 100x Pro Res Zoom, the core experience felt remarkably similar to the previous generation.

By re-using the Tensor G4 (the chip found in the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro), the Pixel 10a is effectively proving that theory right. It might not offer the absolute bleeding edge of performance, but the Tensor G4 is a capable and power-efficient chip, especially in this price bracket

Cameras

There’s been no upgrade to the camera hardware this year. The Pixel 10a gets a 48MP main sensor paired with a 13MP ultrawide. There’s still no dedicated telephoto lens, so you’ll be relying on digital “super res zoom” up to 8x rather than the optical zoom or the AI-enhanced 100x zoom found on the flagship Pixel 10.

Google has brought some of the flagship’s software tricks to the A-series. “Camera coach” uses Gemini to offer real-time advice on your composition and lighting. Also new to the budget Pixel is “auto best take”, which automatically analyses frames to capture a photo where everyone is smiling and eyes are open.

Fan favourites like “add me” (which lets you photoshop yourself into group pictures by taking two photos) and “magic eraser” return, ensuring the Pixel 10a remains a versatile and capable pocket shooter, even if the physical specs haven’t changed.

open image in gallery New AI camera features offer real-time tips on composition and lighting ( Google )

Battery and software

Weirdly, the Pixel 10a outpaces the Pixel 10 when it comes to the battery and charging speeds. Google promises 30+ hours of battery life, aligning with my experience of the Pixel 9a, which reliably lasted a full day with heavy use.

Wired charging speeds top out at 45W, the same as the top-of-the-line Pixel 10 Pro XL. While there’s wireless charging at 10W, this year’s cheapest Pixel misses out on one of the best new features of the mainline Pixel 10 phones: the MagSafe-compatible Pixelsafe magnetic charging system.

On the software front, it launches with Android 16 and comes with the promise of seven years of OS and security updates, meaning this phone will stay current until 2033.

Should you pre-order the Google Pixel 10a?

Not if you own a Pixel 9a, and not if you can find the Pixel 10 with a decent discount. By sticking with the Tensor G4 chip, Google has essentially dusted off the Pixel 9a for 2026. As Alan Partridge once said: they’ve rebadged it, you fool.

While barely an upgrade over the Pixel 9a, this remains a brilliant little Android phone and is still a sensible purchase at £499. While you miss out on the Pixel 10’s dedicated telephoto lens, the newer Tensor G5 chip and magnetic charging, you’re getting a bigger battery, a brighter screen and the same core Gemini experience.

Pre-orders for the Pixel 10a open today, with the device shipping on 5 March. I’ll also be putting the Pixel 10a to the test, so watch this space for my full verdict.

