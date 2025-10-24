Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Protein is the latest health craze right now — and Trader Joe’s has you covered.

Eating food that has protein is essential, with a recommendation that protein accounts for 10 to 35 percent of the calories we consume, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Protein is an essential macronutrient to help bodily functions, like fighting infection, providing energy, and building and maintaining muscle mass. It has long been credited in medical journals as helping people feel fuller by consuming fewer calories and losing weight, but only recently has it become trendy.

So, it’s no surprise that fan-favorite low-priced grocery store, Trader Joe’s, is offering protein-filled snacks filled with other important nutrients, like fiber, and with minimal added sugars, which can contribute to weight gain.

Although a majority of protein intake usually comes from daily meals, you could boost that intake by making sure you choose the right snacks, which even have the approval of registered dietitians. Here are six goodies, filled with protein and other nutrients, that you can pick up on your next Trader Joe’s run.

open image in gallery Trader Joe’s offers a range of snacks with up to 17 grams of protein ( Getty Images )

1. Overnight Oats

Whether you want to add some protein to your breakfast or just need an afternoon snack, overnight oats are the perfect choice.

Registered dietitian nutritionist Maya Syn applauded Trader Joe’s Overnight Oats in one of her TikTok videos, showing off the brand’s vanilla-flavored product consisting of rolled oats soaked in almond milk until they reach a pudding-like texture.

In her video, Syn noted that the snack is low in ingredients, made simply with oats, almond milk, dates, vanilla, and salt. One serving of the overnight oats also comes with eight grams of protein and six grams of fiber, a nutrient that aids digestion and gut health.

2. Egg Bites

open image in gallery Egg bites are a perfect high-protein snack for the start of your day ( Getty Images )

Registered dietitian Blair Cooley has raved about the best protein-filled products from Trader Joe’s on TikTok, including the brand’s Egg Bites. The fully-cooked egg bites, which you can heat in the microwave, feature cheese, spinach, and kale inside them.

In her video, Cooley called the snack, which comes in packs of two and contains 12 grams of protein, “a great source of protein on the go.”

3. Popcorn

A salty snack is the perfect afternoon pick-me-up, especially when it’s not too high in calories. Registered dietitian Cassandra Lepore frequently shares videos about the Trader Joe’s snacks she recommends, given the amount of nutrients they have in them.

In one clip, she praised the grocery chain’s Piquant Popcorn, which is seasoned with nutritional yeast, onion, sea salt, and garlic. The snack has four grams of protein, three grams of fiber, and only 140 calories per serving.

4. Protein Bar

Although most protein bars are expected to be good for you, some have better health benefits than others. In one of her TikTok videos, registered dietitian and Pediatric Diabetes Educator at Columbia University’s Naomi Berrie Diabetes Center, Kaylee Seekon, showcased the Barebell protein bar available at Trader Joe’s, noting she looks at how much “fat, protein, and carbs” are in this snack, since it affects overall blood sugar levels.

“I really like that these have 20 grams of protein and 19 grams carbs,” she said.

5. Beef stick

open image in gallery Beef sticks from Chomps, which are sold at Trader Joe’s, have 10 grams of protein ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Often, meat is considered a good source of protein, so it’s no surprise that it can make for a perfect healthy snack. Registered dietitian Steph Grasso shared a TikTok video about her favorite snacks to have in the car, including Chomps Meat Sticks, which are sold at Trader Joe’s.

Each stick, which comes in flavors like Smoky BBQ Seasoned or Original Beef, is only 100 calories and has 10 grams of protein.

6. Plain Greek Yogurt

Sometimes, you can keep your afternoon snack simple. In another video shared by Lepore, she deemed Trader Joe’s Plain Greek Yogurt as a good source of protein, since it has 17 grams of the nutrient per serving.

She also noted that she adds honey and cinnamon to her yogurt bowls, and that the plain yogurt could be used to make “high protein dips” or a substitute for mayonnaise.