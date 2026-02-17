The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Best strollers for 2026, as recommended by parents
Whether you’re looking for a jogging stroller or one for traveling, I’ve found the best options
I’ve spent more than five years researching, reviewing, and writing about baby products — and I’m mom to a toddler, so I’ve learned that your stroller is one of the most significant purchases you’ll make (or add to your registry). Not only is it one of the most expensive baby products you’ll need, but it's one you’ll likely use every day.
The best strollers provide you and your baby a comfortable ride, have ample storage to hold the essentials — especially the all-important diaper bag — and should meet your needs. There are standard strollers, which are compact and lightweight, and better suited for use in the city, or full-size strollers, which are more durable and suitable for longer trips. Both are often compatible with bassinets or car seats, and some models can even accommodate two or more children simultaneously. But there are also strollers for jogging and traveling.
I know first-hand the importance of choosing the best stroller for your needs. I’ve been trialling a broad range of options, assessing quality, value for money, and practicality, so you can feel confident in the stroller you choose.
The best strollers for 2026 are:
- Best overall — Uppababy vista V3: $999.99, Amazon.com
- Best budget stroller — Mockingbird single-to-double stroller 2.0: Was $549, now $439.20, Amazon.com
- Best travel system — Nuna mixx next: $1,000, Nunababy.com
- Best luxury stroller — Bugaboo donkey 5 mono: Was $1,649, now $1,319.20, Bambibaby.com
- Best jogging stroller — Thule urban glide 3: Was $799.95, now $671.15, Amazon.com
How I tested
The testing process took months, and it involved assembling, folding, and, of course, strolling. I took note of a number of factors, including ease of setup, smoothness of the ride, and maneuverability. You can read more about my thorough testing criteria at the end of this review.
I’d be remiss not to mention my own bias here: I’ve owned and operated the Uppababy vista V2 over the past year and a half. For this particular assignment, however, I compared the latest versions of the most competitive strollers on the market — including Uppababy’s newest vista V3.
In the UK? The team has also found the best prams, buggies and pushchairs.
1Uppababy vista V3
- Best stroller overall
- Stroller type Full size/convertible
- Unfolded dimensions L36.5-inch x W25.7-inch x H39.5-inch
- Folded dimensions L16.3-inch x W25.7-inch x H33.8-inch
- Stroller weight 27.6lbs
- Weight limit From birth with the infant snugseat or bassinet, or 3 months until baby is 50lbs without any accessories
- Basket capacity 30lbs 30lbs
- Car seat compatible Yes
- Why we love it
- Easy to assemble
- Good wheel suspension and smoothness of ride
- Sleek design
- Can accommodate up to three kids
- Take note
- Requires a little practice to figure out each mechanism
I used the Uppababy vista v2 for a year and a half, and I didn’t think it could get better — the all-terrain wheels made it easy to ignore any bump in the road, it moved over curbs with ease, the underseat storage offered plenty of room for my diaper bag and park toys, and collapsing is a breeze. When you need to pack it, the seat is easy to remove before folding the bottom half of the stroller, or you can collapse it all as one piece.
But I’ve since tested the upgraded version, the Uppababy vista V3, and I couldn’t believe the perfect stroller has been made even more perfect.
The wheels deliver a smoother-than-smooth ride, and the brand goes so far as to call them “never flat tires” — I’ve not had the stroller long enough to attest to this, but the tires on my v2 are still in excellent order. The easily adjustable harness now features a magnetic closure on the buckle, which makes for easy fastening.
All versions of this stroller are designed for growing your family — you can install the included toddler seat, a compatible car seat, or the bassinet attachment as a standalone piece, or go into “double mode” with two infant car seats, two bassinets, two seats, or a combo. With the piggyback ride-along board, you can fit a third child on for your next stroll. Truth be told, I cannot fault this and would recommend it wholeheartedly. It is easy to assemble and operate, and offers a great ride.
