I’ve tested dozens of meal kits — here’s why Home Chef stands out
The meal kit made me actually enjoy cooking dinner every night
Years ago, when I first started cooking regularly, I signed up for a meal kit delivery service. I assumed that having a recipe box with pre-portioned ingredients delivered to my apartment would make it faster and easier to get food on the table after a long day at work. But I quickly learned that, while it was nice to skip the trip to the grocery store, the cooking process was far more complicated than I was led to believe. I ended up spending even longer on complex steps than if I’d just whipped something up on my own. (I’m not the type who wants to, say, grate carrots on a Wednesday night — I’m just going to buy the pre-grated pack at the store, even if the resulting dish won’t taste quite as fresh.)
Recently, I had a chance to test out a whole bunch of different meal delivery kits, and for the most part, I had a similar experience. But one kit stuck out: Home Chef. Every meal I cooked from Home Chef took almost exactly as long as it said it would, and the recipe cards were full of helpful information that streamlined the cooking experience. Of all the recipe boxes I tried, I found Home Chef to be, well, the chef’s kiss. Here’s why.
How I tested
I had three meals delivered to my home so I could cook the dinners in my own kitchen. I scoured the website to check out the ordering process and how much you can customize the overall plan and each weekly box. When it arrived, I considered the state of the box, including how fresh the produce and meat were, and how much plastic packaging was included. I cooked each recipe myself, following all the instructions, noting their ease and accuracy.
I considered how Home Chef’s kit compared to other meal delivery services, focusing on the following main factors:
- Ordering: What is the website like to navigate? How many options are offered weekly, and how customizable are they? How much information is shared about the meals?
- Delivery: How quickly does the delivery kit arrive? What is the unboxing experience like? Is there extra plastic packaging? Do the produce and protein arrive in good condition?
- Cooking: How clear are the recipe instructions? Does the actual cooking time match up with what’s advertised on the recipe card? Are there any helpful tips or choices offered in the recipe? Do the recipes require tools or extra ingredients that might not be in everyone’s kitchen? How involved is the cleanup?
- Meals: How flavorful is the end result? Are portions appropriately sized?
My husband, toddler, and I all tasted the results, and everyone weighed in with their thoughts about how it came out. Throughout the process, I compared Home Chef to other meal kits I’ve tried, noting how it stacks up to the competition.
Home Chef
- Weekly options 35 meals and 18 “extras”
- Meals offered Dinner, lunch, breakfast, dessert, snacks, beverages
- Recipes per week 2 to 6
- Servings per recipe 2, 4, or 6
- Why we love it
- Thorough instructions
- Easy to make
- Minimal cleanup
- Recipe cards note difficulty, spice, and expiration date
- Lets you easily swap or double up proteins
- Meals well-portioned between protein, carbs, and veggies
- Take note
- Flavors are sometimes underwhelming
Home Chef meal selection
Home Chef minimizes the hassle of meal planning. When signing up, you take a quiz about what kinds of meals you’re interested in, including sub-30-minute recipes, “culinary” dishes with premium ingredients, microwaveable meals, family-friendly dinners, or oven-ready kits that you simply assemble in a provided tin.
You can also select preferences, such as “protein-packed” or “gluten-smart” (and if you want to avoid any particular ingredients, like peanuts). The site then recommends a menu you’re likely to enjoy, but allows you to swap in any of the other options — 35 are offered weekly. You can also double up the protein or customize meals by ordering chicken instead of salmon, for instance.
Unlike other services that lock you into a set plan, each week you can choose between two and six recipes, and two, four, or six servings, so you can cook more or less based on what your schedule looks like that week.
I also liked that you can see the full instructions for a recipe before selecting a meal, so you know exactly what you’re going to get — a perk that not every meal kit service offers. Additionally, those instructions include helpful details like difficulty level, how spicy a dish will be, and how many days after delivery you should cook the dish. I found this simple info takes a ton of the guesswork out of the experience: You know exactly what you’re in for before you even add a meal to your cart.
That said, one dish I got that was marked “expert” really wasn’t all that difficult. There was just one step — slicing a chicken in half lengthwise so you could stuff cheese inside — that required some extra concentration, and the recipe gave a shortcut option to skip it if I wanted.
Another unique bonus: Your first Home Chef box comes with a three-ring binder that makes it easy to keep the recipe cards organized, plus helpful info on how to make the most of the service, like cooking tools you’ll generally need and how to recycle the packaging.
Home Chef recipes
The process of cooking the recipes was surprisingly easy. The recipes weren’t overly fussy, and the instructions were clear with helpful tips and reference photos. The kits included every ingredient I needed except oil, salt, and pepper — one even gave me the precise amount of butter the recipe called for. Plus, they actually took the amount of time they said they would: A feta-stuffed za’atar chicken dish that gave me a 40- to 50-minute estimate was ready in 49 minutes.
The cleanup was pretty painless. One oven-ready dish I tried used (provided) aluminum tins that I could recycle when I was done — the only thing I needed to clean was one non-stick pan and a mixing bowl.
If you’re looking for the most painless meal kit, Home Chef offers several heat-and-eat microwaveable meals each week. Or, you can skip cooking entirely and sign up for its Tempo plan of chef-crafted, dietitian-approved dishes that you microwave or heat up in the oven. While these meals look a bit like 90s airplane food and the portions are pretty modest, I found some of them surprisingly tasty. (The pork carnitas rice bowl was a favorite.)
The regular Home Chef dishes, however, were not restaurant-quality meals I’d want to make over and over again. My husband and I both gave them all about a four out of five on taste. We did, however, appreciate that the portion sizes were spot-on, leaving us full but without extra food left over. I also liked that each meal had a healthy mix of carbs, protein, and veggies to make a well-balanced meal, so even when we didn’t love the dish, I at least felt like we were eating something nutritious.
Is Home Chef worth it?
The short answer is yes, Home Chef is worth it. Where it really shines is the overall experience, from ordering to cooking. The recipes hold your hand through the whole process with clear instructions and lots of helpful — and accurate — details so you know exactly what you’re in for, including how long and difficult a dish will be to make. The service also lets you easily customize the meals, swapping or doubling up proteins to suit your family’s dietary preferences.
Just don’t expect restaurant-quality meals. The three Home Chef meals I tried wouldn’t earn anyone a Michelin star. Having said that, they were tasty enough that we never had any leftovers, and they filled us up with healthy, nutritious food.
Why you can trust IndyBest U.S. reviews
Jennifer Heimlich has more than a decade of experience as a journalist within the health and wellness industry. The former senior fitness editor at Well+Good, she regularly writes about and reviews all kinds of health and nutrition products, from protein bars to Trader Joe’s snacks, making her the perfect fit to review Home Chef.
