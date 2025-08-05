The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Best pickleball paddles for every type of player, from beginners to pros
After consulting pickleball pros, we looked for balance, grip, and quality
Pickleball may have started as a casual backyard game, but it’s quickly becoming one of the fastest-growing sports in the US, with pro tournaments, competitive leagues, and packed rec centers across the country. With the rise in popularity has come an explosion of new paddle technology, from affordable beginner sets to pro-level carbon fiber options.
Today’s paddles are lighter, more durable, and more precise than ever. You’ll find models designed to prioritize spin, power, control — or a combination of all three. Factors such as shape, handle length, weight, balance, and core materials all affect how a paddle feels in your hand (and how well it performs on the court). Whether you’re a first-time player or dialing in your tournament setup, the paddle you select can make or break your game.
Megan Charity, former pickleball pro and co-owner of Rally Pickleball, an outdoor and indoor pickleball club in Charlotte, North Carolina, says: “I always tell players to start with how the paddle feels in your hand. Comfort and balance are everything.” From there, “it’s about knowing your strengths — if you’re naturally consistent and have good touch, lean into a paddle that gives you more power. If you rely more on precision, look for something that offers control and stability”, adds Charity.
Meanwhile, Todd Jungling, an IPTPA Level II certified pickleball teaching professional and co-founder of PickleballMAX, emphasizes that choosing the right paddle is less about finding a universal ‘best’ and more about matching it to your specific needs, preferences, and style of play. “If you are given the opportunity to demo a paddle at your local club or from a friend, do so. It’s best to test drive a paddle before buying it.”
With all that in mind, keep scrolling to find top-rated paddles for different preferences and levels of play.
How we tested
Testing took place during indoor and outdoor pickleball sessions to see how each paddle performed across different environments. We recruited a diverse mix of testers, from complete newbies (one had never played before) to advanced players, as well as a handful of pros.
Players swapped paddles throughout the process to ensure everyone got hands-on time with each one. Balance, grip, quality, and value for money were all assessed before drawing up a list of the very best.
When testing, we also considered the following:
- Weight: Heavier paddles generate more power, while lighter ones offer better control and quicker maneuverability. Your ideal weight depends on your playing style and strength, so we tested a full range and assessed who they were best suited to.
- Grip: A comfortable grip helps with control and prevents strain. Thicker grips suit larger hands, while thinner grips allow for more wrist action and finesse. As a group of varied skills, from beginners to pros, we each considered the grip of the paddle.
- Size: Standard dimensions offer balance, while elongated paddles add reach and power, and wider paddles give beginners a larger hitting area.
- Sweet spot: This means the most responsive area of the paddle face — higher-end paddles have larger, more forgiving sweet spots that make off-center hits feel cleaner.
- Paddle shape: The design of the paddle can affect reach, control, and sweet spot placement. We tested elongated paddles as well as standard rectangular designs. We found elongated paddles add power and reach, while wider ones offer more surface area and stability.
1Selkirk Omega hybrid air max
- Best: Pickleball paddle overall
- Weight: 7.7oz–8.1oz
- Grip size: 4.2-inch
- Material: 12k UltraWeave carbon fiber face, rev-control polymer honeycomb core
- Paddle shape: Max (large surface area, enlarged sweet spot)
- Why we love it
- Excellent balance of power and control
- Large, forgiving sweet spot
- Strong spin potential with textured face
- High-end features at a mid-range price
- Take note
- Open-throat cutout takes getting used to for some players
This paddle stood out as the most well-rounded, making it a solid choice for players of nearly any level. The paddle’s carbon fiber face, foam-injected edges, and ProSpin+ surface offer a blend of touch, spin, and controlled power that impressed beginners and advanced players alike during testing. The paddle’s overall shape has the largest sweet spot in our lineup, and it delivered.
We thought it was super forgiving and had a decent spin, but it also felt consistent and stable across the face. The edgeless design and open-throat cutout are built for faster swings, but it did catch our fingers occasionally during play. Still, for $120, this paddle brings premium features down to a more accessible price, making it the most versatile option.
2Pickle Genius pickleball paddle
- Best: Budget pickleball paddle
- Weight: 8oz
- Grip size: 5.25-inch
- Material: Raw carbon fiber face, 13mm polypropylene honeycomb core
- Paddle shape: Standard rectangle with rounded edges
- Why we love it
- One of the few raw carbon fiber paddles for less than $40
- Lightweight and easy to swing
- Gritty surface offers solid spin potential
- Extended handle improves control and comfort
- Take note
- Feels slightly heavy in the hand
For players who want carbon fiber performance without spending a fortune, this Pickle Genius pickleball paddle is a standout in the budget category. Despite the price, it includes higher-quality materials such as a raw carbon fiber face and a 13mm honeycomb core — features often found in models two or three times the price.
The longer handle adds grip versatility (especially for players experimenting with two-handed backhands), and the gritty surface texture provided noticeably more spin than you’d expect at this level.
