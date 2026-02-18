The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Blue Apron has had an overhaul — here’s my review of the meal kit now
The meal kit pioneer has delivered a solution to midweek dinner stress
For many of us, when we think of meal kits, we think of Blue Apron. The company was one of the first in the space, and has been delivering recipe boxes full of pre-portioned ingredients right to people’s front doors since 2012.
But the pioneering meal kit recently went through something of a reinvention. Rather than tying members down with a weekly subscription, Blue Apron now lets anyone order meals at any time with no long-term commitment required.
The company has also more than doubled its weekly menu size to offer over 100 options each week — most of which allow you to customize the protein, swapping chicken for pork, for instance. Plus, you can now get a box shipped to your home in as little as three days.
So what’s it like to use now? I tested how the new Blue Apron compares to other meal delivery services out there today.
How I tested
In order to test Blue Apron, I started by doing just what any new customer would: scouring the website. I looked through all the recipes, checked out the ordering process, and noted how much you can customize each meal.
After choosing the meals and the box had arrived, I considered the packaging, including the freshness of the produce and meat, and the amount of plastic included. I cooked each recipe, following all the instructions, considering how easy they were to follow, and whether the dishes took longer than advertised.
My husband, toddler, and I all tasted the results, and everyone weighed in with their thoughts about how it came out. Throughout the process, I compared Blue Apron to several other meal kits I’ve tried, noting how it stacks up to the competition.
Blue Apron
- Weekly options Over 100
- Meals offered Dinner, lunch, breakfast, snacks, drinks
- Recipes per week Customizable
- Servings per dish 1, 2, or 4
- Why we love it
- Don’t need a subscription
- Quick delivery
- Very customizable
- Clear descriptions of each meal online
- Assembly sometimes takes longer than advertised
- Take note
- Lots of plastic packaging
- Quality of produce varies
- Some recipes taste better than others
Blue Apron meal selection
If you’re a commitment-phobe who loves having lots of options, Blue Apron is a dream. There are more than 100 dishes on the menu each week, with a few favorites that appear regularly. You get to choose from three kinds of meals: classic recipe kits, one-pan “assemble and bake” dishes, and completely pre-made meals you simply pop in the oven or microwave (plus packaged snacks).
Most of the recipes that come with meat give you two or three different protein options. And of course, since you don’t need to sign up for a subscription, you can choose however many meals you want at a time — though you can still save some money by setting up an autoship order on a regular schedule.
If you still get easily bored, Blue Apron sometimes mixes things up by collaborating with different chefs to release limited-edition lineups. I tried a box of dishes designed by Melissa Ben-Ishay of Baked by Melissa. The recipes didn’t seem all that different from Blue Apron’s usual lineup, but each was fresh and tasty, and full of healthy veggies.
Whatever kind of meal strikes your fancy, when you click on a dish on the site, you can see a full breakdown of the ingredients and step-by-step directions, as well as the nutrition facts, so you know exactly what will be involved. Since you order every meal à la carte, you also see precisely how much you’ll pay per serving.
Each recipe gives you the option to choose between two and four servings, and here’s where I found the à la carte model especially helpful — I could get two servings of dishes that I knew only my husband and I would eat, but I could order four servings if I thought my three-year-old might dig in, too. (That said, the heat-and-eat pre-made meals are all for just one person.)
Blue Apron delivery
Delivery was quick as advertised: I ordered a box on Friday, and it arrived on Monday. The included ice pack had melted a bit, so things were wet inside the box, though everything but one bulb of garlic was inside plastic bags, and only one stalk of bok choy was wilted — though, those plastic bags are a bit excessive. While all meal kits involve a lot of packaging, Blue Apron uses more than any others I’ve tried. Each package of meat comes in its own plastic bag. And I even got a cucumber wrapped in a plastic bag inside the larger plastic bag that held all the ingredients for that recipe.
Blue Apron recipes
I also found the estimated cooking times a bit inaccurate. Between cooking the rice, washing and chopping the produce, cooking the bok choy, then breading and pan-frying the chicken, a crispy panko took over an hour, not the stated 45 minutes. That said, part of the reason it took longer than advertised was that I was cooking four servings instead of two, but I would have appreciated a heads-up that doubling the portions would take more time.
I didn’t always mind spending that extra time, though, since some of the meals were absolutely worth the effort. Although a Vietnamese-style ground beef bowl was a little bland, the crispy chicken thighs were a huge hit with my whole family. And a cheesy pork tortilla casserole dish was so easy and delicious that I’ve added the recipe to our regular weeknight lineup. I only wish the site included customer reviews of the recipes, as Hungryroot does, so I could get an idea of which were highest-rated before ordering.
The verdict: Is Blue Apron worth it?
The flexibility of Blue Apron makes it super easy to fit meal kit cooking into your life. You get over 100 meals to choose from every week — many allow you to select the kind of meat you like best. Plus, you can get a box delivered in just three days — with no long-term commitment required. There is a lot of trash involved, and I found the quality of the dishes varied. But being able to just order a few meals whenever you’re in the mood is a fantastic perk.
Why you can trust IndyBest U.S. reviews
Jennifer Heimlich has more than a decade of experience as a journalist within the health and wellness industry. The former senior fitness editor at Well+Good, she regularly writes about and reviews all kinds of health and nutrition products, from protein bars to Trader Joe’s snacks, making her the perfect fit to review Blue Apron.
