I tried the healthy Trader Joe’s snacks that dietitians recommend
From pre-gym bites to post-workout protein, I tracked down the top options
Trader Joe’s has a reputation for making surprisingly delicious (and protein-packed) snacks. And it turns out many of them are also healthy, dietitian-approved options for fueling your workouts. “I love recommending items at Trader Joe’s for before, during, and after workouts because they tend to be budget-friendly, effective, and easy to find,” says sports dietitian and running coach Amanda Wagner, RDN.
Whether you’re on the hunt for carbs that will give you a quick energy boost before or during your workout (without sending you searching for a bathroom) or the kind of protein-filled recovery foods that your muscles crave after exercise, Trader Joe’s has it all.
I quizzed the experts — Amanda Wagner, RDN, Emily Moore, RD, CPT, and Serena Marie, RD, who are dieticians that work with athletes — to learn about the products they regularly recommend to clients, and put in their own grocery carts. Then I personally tested them all to narrow the list to just the tastiest picks. Here are the 12 most delicious, expert-backed options I found.
How I tested
To find the best workout snacks at Trader Joe’s, I consulted three dietitians about the snacks they regularly eat and recommend to their clients for fuel before, during, or after workouts. I collated all their recommendations and taste-tested each one myself. To select which to include here and give each a rating from one to five, I judged each product for digestibility, energy boost, taste and texture, longevity, and portability.
The best Trader Joe’s workout snacks for 2025 are:
- Best overall — Trader Joe’s fruit sauce crushers; $3.29, Prontohomedelivery.com
- Best budget buy — Trader Joe’s organic fruit leather wrap; $0.59, Prontohomedelivery.com
- Best breakfast cereal — Trader Joe’s organic peanut butter and cocoa crunch; $3.89, Prontohomedelivery.com
- Best running fuel — Trader Joe’s Scandinavian swimmers: $19.99 for 3 packs, Walmart.com
- Best hiking snack — Trader Joe’s banana chips; $12.95 for 3 packs, Walmart.com
1Trader Joe's fruit sauce crushers
- Best: Trader Joe's snack overall
- Servings per package: 4
- Calories (per serving): 60
- Carbs: 14g
- Protein: 0g
- Other nutritients: Vitamin C
- Why we love it
- Organic, gluten-free, vegan, kosher
- Simple ingredients
- Made to eat from the packet
- Surprisingly sweet and tart
- Portable
- Take note
- Grainy texture isn’t for everyone
I’d only ever considered these as snacks for my toddler until all three dietitians recommended them as workout fuel. And after tasting a couple myself, I see why my daughter prefers them over plain applesauce. The mango flavor I tried gives it a sweet, exceptionally tasty tartness. (These pouches also come in apple banana, apple cinnamon, apple carrot, and apple strawberry flavors.)
The snack contains no fat or protein, and only a smidge of fiber, but 14g of carbs. Dietitian and running coach Emily Moore, RD, CPT, points out that they make an ideal snack to fuel your body before a workout. The pouch format even makes this simple to suck down hands-free while you’re lacing up your sneakers. I found it sat really well in my stomach even if I downed it at the last minute.
“Your body can quickly and easily digest this type of snack, [which] can reduce your chances of having GI issues during your workout,” Moore says. Although the texture is a bit grainy — which isn’t everyone’s jam — I found these “crushers” both tastier and cheaper than most applesauce pouches.
2Trader Joe's organic fruit leather wrap
- Best: Budget buy
- Servings per package: 1
- Calories (per serving): 45
- Carbs: 11g
- Protein: 0g
- Other nutrients: Potassium
- Why we love it
- Budget-friendly
- Organic
- Sweet and sour
- Portable
- Take note
- Might be too sour for some
Amanda Wagner, RDN, loves these fruit leather wraps as an easy and portable source of carbs. “I recommend my clients stash a few in their purse or gym bag so they always have a carbohydrate option for their planned or unplanned workouts,” she says.
