The best pickleball shoes for 2025, tested by real players
I tested a range of beginner and pro pickleball shoes to find the best on the market
Pickleball’s rapid rise from a niche pastime to a national obsession has turned it into a full-on phenomenon. As more players hit the court, gear matters more than ever — and shoes are a huge part of that. Whether you’re playing in a local rec league or fine-tuning your footwork for a tournament, the right pair of shoes can make a noticeable difference in both performance and comfort.
Riley Chervinski, co-owner of Racket Royalty, a website for expert tips, underscored the importance of proper footwear from the start: “Don't just wear running shoes,” she said. “You should be playing in shoes designed for lateral movement like court shoes — either tennis or pickleball-specific — to prevent rolled ankles and help you move faster on the kitchen line.”
Dr Landon Uetz, a physical therapist and pickleball instructor with TeachMe.To who has worked with athletes to prevent injury and enhance performance, echoed the sentiment, emphasizing that your choice of footwear can directly impact your safety and agility. “All sports pose a certain set of risks while playing, and pickleball is no different,” he explained. “Proper shoes can limit slipping and sliding that can contribute to falls, assist in lateral movements while reducing the likelihood of rolling the foot [or] ankle, and improve performance with a solid grip on court surfaces.”
Today’s best pickleball shoes balance grip, comfort, and support while remaining breathable and light enough for hours of play. Some are even purpose-built just for pickleball, though tennis shoes with durable outsoles and reinforced uppers remain popular among many players.
How I tested
I tried out an assortment of popular pickleball and tennis court shoes during indoor and outdoor sessions to see how they held up in real-world conditions. I recruited three other players to join me: one beginner, one advanced player, and another intermediate like myself. The shoes were worn during games and casual play, and we focused on how the shoes felt and took notes on grip, comfort, ankle stability, and breathability.
To support my testing, I also asked Dr Uetz to outline the key features to look for when selecting pickleball shoes, so I considered each of the below, too:
- Support and stability: Arch and lateral support help prevent ankle sprains and keep you comfortable. A snug fit with minimal wiggle room is key, along with soles made for court sports to reduce slipping.
- Comfort and fit: Even the best shoes won’t work if they don’t suit your foot. Prioritize personal preferences like toe box width and cushioning — and try them on before committing.
- Durability: Quick stops and side-to-side movements are tough on shoes. Look for models built to withstand frequent play so you’re not replacing them too soon.
- Outsole: Soles designed for court use provide better grip on both indoor and outdoor surfaces, helping you move confidently and avoid slips.
- Break-in time: Most shoes need a few days to adjust. Uetz recommends wearing them around the house for a few days before hitting the court so your feet can adjust to the fit.
Using expert insights and real-world testing as a guide, I narrowed it down to a handful of standout options. Each pair offers something different, but all are built to help you play better and feel safer and confident on the court.
1Head motion pro
- Best: Pickleball shoes overall
- Fit system: Traditional lace-up
- Construction: Breathable mesh upper with full elastic sock interior
- Outsole: Pickleball-specific tread with reinforced rubber toecap
- Midsole: Lightweight dynafoam with air-cell cushioning
- Why we love it
- Built specifically for pickleball
- Wide toe box and sock-like construction
- Lightweight, breathable, and stable across the court
- Take note
- Less adjustability than the BOA version
- Heel pivoting felt a bit loose
The Head motion pro shoes were the most versatile pickleball shoes the group and I tested — and the one we’d recommend as the best for most players. With a roomy toe box, breathable mesh, and lightweight cushioning, the Head motion pro was comfortable straight out of the box and stayed that way during the course of play.
The shoe is specifically engineered for pickleball, with extra tread and lateral support that holds up beautifully during quick changes of direction. It felt bouncy and secure, even during fast side-to-side movement. The responsive sole encourages an athletic stance, which is a fantastic feature for reactive play.
