I’ve found the best drugstore foundation you’ll want to buy on repeat
Whether you’re looking for something lightweight or full coverage, I’ve found the best formula for you
A good foundation is, well, the foundation of your makeup look. The good news is you don’t have to drop a ton of cash to find a formula that works for your skin. The best drugstore foundations contain many of the same skin-nourishing ingredients high-end makeup brands use, such as hyaluronic acid, which increases moisture in your skin, and niacinamide, which has anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and skin barrier-strengthening properties.
I’ve been busy testing a range of different drugstore foundations to find the ones that are affordable yet make your skin look great. Whether you’re going for a minimalist look or full glam, I’ve found a formula that will work for you.
I generally applied just one layer, but most of them would be easy to layer up if you wanted more coverage. Don’t be afraid to experiment when it comes to different applicators — I prefer to use my fingers, but you might try a brush or sponge — and different amounts of product. Everyone’s skin and style preferences are different, but there’s sure to be a foundation here that works for you.
The best drugstore foundations for 2026 are:
- Best overall — Milani conceal + perfect two-in-one foundation and concealer: $9.49, Amazon.com
- Best budget buy — Wet n Wild photo focus foundation: $4.92, Amazon.com
- Best tinted SPF — CeraVe hydrating mineral sunscreen sheer tint: $13.97, Amazon.com
- Best buildable formula — Revlon colorstay longwear makeup for normal/dry skin: $16.79, Cvs.com
- Best for a luminous finish — Almay skin perfecting hydrating tint: $16.99, Cvs.com
How I tested
I’ve been testing beauty products for nearly a decade, but using them for far longer, making me the ideal candidate for this review.
For context, before applying each foundation, I washed my face with a CeraVe cleanser, then applied my go-to moisturizer: Neutrogena’s hydro boost hyaluronic acid water gel. I applied the foundations using my fingers (except in the case of the powder foundation, which I applied with both a brush and a sponge).
In the interest of seeing how each foundation performed on its own, I didn’t use a primer or setting spray. I also didn’t use any blush, bronzer, or concealer, so that I could see how each one genuinely looked on my skin. The photos I’ve included are not filtered or edited, so you can see my skin’s texture. My skin is generally dry, and I have some mild rosacea and hormonal acne. But I’ve also made sure to highlight products that would be good for oily skin or combination skin.
When testing, I considered the ingredients in each formula and whether the shade range was inclusive. I also assessed how easy each one was to apply and how it blended — I always started wth a light layer and added more to judge whether the coverage was buildable. I wore each foundation for multiple days in a row to assess initial finish, performance, and longevity, as well as to see if any oxidizing (changes in the color due to air and moisture exposure) occurred. In addition to my own experience with these foundations, I’ve done thorough research into each of these products to see what other testers think. These are the best drugstore foundations that met and exceeded expectations.
1Milani conceal + perfect two-in-one foundation and concealer
- Best drugstore foundation overall
- Shades 44
- Finish Glowy
- Key ingredients Glycerin (draws moisture into the skin), iron oxides (provide pigments), and allantoin (moisturizes)
- Why we love it
- High coverage
- Subtle glow
- Take note
- May be difficult to find best shade
As someone who generally doesn’t wear a lot of makeup, I didn’t think Milani’s medium-to-full-coverage foundation was going to be my favorite. But it won me over.
It blends out easily on the skin. A single layer (in the shade natural) covered up redness, blemishes, and didn’t cling to dry patches on my skin. Instead, I was left with a satiny finish and a subtle glow. I encountered no issues with it oxidizing (changing color due to air and moisture exposure) or slipping off my skin, even when I got a little sweaty.
Having done some digging, several commenters on Reddit suggest thinning this foundation out by combining it with a moisturizer or BB cream and/or applying it with a beauty blender, which can help if you find it a little too thick.
I’d recommend this Milani two-in-one foundation and concealer for all skin types — dry, normal, combination, or oily.
2Wet n Wild photo focus foundation
- Best budget drugstore foundation
- Shades 18
- Finish Matte
- Key ingredients Glycerin, dimethicone, isododecane (makes the product apply smoothly and dry into a matte finish)
- Why we love it
- Affordable
- High-quality formula
- Take note
- It has a strong paint-like scent, though this smell fades when it’s on your skin
Finding the right foundation shade is always something I’ve found tough. Add in the fact that my local drugstore didn’t have all the shades of this product in stock, and you can see how I ended up with this one (classic beige) that’s a little too orange for me.
That said, I love everything else about this velvety foundation. It’s lightweight enough for everyday wear, but could also be part of a more glam look. But perhaps the most appealing feature is the sub-$10 price point.