Snacking on one is a smart way to top off your stores before you start sweating, or it can even be a way to bump up your energy in the middle of your session — for a fraction of the price of a sports gel. (Though you’ll need to eat a couple of these to get the same amount of carbs.) Made primarily with puree and juice concentrates, the taste is more like a piece of sour candy than leathers created solely with mashed-up dried fruit.
3Trader Joe's organic peanut butter and cocoa crunch
- Best: Trader Joe's breakfast cereal
- Servings per package: About 7
- Calories (per serving): 160
- Carbs: 33g
- Protein: 3g
- Other nutrients: Iron
- Why we love it
- Organic, gluten-free, kosher
- Satisfyingly crunchy
- Doesn’t get soggy easily
- Actually tastes like peanut butter and cocoa
- Take note
- Contains 11 grams added sugars
Even if you’re planning to work out right after you wake up, dietitian and running coach Serena Marie, RD, suggests first eating some carbohydrates so that you have something in the tank. One solution: Pour a little milk over this cereal, and you can be fueled up and out the door in a jiffy.
Personally, I’m not usually a big cereal fan because I hate it when things get soggy. But I found these puffs stayed crunchy until the last bite. Even better: Unlike Kix, this cereal has real flavor. You can actually taste the peanut butter and cocoa, making for a quick pre-workout breakfast you’ll actually look forward to. Just know that organic powdered sugar is the second ingredient, which is not necessarily a bad thing before doing some glycogen-burning cardio, but it is something to be aware of if you’re paying attention to your sugar intake.
4Trader Joe's Scandinavian swimmers, three-pack
- Best: Running fuel
- Servings per package: About 13
- Calories (per serving): 100
- Carbs: 26g
- Protein: 0g
- Other nutrients: None
- Why we love it
- High in easy-to-digest carbs
- Easy on the GI tract
- Flavorful
- Chewy
- Take note
- Can become tricky to chew when your mouth gets dry
I wasn’t surprised when both Moore and Marie recommended these gummies as mid-workout fuel — they have a cult following among endurance athletes, including runners. Six pieces will give you 100 calories and 26g carbs, similar to pricey sports chews. Yes, they are definitely candy, but these easy-to-digest carbs are just what you need to keep you chugging along on long runs over 60 to 75 minutes, Moore says.
Personally, I found that they helped me find a new gear when I’m at the end of a long run. And, they’re tasty — these little sea critter-shaped sweets are clearly named after Swedish Fish, but I find them more flavorful, and they don’t go stale as quickly. The only downside is that if I don’t hydrate enough, they can get a bit hard to chew and swallow in a dry mouth.
5Trader Joe's banana chips, three-pack
- Best: Hiking snack
- Servings per package: About 8
- Calories (per serving): 160
- Carbs: 19g
- Protein: 1g
- Other nutrients: Vitamin C, iron
- Why we love it
- Made with only four ingredients
- Offers some fat along with carbs (and a gram of protein)
- Crunchy and sweet
- Take note
- High in saturated fat
When you’re on a big hike, rather than eating only carbs like you would on a run, Marie says you’ll likely feel better (and get less hungry) if you have a snack that also has a little fat or protein. One tasty way to do that is with some banana chips, one of Moore’s top recommendations. A handful of these offers 19g of carbs, but also 9g of fat and a gram of protein.
Made with only four ingredients, these banana chips are crunchier and sweeter than other fruit-based snacks, such as dried mangos or dates. However, the coconut oil used to create a crispy texture means they come with a good deal of saturated fat — one serving is 42 percent of your daily recommended amount.