2Mockingbird single-to-double stroller 2.0
- Best budget stroller
- Stroller type Full size/convertible
- Unfolded dimensions L33-inch x W25.5-inch x H40-inch
- Folded dimensions L18-inch x W25.5-inch x H34-inch
- Stroller weight 26.5lbs
- Weight limit Birth to 45lbs with infant seat insert, bassinet, or car seat adapter; 6 months to 50lbs
- Basket capacity 25lbs
- Car seat compatible Need car seat adapter
- Why we love it
- Excellent price point
- Thoughtful design
- Multiple configurations
- Take note
- Experienced some veering
Mockingbird launched onto the stroller scene with a more cost-effective alternative to popular full-size strollers from companies like Uppababy and Bugaboo. I was eager to take one for a spin, and Mockingbird’s single-to-double stroller 2.0 didn’t disappoint.
Along with a solid price point, it’s thoughtfully designed and has a whopping 22 configurations, from newborn-friendly bassinet setups to dual toddler seats. It can even accommodate a third child with the riding board attachment ($115, Hellomockingbird.com). While maneuvering wasn’t quite as simple or smooth as Uppababy’s vista v3, the ride was comfortable for my son and me.
At just less than $599 and with a seamless setup process, in my opinion, there’s no better value stroller on the market today.
3Bugaboo donkey 5 mono
- Best luxury stroller
- Stroller type Full‑size
- Unfolded dimensions L41.7-inch x W23.6-inch x H43.7-inch at highest handlebar position
- Folded dimensions L35-inch x W23.6-inch x H13.8-inch with two-piece fold; L20.5-inch x W23.6-inch x H35.4-inch with one-piece self-standing fold
- Stroller weight 32.1lbs with seat, 34.3lbs with bassinet
- Weight limit Up to 50lbs per seat
- Basket capacity 22lbs underseat, 22lbs side luggage
- Car seat compatibility Need car seat adaptor
- Why we love it
- High-quality materials and finishes
- Smoothest ride
- Plenty of storage on the side and under the seat
- Take note
- Wider and bulkier than others
- Difficult setup
The Bugaboo brand is known for its high-end, hefty-priced baby gear. And while the Bugaboo donkey 5 mono is the most expensive stroller on the list, it is easily the most luxurious. I didn’t feel one bump while strolling, and even though it has a larger frame than the others, it was surprisingly lightweight and maneuvered over curbs with a gentle push. When I was using it with one child and the storage compartment on the side, it did feel a bit bulky, but I could easily maneuver it through tight spaces.
If you’re willing to spend more and like the idea of a non-stacking double stroller as your family grows, it’s certainly worth the splurge. You can purchase the mono to duo extension bundle to convert it into a side-by-side double stroller.
The only downside is that the stroller arrived almost completely deconstructed, and the build was particularly challenging — despite watching the brand’s how-to video several times, I had to enlist my husband to figure out the wires and clamps for the framework to the canopy.
4Doona + car seat and stroller
- Best travel stroller
- Stroller type Travel system
- Unfolded dimensions L32.3-inch x W17.4-inch x H22.4-inch
- Folded dimensions L26-inch x W17.4-inch x H22.4-inch
- Stroller weight 17lbs
- Weight limit Up to 35lbs
- Basket capacity 6.6lbs (basket sold separately)
- Car seat compatible Yes
- Why we love it
- Two-in-one car seat and stroller lightens the load for travel
- Can use the car seat feature with or without the base
- Take note
- Only suitable for babies up to 35Ibs
I’ve been on more than a dozen flights with my baby, and what I miss most from his first year is the Doona — the stroller version of a Transformer; it can shapeshift into a car seat. It’s most useful when you need to take a cab to and from the airport, and you can also install the car seat with or without a base.
For anyone who travels frequently, the Doona is an absolute must. While the height and weight requirements don’t make it the most long-lasting stroller (it’s suitable for babies up to 35lbs), it’s essential during your first few trips.
