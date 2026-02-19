The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Can Purple Carrot convert an omnivore to plant-based eating? I taste-tested to find out
This meal kit is tasty enough to satisfy even the pickiest meat-eaters
As much as I love veggies, I’ve never been tempted to eat an entirely plant-based diet. I always assumed that going vegan would be far too limiting. I figured I wouldn’t get much range of flavor and would constantly struggle to eat enough protein. So when I was asked to test out Purple Carrot, my expectations were honestly pretty low.
Like other meal delivery services, this kit arrives at your front door with a handful of ready-to-cook recipes (and all the ingredients you’ll need to do so) each week. What makes Purple Carrot unique is that all of the meals are entirely vegan, and the experience completely changed my mindset about plant-based eating.
Of the other meal kits I’ve tried (of which there have been dozens), I was shocked to discover that these plant-based recipes were actually some of the most flavorful I tasted. Even my husband, a true omnivore who typically avoids vegan food, devoured multiple portions. And we got our finicky toddler on board, too (at least to pick out the parts she liked).
Here’s what made the meals so delicious, and why I think Purple Carrot is one of the best meal delivery kits out there.
How I tested
I tried Purple Carrot for two weeks, testing the recipes in my own kitchen. Before I did that, though, I did what anyone would do and scoured the website to check out the ordering process, how much you can customize the overall plan and each weekly box, and selected my meals.
I considered the state of the box when it arrived, including how fresh the produce was and how much plastic packaging was included. I cooked each recipe myself, following all the instructions on the recipe card. My husband, toddler, and I all tasted the results, and everyone weighed in with their thoughts on how it came out. Throughout the process, I compared Purple Carrot to other meal kits I’ve tried, noting how it stacks up to the competition.
Purple Carrot
- Weekly recipe options About 28 recipes, and 28 ready-to-eat options, plus groceries
- Meals offered Dinner, lunch, breakfast, groceries
- Meals per week 3 or 4
- Servings per recipe 2 or 4
- Why we love it
- 100% vegan
- Thorough descriptions of each recipe online
- Surprising and delicious flavors
- Healthy
- Customizable recipes
- Several quick-to-cook options
- True to estimated time
- Appropriate portion sizes
- Minimal cleanup
- Take note
- No meat
- Limited weekly menu
- Expensive
Purple Carrot mainly stands out in the meal delivery service space because all of the food is vegan. You can set your plan to deliver two or four servings of three or four meals each week, and you can choose between ready-to-cook recipes or pre-made meals you need to heat and eat. You can also add frozen meals or snacks like protein bars to your orders whenever you want.
When searching the menu, you can filter for “high-protein,” “gluten-free,” or “less prep” to find exactly what you want. But unlike some meal delivery services like HelloFresh or Blue Apron, there’s not an overwhelming selection to sort through. There are just 28 or so recipe kit options and the same number of ready-to-eat meals. Helpfully, you can read all the ingredients, instructions, nutrition facts, and any tools you’ll need. You can also see how long it will take to make, with different estimates depending on whether you’re cooking two or four servings (a distinction that most meal kits leave out).
Owing to a miscommunication, the delivery arrived four days earlier than planned, while I was out of town. I was afraid that all of the food inside had gone bad. But I was happily surprised — shocked, really — by how hearty the ingredients turned out. Not a single piece of produce had wilted. The included ice pack (and, to be fair, the snowy weather) had kept everything perfectly fresh.
Inside the box, each meal was separated in its own plastic bag, with a recipe card included, so it was easy to tell which ingredients I’d need for each meal. Yes, this does mean there’s a good deal of plastic waste involved, but I found Purple Carrot didn’t use quite as much packaging as some other meal kits.
Once I started cooking, I appreciated how easy and quick many of the meals were to make — and how accurate the time estimates were. A pesto white bean salad that said it would take 20 minutes actually took me exactly 20 minutes. Several of the recipes I tried also used pretty minimal tools — in the case of a chickpea salad wrap, it required just one large bowl and a small frying pan — so the recipes required little cleanup afterwards.
Another thing I particularly enjoyed about Purple Carrot’s cooking process was how the instructions told me when I could customize the recipe to my tastes. For instance, one recipe told me to add as much red onion as I liked, and another let me choose how much sriracha to use. This was the only recipe box I’ve tried that did this consistently. Not only did it mean I was more likely to enjoy the final flavors, but I also felt more in charge of the cooking process, rather than just following a series of steps.
And I really, truly enjoyed the meals themselves, even when I was prepared not to. Each recipe had a smart mix of textures: toasted lentils and garlic topped a stew, and a sesame-orange tofu dish had me crisp the tofu until it had a nicely browned crust to bite into. The ingredients were healthy but cooked in ways that were appealing even to fussy eaters. I loved how many veggies were included and the smart ways of adding protein with ingredients like beans, nuts, and nutritional yeast. Also, the portion sizes were spot-on; there was enough to fill our bellies without getting overstuffed.
With each of these meals, without fail, when my husband found out they were vegan, he’d tell me he wasn’t hungry, but would have “just a taste” to check it out — and then once he did, he’d ask for more. We even got our toddler to dig in, and she learned how much she loved crispy tofu. (Stew was another story, but you can only expect so much from a three-year-old.) Overall, these meals forced me to admit I’ve been unfairly judging vegan meals for far too long.
Is Purple Carrot worth it?
Starting at $13.25 per serving, Purple Carrot is one of the most expensive meal delivery services. But you get high-quality ingredients, a fun cooking experience, and super-tasty meals. Whether you want to eat a plant-based diet or just include more veggies in your weekly lineup, Purple Carrot makes healthy home cooking easier. There are several menu options that you can have on the table in under half an hour, with minimal cleanup afterwards. And even picky meat-eaters can get on board since the dishes are full of satisfying textures and delicious flavors — so much so that I’ve considered signing up and simply not letting my husband know the meals are vegan. They’re so tasty that I think I just might be able to get away with it.
How I tested Purple Carrot
I ordered a press box of six meals from Purple Carrot to test in my own home kitchen. As I tried it out, I considered how Purple Carrot compared to other meal delivery services, focusing on a few main factors:
- Ordering: What is the website like to navigate? How many options are offered weekly, and how customizable are they? How much information is shared about the meals?
- Delivery: How quickly does the delivery kit arrive? What is the unboxing experience like? Is there extra plastic packaging? Does the produce arrive in good condition?
- Cooking: How clear are the recipe instructions? Does the actual cooking time match up with what’s advertised on the recipe card? Are there any helpful tips or choices offered in the recipe? Do the recipes require tools or extra ingredients that might not be in everyone’s kitchen? How involved is the cleanup?
- Meals: How flavorful is the end result? Are portions appropriately sized?
Why you can trust IndyBest U.S. reviews
Jennifer Heimlich has more than a decade of experience as a journalist within the health and wellness industry. The former senior fitness editor at Well+Good, she regularly writes about and reviews all kinds of health and nutrition products, from protein bars to Trader Joe’s snacks, making her the perfect fit to review Purple Carrot.