6Trader Joe's organic dried mango
- Best: Whole food snack
- Servings per package: About 4
- Calories (per serving): About 30
- Carbs: 31g
- Protein: Less than 1g
- Other nutrients: Potassium
- Why we love it
- Nothing but mango
- Organic, kosher
- Naturally sweet
- Take note
- Texture can be a bit tough to chew
Trader Joe’s is mostly known for its unexpected concoctions (including the delectable PB & J snack duo), but if you’re looking to limit processed foods, you’ve still got some good options to choose from. Both Moore and Marie recommend munching on these dried mango slices to get some energy-boosting carbs before or during your workout.
Literally, the only ingredient is organic mango that’s been stripped into slices and dried. But it’s been grown in an area of Mexico known for maximizing sweetness (at least according to TJ’s). The result is a naturally sugary treat. The texture might be a bit too tough to nibble on mid-run, but if you’re walking or hiking, or topping off your carb stores before lacing up, it’s just right.
7Trader Joe's “this strawberry walks into a bar…” cereal bars
- Best: Pre-workout bar
- Servings per package: 6
- Calories (per serving): 140
- Carbs: 28g
- Protein: 2g
- Other nutrients: Potassium, thiamin, riboflavin, niacin, vitamin B6, folate, folic acid, vitamin B12
- Why we love it
- Strong fruit flavor
- Organic, kosher
- Individually packaged
- Includes a vitamin B blend
- Take note
- Can get crumbly after traveling
These high-carb, low-fiber cereal bars can make for an ideal snack before exercising, Marie says. They’re similar to a Nutri-Grain cereal bar, but I find Trader Joe’s version more flavorful because there’s a hefty amount of filling inside, and you can actually taste the fruit, rather than just sugar. (These bars also come in apple, pumpkin, blueberry, and fig varieties.)
Although they’re individually wrapped so you can easily throw one in your gym bag, just be aware that they get easily smashed, which makes them fall apart into crumbs.
8Trader Joe's pretzel slims
- Best: Salty snack
- Servings per package: About 8
- Calories (per serving): 110
- Carbs: 23g
- Protein: 3g
- Other nutrients: Iron, potassium
- Why we love it
- Contains 280mg sodium to offset electrolyte losses
- Satisfyingly crunchy and salty
- Lasts a while before going stale
- Take note
- Hard to eat just one serving
These thin, crisp pretzel chips are a top recommendation of Wagner’s for her runner and triathlete clients, particularly for long, hot workouts. “Not only are they a great carbohydrate source, but they also contain salt. And salt is the [main] electrolyte you lose the most in your sweat,” she says. You can get ahead of your expected sodium losses by noshing on some of these before your workout, or even eat them as you go (though they are trickier to stash in your pockets than, say, Scandinavian swimmers).
I will warn you, however: With a crunchy bite and just the right amount of saltiness, they’re hard to put down if you’ve got the full bag in front of you. If you don’t eat it all, though, I’ve found an open bag lasts a surprisingly long time (at least a couple weeks) without getting stale.
9Trader Joe's chewy chocolate and peanut butter protein bars
- Best: Protein bar
- Servings per package: 5
- Calories (per serving): 190
- Carbs: 15g
- Protein: 10g
- Other nutrients: Calcium, iron, potassium
- Why we love it
- Tastes like a candy bar
- Portable
- Gives you protein and carbs to refuel post-workout
- Take note
- Not as much protein as other protein bars
Protein bars are a smart, portable way to quickly get in your muscle-building amino acids after a workout. Although these particular bars don’t have the highest protein count (the viral David bar contains nearly three times as much, for instance), the decadent chocolate, crunchy peanuts, and crackly rice crisps make it feel like you’re treating yourself to a candy bar. But you’re still getting the nutrients your body needs.
“They contain 10g protein and are easy to store in your car or gym bag so you can refuel ASAP after your workout,” Wagner says. She just recommends pairing one of these bars with some fruit — a banana or some organic dried mango slices — for the ideal post-workout 4:1 ratio of carbohydrate to protein to replenish lost glycogen and help build new muscle.
10Trader Joe's PB & J snack duo
- Best: Post-workout snack
- Servings per package: 6
- Calories (per serving): 270
- Carbs: 36g
- Protein: 8g
- Other nutrients: Calcium, iron, potassium
- Why we love it
- Nearly ideal ratio of carbs to protein
- Protein
- Exceptionally delicious
- Take note
- Package could use more jam
- Includes 20 grams of added sugars
For another kind of post-workout treat, it’s hard to beat this PB & J snack duo. This classic kids’ sandwich is reimagined into peanut butter-filled wafer cookies you dip in jelly.
Think: sweet peanut butter, flaky wafers, and tangy jam. That might make it sound like dessert, but Wagner points out that it’s actually got close to the ideal 4:1 ratio of carbs to protein that you want after exercising. “And it’s extremely portable and shelf stable, so you can even eat it in your car or on public transit on the way home from your workout,” she says.
11Trader Joe's squiggly knife cut style noodles
- Best: Post-workout meal
- Servings per package: 4
- Calories (per serving): 310
- Carbs: 60g
- Protein: 12g
- Other nutrients: Calcium, iron, potassium
- Why we love it
- Cooks quickly and easily
- Chewy
- Satisfying umami flavor
- Easy base to add veggies and protein
- Shelf-stable
- Take note
- High in sodium
Once you’re ready to eat a real meal after your workout, these chewy, fast-cooking noodles make a great base. All they need is four minutes in boiling water. Marie suggests pairing a package with some edamame to add some healthy protein and fiber.
I’ve also experimented with broccoli, bok choy, and chicken, and the result is always an easy, delicious meal thanks to the included soy and sesame sauce packet that provides a satisfying umami flavor.
For anyone who likes a kick, these are also available in a spicy version. Just note that one packet has 40 percent of your daily sodium; this can actually be helpful if you were sweating during your workout, but might otherwise be a bit high.
12Trader Joe's organic dried and pitted deglet noor dates
- Best: Natural carb boost
- Servings per package: About 6
- Calories (per serving): 110
- Carbs: 30g
- Protein: Less than 1g
- Other nutrients: Calcium, iron, potassium
- Why we love it
- No additional ingredients—just dates
- Organic, kosher
- Moist and chewy
- Take note
- Will leave your hands sticky
Before, during, or after — these organic dates can easily serve as workout fuel at any time, according to the dietitians we spoke with. Since just five dates give you 30g carbs, they’re particularly useful if you’re someone who struggles to eat before early-morning workouts, Wagner says.
She adds that they can also be an easy source of carbs mid-workout, though I’ve found that they will leave your fingers sticky, unlike dried mango slices. Moore also points out that these dates can be a great way to add a little natural sweetness to a post-workout smoothie. And that’s no exaggeration: My sweet-toothed toddler likes to steal this bag straight out of the refrigerator to get herself a treat.
What is the best Trader Joe’s snack for workouts?
There are tons of tasty snacks you can buy at Trader Joe’s to fuel your workouts. All of the dietitians we spoke to recommended the fruit sauce Crushers as an easy (and easily digestible) source of carbs before or during your workout. Or, a smart budget-friendly move is to grab an organic fruit leather wrap for less than a buck. When you’re ready to refuel with a bit of protein afterwards, nosh on a chewy chocolate and peanut butter protein bar or PB & J snack duo — either option offers a sweet treat you’ll actually look forward to after sweating it out.
Why you can trust IndyBest U.S reviews
Jennifer Heimlich has more than a decade of experience as a journalist within the wellness industry — and has written everything from the best fitness trackers to shoes for standing all day. But above all, she is a reliable and knowledgeable voice when it comes to nutrition recommendations. When not writing, she’s a UESCA-certified running coach and hosts running tours, so she takes health and fitness seriously. To find the best Trader Joe’s snacks for workouts, she consulted dietitians to find the top options they personally buy and regularly recommend to clients.