It’s a great paddle if you’re just starting to get into pickleball. Although light in weight, it feels slightly heavier than some beginner paddles, but it’s still easy to maneuver and surprisingly powerful on contact. If you’re upgrading from a starter kit or just want solid construction at a low price, this paddle offers more than its price tag suggests.
3Diadem rush paddle
- Best: Pickleball paddle intermediate players
- Weight: 7.9oz
- Grip size: 4-inch
- Material: Textured fiberglass face, 16mm polymer honeycomb core
- Paddle shape: Elongated (16.4-inch length)
- Why we love it
- Excellent sweet spot with strong spin and control
- Slightly top-weighted feel offers power without sacrificing finesse
- Comfortable handle length and responsive texture
- Eye-catching colorways
- Take note
- Less forgiving on hits outside the sweet spot
For intermediate players who want a paddle that rewards precision without being punishing, the Diadem rush paddle is a great choice. Its elongated design, slightly top-loaded weight distribution, and 16mm core create a satisfying blend of power and control.
We noted the sweet spot felt right in the center – it’s great, but the rest of the face is a little less forgiving. The rough fiberglass face performed well for spin, and we liked the handle’s length and texture (though we did notice that the grip could lose some tack over time).
This paddle also stands out for its style and color options. While it might feel a bit stiff for beginners, players leveling up will appreciate this paddle’s balanced build and dependable shot consistency.
4Paddletek bantam TKO-C 12.7
- Best: Pickleball paddle for pros
- Weight: 7.8oz–8.2oz
- Grip size: 4.2-inch
- Material: PT-700 raw carbon fiber face, polymer honeycomb core
- Paddle shape: Elongated (16.5-inch length)
- Why we love it
- Generates serious spin and power on every shot
- Wide, responsive sweet spot with great feedback
- Pro-built paddle that still feels forgiving and comfortable
- Take note
- The price tag is steep (but justified for competitive players)
Designed in partnership with pro player Christian Alshon, the Paddletek bantam TKO-C 12.7 is built for serious players — and it proves it on the court. Combining a raw carbon fiber face with a responsive 12.7mm core and slightly head-weighted build, this paddle felt dynamic, powerful, and surprisingly easy to control.
Our most advanced tester called it “very impressive”, noting that he was able to put some wicked spin on it and immediately decided to buy one for himself. Several others praised the sweet spot and consistent feel across the face.
It’s not the lightest paddle in the bunch, but the added weight up top gave extra momentum to overheads and passing shots. At $250, it’s definitely an investment — but if you’re looking for a tour-level paddle that brings pro-level performance to your game, the TKO-C is as good as it gets.
5Head gravity tour
- Best: Pickleball paddle for spin
- Weight: 8.4oz
- Grip size: 4-inch
- Material: 12k raw carbon fiber face, 17mm polypropylene core
- Paddle shape: Widebody (15.7-inch length)
- Why we love it
- Gritty carbon face helps shape shots
- Thick 17mm core absorbs vibration and adds control
- Multiple testers ranked it among their top picks
- Take note
- Shorter handle may limit two-handed play
If spin is a big part of your game, Head’s gravity tour paddle was one of the most impressive on test. The textured carbon face gave shots extra grip and testers felt it delivered reliable spin and feel, especially when shaping shots. We found it felt stable and forgiving, even on off-center hits — a benefit of the thick 17mm core and foam-injected walls that help expand the sweet spot.
The compact 4.9-inch handle won’t suit everyone — particularly players who favor two-handed backhands — but it adds maneuverability at the net and contributes to the paddle’s grounded, responsive feel. Overall, the gravity tour struck a smart balance between precision and spin potential, earning repeated praise from the more advanced players.
6Onix hype X
- Best: Pickleball paddles for control
- Weight: 7.75oz–8.25oz
- Grip size: 5.7-inch
- Material: Composite face, polypropylene honeycomb core
- Paddle shape: Elongated (16.4-inch x 7.56-inch)
- Why we love it
- Excellent control and touch for strategic players
- Elongated shape offers reach without sacrificing accuracy
- Comfortable grip with a premium, pro-level feel
- ThermoFused construction reduces vibration
- Take note
- Smaller face than some paddles in this lineup
When it comes to control, the Onix hype X held its own against paddles at much higher price points. Pairing a composite face with a polypropylene honeycomb core — along with Onix’s patented thermofused construction, the paddle has a solid, unified feel that minimizes vibration and improves responsiveness.
We immediately noticed how composed and predictable this paddle felt while hitting, especially when dropping shots near the kitchen or placing serves – we could hit it anywhere, and the paddle has a big sweet spot. It also has a responsive handle and a comfortable grip.
Over time, the gritty surface tends to show ball marks, but that also speaks to how well it grips the ball. For players who prioritize ball feel and control over brute force, the hype X is a solid pick.
