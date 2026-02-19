9 best drugstore moisturizers that deserve a spot in your skincare routine

Finding a good moisturizer seems like a simple task until you’re staring down 20 options in the grocery store. While there are loads of high-end creams, there are also plenty of affordable drugstore moisturizers that actually deliver on their promises of firmer, bouncier, and more hydrated skin.

“Body lotions are formulated with humectants and emollients to hydrate, moisturize, soothe, and soften the skin,” says Valerie Aparovich, biochemist and certified cosmetologist-aesthetician at OnSkin. “Humectants like hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and amino acids attract water from the surrounding environment (such as air humidity) and deeper layers of the skin, drawing it into the outermost layer, the epidermis,” she explains. “Emollients like shea butter, squalane, and ceramides help restore the protective functions of the epidermal barrier”, but they also “nourish, soften, and soothe the skin.”

Because the main job of a moisturizer is to hydrate, Aparovich adds, “they usually don’t require many additional active components beyond the moisturizer base, so there are plenty of drugstore products available that can bring you the same effect for less money.”

Taking Aparovich’s expert advice into account, I researched and tested countless formulas to find the best drugstore moisturizers below.

The best drugstore moisturizers for 2026 are:

Best overall — CeraVe moisturizing cream: $17.06, Amazon.com

Best exfoliating drugstore moisturizer — Cetaphil exfoliating rough & bumpy cream: $14.99, Amazon.com

Best for sensitive skin — Vanicream moisturizing cream: $13.56, Amazon.com

Best cooling drugstore moisturizer — Aveeno calm + restore body moisturizer gel for sensitive skin: $14.19, Amazon.com

Best face moisturizer — e.l.f. skin holy hydration! face cream: $13.97, Amazon.com

Best drugstore moisturizer with SPF — Olay super cream with sunscreen SPF 30: $34.94, Amazon.com

Best for eczema-prone skin — Mustela stelatopia+ lipid-replenishing cream: $33, Amazon.com

How I tested

I’ve rotated through more than a dozen moisturizers to find the top nine options to buy ( Brigitt Earley/The Independent )

I rotated through more than a dozen different drugstore moisturizers — some formulated for the face, some for the body, and a few suitable for both. I used each product exclusively for at least two consecutive weeks, applying each one in the morning and then again in the evening to get a real feel for how it performed over time. During this test, I paid attention to the following factors:

Formula: I considered the texture, absorbency, and finish of each moisturizer

I considered the texture, absorbency, and finish of each moisturizer Hydration: I perceived how moisturised and quenched my skin felt after use, plus how long the moisture seemed to last throughout the day

I perceived how moisturised and quenched my skin felt after use, plus how long the moisture seemed to last throughout the day Product compatibility: Where relevant, I assessed how each formula layered under makeup, noting any pilling or patchiness

Where relevant, I assessed how each formula layered under makeup, noting any pilling or patchiness Suitability: Because different skin types need different formulas, I also enlisted a few friends and family members to try out these moisturizers so I could gauge how they performed on dryer, oilier, and more mature complexions.

The result? A mix of gentle staples, multitasking formulas, and a few surprisingly luxe-feeling hydrators — all easy to find and easy on your wallet.