It doesn’t offer the same all-terrain suspension as other strollers, and the handles might be a bit short for taller parents. If you plan to use this as your go-to stroller and car seat, take note that there are no convenient storage compartments (though plenty of accessories are available). It’s sometimes heavy and awkward to get it in and out of the car multiple times per day, too. That said, I would argue it’s the perfect infant travel stroller.
5Graco modes nest2grow stroller
- Best budget single-to-double stroller
- Stroller type Single to double
- Unfolded dimensions L51-inch x W25.5-inch x H47.5-inch
- Folded dimensions L37.75-inch x W25.5-inch x H20.5-inch
- Stroller weight 30.6lbs
- Weight limit Up to 50lbs
- Basket capacity 10lbs
- Car seat compatible Yes
- Why we love it
- Most affordable
- Ample space underneath
- Very straightforward assembly process
- Take note
- Slightly bumpier ride compared to others
Graco creates the most dependable, cost-effective lineup of baby gear — and its nest2grow is no different. The stroller is an excellent choice for parents looking for an affordable single-to-double stroller. It can be used in conjunction with a car seat, carry cot, or second seat, and, much like the Uppababy’s vista strollers or Mockingbird’s models, there are multiple configurations. Where it differs from these brands' models, though, is that it doesn’t offer a comparably smooth ride — I found that I needed to use a little extra muscle for maneuvering curbs and bumps.
The brand’s signature “clickconnect” technology is perhaps my favorite part of the nest2grow stroller — it gave me confidence that everything was in place each time I heard a clear “click” sound. I also appreciated how simple the seat was to move up or down, showing just how straightforward it is to add another seat into the system.
The Graco nest2grow stroller has a very straightforward assembly process and plenty of storage. But, best of all, it costs significantly less than most other single-to-double strollers, making it a solid choice for parents looking to save.
6Thule urban glide 3
- Best jogging stroller
- Stroller type Jogger
- Unfolded dimensions L48.4-inch x W27.2-inch x H45.3-inch
- Folded dimensions L34.6-inch x W22.8-inch x H12.2-inch
- Stroller weight 26.2lbs
- Weight limit Up to 49lbs
- Basket capacity 15lbs
- Car seat compatible Need car sear adaptor
- Why we love it
- Feels lightweight while strolling
- Solid coverage with sunshade
- More storage than most comparable strollers
- Take note
- Need to make sure tires are pumped up
Thule’s urban glide 3 is a jogging stroller that allows you to take your toddler along for the ride. It has it all: hand brakes for quick maneuvering, a lightweight feel (I was able to jog with just one hand on the handlebar), and a noticeably easy ride for my little passenger.
While it doesn’t have the convertible benefits of full-size strollers, it’s a great day-to-day pram, not just for jogging. The underseat storage area has plenty of room for my diaper bag and other must-haves, and the sunshade provides solid protection. My one gripe is that it’s difficult to determine when the tires need extra air, but we’ll see how long it takes to reach that point.
7Nuna mixx next
- Best travel system
- Stroller type Travel system
- Unfolded dimensions L32.7-inch x W23.6-inch x H45.3-inch
- Folded dimensions L27.5-inch x W23.6-inch x H19-inch
- Stroller weight 29lbs (with arm bar and insert)
- Weight limit Birth to 50lbs with stroller seat
- Basket capacity 10lbs
- Car seat compatible Yes
- Why we love it
- Compatible with the popular Nuna pipa car seat
- Luxury materials like leather handlebars
- Compact fold
- Take note
- The reclining features was challenging to maneuver at times
Nuna manufactures some of the most popular and lightweight infant car seats on the market, and all of them are compatible with this stroller, the Nuna mixx next. Together, the travel system is a convenient choice for parents, and the included car seat adapter makes it easy to switch modes.
