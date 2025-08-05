Pickleball may have started as a casual backyard game, but it’s quickly becoming one of the fastest-growing sports in the US, with pro tournaments, competitive leagues, and packed rec centers across the country. With the rise in popularity has come an explosion of new paddle technology, from affordable beginner sets to pro-level carbon fiber options.

Today’s paddles are lighter, more durable, and more precise than ever. You’ll find models designed to prioritize spin, power, control — or a combination of all three. Factors such as shape, handle length, weight, balance, and core materials all affect how a paddle feels in your hand (and how well it performs on the court). Whether you’re a first-time player or dialing in your tournament setup, the paddle you select can make or break your game.

Megan Charity, former pickleball pro and co-owner of Rally Pickleball, an outdoor and indoor pickleball club in Charlotte, North Carolina, says: “I always tell players to start with how the paddle feels in your hand. Comfort and balance are everything.” From there, “it’s about knowing your strengths — if you’re naturally consistent and have good touch, lean into a paddle that gives you more power. If you rely more on precision, look for something that offers control and stability”, adds Charity.

Meanwhile, Todd Jungling, an IPTPA Level II certified pickleball teaching professional and co-founder of PickleballMAX, emphasizes that choosing the right paddle is less about finding a universal ‘best’ and more about matching it to your specific needs, preferences, and style of play. “If you are given the opportunity to demo a paddle at your local club or from a friend, do so. It’s best to test drive a paddle before buying it.”

With all that in mind, keep scrolling to find top-rated paddles for different preferences and levels of play.

How we tested

Players of different levels tested the paddles ( Rachel Cavanaugh/The Independent )

Testing took place during indoor and outdoor pickleball sessions to see how each paddle performed across different environments. We recruited a diverse mix of testers, from complete newbies (one had never played before) to advanced players, as well as a handful of pros.

We worked our way through a whole host of different paddles ( Rachel Cavanaugh/The Independent )

Players swapped paddles throughout the process to ensure everyone got hands-on time with each one. Balance, grip, quality, and value for money were all assessed before drawing up a list of the very best.

When testing, we also considered the following:

Weight: Heavier paddles generate more power, while lighter ones offer better control and quicker maneuverability. Your ideal weight depends on your playing style and strength, so we tested a full range and assessed who they were best suited to.

Grip: A comfortable grip helps with control and prevents strain. Thicker grips suit larger hands, while thinner grips allow for more wrist action and finesse. As a group of varied skills, from beginners to pros, we each considered the grip of the paddle.

Size: Standard dimensions offer balance, while elongated paddles add reach and power, and wider paddles give beginners a larger hitting area.

Standard dimensions offer balance, while elongated paddles add reach and power, and wider paddles give beginners a larger hitting area. Sweet spot: This means the most responsive area of the paddle face — higher-end paddles have larger, more forgiving sweet spots that make off-center hits feel cleaner.

This means the most responsive area of the paddle face — higher-end paddles have larger, more forgiving sweet spots that make off-center hits feel cleaner. Paddle shape: The design of the paddle can affect reach, control, and sweet spot placement. We tested elongated paddles as well as standard rectangular designs. We found elongated paddles add power and reach, while wider ones offer more surface area and stability.

Why you can trust IndyBest U.S. reviews

The Independent’s dedicated shopping section, IndyBest U.S. is committed to providing unbiased reviews and expert advice. All the products featured have been tried and tested by our expert reviewers, in the same type of real-world environment you would use them. Rachel Cavanaugh has extensive experience reviewing products, and her main focus is on the best products for outdoor activities. For this review, she has consulted pickleball professionals to gain a strong understanding of what to look for when testing. She has also recruited a team of testers, ranging from beginners to pros, to ensure everyone is catered for. Above all, she is a keen pickleball player herself, so she knows the importance of a reliable paddle.

The best pickleball paddles for 2025 are: