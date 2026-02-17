Best strollers for 2026, as recommended by parents

I’ve spent more than five years researching, reviewing, and writing about baby products — and I’m mom to a toddler, so I’ve learned that your stroller is one of the most significant purchases you’ll make (or add to your registry). Not only is it one of the most expensive baby products you’ll need, but it's one you’ll likely use every day.

The best strollers provide you and your baby a comfortable ride, have ample storage to hold the essentials — especially the all-important diaper bag — and should meet your needs. There are standard strollers, which are compact and lightweight, and better suited for use in the city, or full-size strollers, which are more durable and suitable for longer trips. Both are often compatible with bassinets or car seats, and some models can even accommodate two or more children simultaneously. But there are also strollers for jogging and traveling.

I know first-hand the importance of choosing the best stroller for your needs. I’ve been trialling a broad range of options, assessing quality, value for money, and practicality, so you can feel confident in the stroller you choose.

The best strollers for 2026 are:

Best overall — Uppababy vista V3: $999.99, Amazon.com

— Uppababy vista V3: $999.99, Amazon.com Best budget stroller — Mockingbird single-to-double stroller 2.0: Was $549, now $439.20, Amazon.com

— Mockingbird single-to-double stroller 2.0: Was $549, now $439.20, Amazon.com Best travel system — Nuna mixx next: $1,000, Nunababy.com

— Nuna mixx next: $1,000, Nunababy.com Best luxury stroller — Bugaboo donkey 5 mono: Was $1,649, now $1,319.20, Bambibaby.com

— Bugaboo donkey 5 mono: Was $1,649, now $1,319.20, Bambibaby.com Best jogging stroller — Thule urban glide 3: Was $799.95, now $671.15, Amazon.com

How I tested

My criteria included ease of set-up and manoeuvrability ( Blake Bakkila/The Independent )

The testing process took months, and it involved assembling, folding, and, of course, strolling. I took note of a number of factors, including ease of setup, smoothness of the ride, and maneuverability. You can read more about my thorough testing criteria at the end of this review.

I’d be remiss not to mention my own bias here: I’ve owned and operated the Uppababy vista V2 over the past year and a half. For this particular assignment, however, I compared the latest versions of the most competitive strollers on the market — including Uppababy’s newest vista V3.

In the UK? The team has also found the best prams, buggies and pushchairs.