During my tests, I noticed that the ride is ultra-smooth, and at times, the toddler seat even bounces a bit for a calming effect. It also maneuvered up and over curbs without more than those small motions from the toddler seat. You will need two hands to pack it up, but the handlebars, seat, and basket fold uniformly, and the compact fold makes it easy to store in the trunk.
Impressively, Nuna mixx next stroller has five reclining settings — my only challenge was that it didn’t always click into place, an issue I’ve not experienced with Uppababy’s vista V3.
8Baby Jogger city mini GT3 all-terrain stroller
- Best budget all-terrain stroller
- Stroller type Full-size all-terrain
- Unfolded dimensions L37.4-inch x W23.6-inch x H40.9-inch
- Folded dimensions L23-inch x W12-inch x H30.75-inch
- Stroller weight 27.7lbs
- Weight limit Up to 65lbs
- Basket capacity 10lbs
- Car seat compatible Yes
- Why we love it
- Simple and straightforward design
- Easy to make small maneuvers, even with the locking wheel
- Take note
- There aren’t as many special features as other models
Baby Jogger’s all-terrain stroller is well-suited for city sidewalks and trails alike, but don’t let the brand name fool you — it’s not a jogging stroller. While it does have some qualities runners will appreciate — such as a locking front wheel to take on more uneven surfaces — it doesn’t have as many configurations and bells and whistles. But its maneuverability (even with the front wheel locked) was a standout feature — I found I could easily get through tight spaces, and the wheels roll smoothly.
The simple design makes for a straightforward setup, and I appreciated the magnetic buckle, which made it easy to get my little one in and out. As for the fold, it can be done with one hand, and it is compact when folded down. The fabrics feel high quality and durable, so this is certainly a stroller built to last.
What is the best stroller?
After testing so many strollers, I feel confident that I registered for the right one. The Uppababy vista V3 is easy to assemble and operate, offers the smoothest ride, and has aesthetically pleasing, sleek finishes to boot. For a budget-friendly alternative that’s worthy of praise, you also can’t go wrong with the Mockingbird single-to-double stroller. Or if you want more luxury, the Bugaboo donkey 5 is an easy choice, too.
How I tested strollers
During testing, I considered the following criteria.
- Ease of setup: Whether you’re struggling through nausea in the first trimester, starting to feel yourself waddling with a burgeoning baby by the third trimester, or already have another baby in tow, the last thing you need is a stroller that’s challenging to assemble. I assembled and disassembled each stroller, noting whether it took a long time or was easy. I gave extra points to strollers that arrived almost entirely complete, and most on this list only required small tasks, including attaching wheels with a simple push or zipping on a canopy.
- Smoothness of the ride: Sure, bumps can sometimes calm your baby, but you certainly don’t want to feel like you’re driving an old-time buggy on a walk. All-suspension wheels were particularly helpful in this category. I pushed each of these strollers on different types of terrain to ensure each one has a smooth ride.
- Maneuverability: Making a quick turn should be easy and near-effortless, and this rule applies to full-size, jogging, and travel strollers. One caveat: Jogging strollers require you to lift the front wheels up and turn, since it’s paramount to lock your front wheel for a more secure and stable stroll.
- Folding mechanism: When you’re in a pinch and taking baby on the go solo, you don’t want to fuss with a bunch of parts. The best strollers can fold up completely, and some even come with a one-handed folding feature.
- Durability: I noticed how robust and well-made the strollers seemed, the size and sturdiness of the wheels, and the fabrics.
Why you can trust IndyBest reviews
Blake Bakkila has been writing and reviewing parenting essentials for more than a decade. She was previously senior commerce editor at BabyCenter and is a parent, with years of hands-on experience using a stroller before taking on this review, so she knows the importance of practicality and reliability. Her experience is why you can trust her verdict on the best strollers. Blake hasn’t just done extensive research, but she’s used these strollers in the same way you would.
