Is Bugaboo’s donkey 5 stroller worth $1,600? I tested to find out

Bugaboo donkey 5 assembly

First things first: the assembly process. This was one of the most challenging strollers to build — I am not handy whatsoever, though, and had to ask my husband for help with the framing for the canopy. While some strollers arrived almost entirely assembled, Bugaboo’s donkey was delivered in pieces. I was thankful for the video tutorials, which I watched several times.

Bugaboo donkey 5 features

Aside from the assembly and price, there’s a lot to love about the donkey 5 stroller. The primary feature is its ability to convert into a double side-by-side stroller. You’ll need the extension bundle, which is sold separately, but it’s so easy to extend the chassis (the stroller frame) and clip on an additional seat or bassinet. I think the most underrated feature, however, is how effortlessly and comfortably it glides over any terrain — cracks, bumps, and all. And I didn’t have to exert much energy while pushing my son on our walks.

I found the double luggage options a dream to help me store all my baby things on the go (Blake Bakkila)

After living in New York City for six years, I’ve become a semi-professional schlepper, and that’s continued since our move to the California suburbs. And now with a baby, we need to bring so much on the go — even for a quick walk (diapering essentials in case there’s an unexpected blowout, an extra change of clothes, snacks, and so on).

The donkey 2 is a schlepper’s dream ride. It comes with two storage options: the underseat basket and the side luggage basket. Most strollers have the former, but the latter is unique to the donkey, and you can eventually replace it with a bassinet or seat for baby number two. This bonus storage can make the stroller feel a bit bulkier, even though it’s the same width or narrower than most other strollers on the market. For reference, both the donkey and Upperbaby vista v3 are 23.6 inches wide, although I would have thought the vista was narrower.

Bugaboo donkey 5 fold

Following a review of the mechanics of the stroller, the final test was the foldability. For added convenience, there are two options: the “standing fold”, which involves collapsing the entire stroller with the seat and side storage attached, or the two-piece fold. The standing fold isn’t the most compact option, and the process itself feels clunkier and more awkward, so I preferred removing the seat and storage before collapsing the chassis separately.