2Skechers slip-ins relaxed fit viper court reload
- Best: Budget pickleball shoes
- Fit system: Traditional lace-up with slip-in heel pillow
- Construction: Breathable athletic mesh with synthetic overlays
- Outsole: Goodyear performance rubber
- Midsole: Ultra flight cushioning with arch fit insole
- Why we love it
- Sporty design that stands out from traditional court shoes
- Easy to slip on and off
- Affordable
- Machine washable
- Take note
- May run slightly wide in the forefoot
These Sketchers shoes combine unique style with court-friendly performance — all at a wallet-friendly price point. The athletic mesh upper looks more like a lifestyle sneaker than a stiff court shoe, and I found the heel nice and cushiony with a solid grip for movement.
The hands-free slip-in system made it easy to step in without bending down, and while the laces took a little effort to tighten initially, the overall feel was secure and comfortable. For anyone who wants a stylish court shoe that they’ll actually enjoy wearing off the court too, this is a great pick.
3Head motion pro BOA
- Best: Pro pickleball shoes
- Fit system: BOA fit system
- Construction: Full elastic sock-style fit
- Outsole: Pickleball-specific tread with reinforced rubber toecap
- Midsole: Lightweight dynafoam with air-cell cushioning
- Why we love it
- BOA fit system offers quick, fine-tuned support
- Sock-like construction feels secure and easy to slip on
- Designed for pickleball lateral movement
- Toe cap adds durability for aggressive players
- Take note
- May feel snug for wide feet
- Higher price point
Another option designed specifically for pickleball, the Head motion pro BOA impressed with its snug, sock-like fit and ultra-adjustable BOA fit system, which lets you fine-tune the tightness at two separate zones on the foot. I don’t like super tight toes, but I like a tighter arch — and the double BOA allowed me to customize the fit to exactly how I wanted.
The shoe felt stable and supportive with great traction, and the breathable mesh kept things cool on the court.
4Selkirk courtstrike pro
- Best: Pickleball shoes for cushioning
- Fit system: Traditional lace-up
- Construction: Engineered mesh upper with TPU overlays
- Outsole: High-abrasion rubber with 4-way grip
- Midsole: Dual-density foam with TPU shank for shock absorption
- Why we love it
- Dual-density midsole offers excellent shock absorption
- Secure ankle support with a stable, locked-in feel
- Slightly wider fit accommodates different foot shapes
- Take note
- Runs firm out of the box and needs a short break-in period
- Slightly heavier than some lightweight options
The Selkirk courtstrike pro pickleball shoe delivers standout cushioning thanks to its high-rebound midsole and dual-density molded footbed. This setup is designed to reduce fatigue and keep you comfortable during long rallies or back-to-back games. The ankle support is especially solid, and the slightly wider fit gives your feet room to move without compromising lockdown.
I noticed the heel support right away and appreciated how secure the shoe felt overall, especially around the ankle. The grip is really strong, and I didn’t feel as though I was going to be sliding out of the shoe during play. While the structure runs a bit firm initially, it’s the kind of shoe that softens with wear and pays off with its exceptional stability.
5Diadem court burst
- Best: Breathable pickleball shoes
- Fit system: Traditional lace-up
- Construction: Breathable 360-degree performance knit upper
- Outsole: Non-marking carbon rubber with herringbone grip
- Midsole: EVA foam with rebound X and pro stance X support
- Why we love it
- Breathable knit upper keeps feet cool during long play sessions
- Lightweight, sneaker-like design adds agility without bulk
- Sleek silhouette looks stylish on or off the court
- Take note
- Laces can be a bit stiff when new
With its lightweight performance knit upper and ventilated design, the Diadem court burst stood out as one of the most breathable shoes I tested — a great pick for hot days or players who tend to run warm. The soft, stretch-knit construction hugs the foot without trapping heat, while the mesh tongue and streamlined build add to the overall airy feel.
It was also one of the best-looking pairs I tested, offering a sleek, athletic vibe that felt less clunky than other options. Designed for both tennis and pickleball, it delivers an excellent blend of comfort, agility, and standout airflow.
What are the best pickleball shoes?
The Head motion pro shoes take the top spot for being comfortable, breathable build and pickleball-specific design that offers great traction, stability, and support straight out of the box. If you’re after a budget-friendly option that still brings plenty of style and court-ready comfort, the Skechers viper court reload is a solid choice — easy to slip on and great value for the price. For players who want top-of-the-line technology and an ultra-precise fit, the Head motion pro BOA is worth the investment thanks to its dual-dial adjustability and secure, sock-like construction.