7Franklin T700 carbon fiber paddle
- Best: Pickleball paddle for power
- Weight: 7.6oz–7.9oz
- Grip size: 4.3-inch
- Material: T700 carbon fiber face, poly pro honeycomb core
- Paddle shape: Standard (16.3-inch length, 7.6-inch width, 14mm thickness)
- Why we love it
- Powerful, explosive feel off the face
- Elongated handle suits two-handed backhands
- Balanced design with great spin potential
- Strong performance even without full swing effort
- Take note
- Some testers found the grip texture less premium
If raw power is what you’re after, Franklin’s T700 carbon fiber paddle offers it in spades. Despite a few small critiques — we thought the grip felt a little cheap — it gave shots more control without taking away punch. We also appreciated the combination of spin and responsiveness — the paddle feels balanced and quick, so we didn’t have to swing that hard to get it to go.
The T700’s gritty 45-degree carbon fiber surface added extra spin on serves and topspin shots, while the extended 5.7-inch handle gave players more room for two-handed backhands. If you’re looking for a paddle that provides serious pop without sacrificing feel, the T700 hits with authority — and does so with precision.
8Gamma rainmaker
- Best: Pickleball paddle for grip
- Weight: 8.2oz
- Grip size: 4-inch
- Material: Microbead carbon fiber face, 16mm thermoformed honeycomb polymer core
- Paddle shape: Standard but slightly smaller face
- Why we love it
- The grip was a clear standout for comfort
- Solid control and accuracy with a soft, responsive feel
- Sleek color options and stylish design
- Take note
- Slightly smaller face than some models
- Spin was average compared to others
Of all the paddles we tested, the Gamma rainmaker one gained the most consistent praise for its grip. Multiple testers called out the ergonomic honeycomb handle. It felt secure and cushioned even during long rallies, offering a stable base for both casual and competitive play.
The 16mm core and microbead carbon fiber face offered a quiet, responsive touch that helped with ball placement and finesse shots — it gave us good control and accuracy. While it does have a slightly smaller head, it felt balanced and clean once adjusted.
While it didn’t deliver the most aggressive spin of the bunch, the rainmaker made up for it with comfort, control, and aesthetics — with testers ranking it among the more stylish paddles of the day.
9Link slice of heaven
- Best: Pickleball paddle for style
- Weight: 7.8oz–8.3oz
- Grip size: 4.17-inch
- Material: 18k carbon fiber face, 0.51in honeycomb core
- Paddle shape: Standard widebody (15.75-inch x 7.88-inch)
- Why we love it
- Artist-designed graphics that stand out on the court
- Lightweight, grippy, and surprisingly high-performance
- Gritty surface delivers solid spin and control
- Comes with a soft paddle cover for protection
- Take note
- Grip is slightly slimmer — not ideal for larger hands
If you think stylish paddles can’t perform, Link’s slice of heaven paddle will prove you wrong. Designed in collaboration with a group of women artists, and built with premium materials, this paddle wowed us with both its looks and its play.
Though Link is a smaller brand, we were impressed with the paddle for its gritty surface, good spin potential, and balanced feel. The foam grip felt secure and sweat-proof, and the paddle’s lightweight design made it a great fit for a range of skill levels. Plus, the included soft case adds a nice finishing touch.
Each of Link’s paddles features distinct art-inspired designs, from beachscapes to topographic lines, making them feel like one-of-a-kind pieces of gear. Whether you’re playing for fun or starting to level up, this paddle brings personality and performance.
10Selkirk x Dude perfect trickshot bundle
- Best: Pickleball set
- Weight: 7.7oz–8.2oz
- Grip size: 4.25-inch
- Material: FiberLux fiberglass face, 13mm SX4 polymer core
- Paddle shape: Standard (15.7-inch x 7.85-inch)
- Why we love it
- All-in-one set with two paddles, three balls and a carry bag
- Solid mid-range performance for casual or new players
- Spin-friendly surface and comfortable grip
- Affordable way to start playing with a friend
- Take note
- Not the most high-performance paddle on test
- Best suited for beginner to intermediate play
If you’re just getting into pickleball — or want an all-in-one set to play with friends — the Selkirk x Dude bundle is an unbeatable deal at $90. It includes two mid-range paddles, three balls, and a sleek sling bag that holds everything — making it a grab-and-go kit that’s perfect for beginners or casual players.
We considered it a great starter pack, especially for people who want to try pickleball without overspending. The paddles themselves are solidly built, with a spin-friendly textured surface, balanced weight, and cushy grips. With everything you need in one bundle — and paddles that actually perform well — this set makes it easier (and more fun) than ever to hit the court.
Your questions on the best pickleball paddles, answered
What is the best pickleball paddle?
If you want one paddle that can do it all, the Selkirk omega hybrid air is the best pickleball paddle to buy. It impressed testers across the board with its forgiving sweet spot, solid spin, and balanced feel, all at a mid-range price that delivers high-end performance.
For players looking to spend less, the best budget pickleball paddle is Pickle Genius. It offers carbon fiber materials and a surprising amount of control for less than $40, making it a fantastic entry point if you're upgrading from a starter kit. And if you’re ready to splurge, Paddletek’s bantam TKO-C 12.7 brings pro-level power and spin with enough control to back it up. One tester liked it so much, he bought one for himself.