I noticed when looking at the pictures of myself wearing it that it accentuates my skin’s texture a bit, though I suspect applying it over a compatible primer and using a damp beauty blender could help with this issue.
3L'Oreal Paris true match hyaluronic tinted serum
- Best light coverage drugstore foundation
- Shades 14
- Finish Dewy
- Key ingredients Hyaluronic acid, silica, glycerin
- Why we love it
- Feels weightless
- Layers nicely with other makeup products
- Take note
- More expensive than many drugstore foundations
This L'Oreal Paris true match hyaluronic tinted serum foundation is the definition of lightweight, so much so that I really didn’t feel as though I was wearing anything.
It’s very sheer and made my skin look slightly luminous, though it didn’t do much in the way of covering blemishes, redness, or uneven skin. But layered with a concealer, I think this skin tint is perfect for creating a simple makeup look that will last all day without creasing or drying out.
The formula contains hyaluronic acid, which draws water to the skin, so it’s ideal for dry skin. Some Reddit sleuthing also led me to a thread where plenty of people say it’s also great for oily skin.
4Maybelline fit me dewy + smooth foundation
- Best medium coverage drugstore foundation
- Shades 24
- Finish Natural and dewy
- Key ingredients Octinoxate (sunscreen that protects from UVB rays), fragrance, glycerin
- Why we love it
- Medium coverage
Maybelline’s fit me dewy + smooth foundation is the Goldilocks of drugstore foundations. It’s not totally sheer, but it’s not full-coverage either. It’s just right.
There’s a lot to love about this foundation. Firstly, I found the medium coverage easy to work with, whether you want a light look or a more dramatic one. The formula also contains SPF18, so while I’d recommend still using your usual face sunscreen under this foundation, it’s a nice extra protection. It also blends easily, and it imparts the perfect amount of a glow.
What’s more, it was only $11 at my local CVS, making it lots cheaper than high-end brands, and less than even comparable drugstore brands.
5CeraVe hydrating mineral sunscreen sheer tint
- Best tinted sunscreen
- Shades 3
- Finish Natural/dewy
- Key ingredients Zinc oxide (sunscreen), niacinamide (brightens and softens skin)
- Why we love it
- Covers redness and blemishes while protecting skin
- Take note
- Limited shade range
While it’s not marketed as a foundation, this should be on your radar. I bought it in hopes of finding a more affordable alternative to my holy grail product, Skin Pharm’s sheer defense SPF (which I also highly recommend, but it’s not a drugstore product).
The CeraVe mineral sunscreen provides semi-sheer coverage while also protecting sensitive skin from UVA and UVB rays. I love the sun protection, but the reason it’s my go-to is because it makes my skin look good — it covers up redness and provides a glowy finish. If I feel like going the extra mile, I might add concealer to my problem areas, but I can wear this without anything else and feel good about my skin.
6Revlon colorstay longwear makeup for normal/dry skin
- Best buildable foundation
- Shades 24
- Finish Natural — your skin, but better
- Key ingredients Hyaluronic acid, salicylic acid, dimethicone and cyclopentasiloxane (two silicones that give the product its smooth texture)
- Why we love it
- Buildable formula
- Built-in SPF for additional coverage
- Take note
- Not entirely transfer-proof (though a good setting spray might help)
The first thing I noticed about this Revlon colorstay longwear foundation — which I tried in the shade nude — was that it was thinner than I expected, likely because of the hyaluronic acid in the formula.
The runny consistency makes it easy to customize your coverage, so whether you’re looking for a sheer no-makeup look or something more full-coverage, you’ll be able to achieve the perfect look. I found one layer to feel hydrating and lightweight on my skin, and it provided the perfect amount of coverage. I added another layer, but found this few attention to my skin’s texture, which I didn’t love.
7Almay skin perfecting hydrating tint
- Best for a luminous finish
- Shades 8 — I tried beige
- Finish Dewy
- Key ingredients Hyaluronic acid, squalane, silica, phenyl trimethicone
- Why we love it
- Luminous finish
- Sheer coverage
- Take note
- Limited selection of shades
I love a glowy makeup look, and the Almay skin perfecting hydrating tint provides exactly that. I’d not recommend this if you have oily skin or like a foundation that offers full coverage, because what you get here is relatively sheer and very luminous — but that’s what I love about it.
I was curious what ingredients make a product this lustrous, and determined it’s probably the silica (which scatters and reflects light) and the phenyl trimethicone (which reflects light and blurs pores). If you like a dewy makeup finish, look for those ingredients in your foundation. This skin tint also contains hyaluronic acid and squalene, both of which can help hydrate your skin.
8Neutrogena mineral sheers loose powder foundation
- Best drugstore foundation for oily skin
- Shades 8
- Finish Matte
- Key ingredients Vitamins E, A, and C
- Why we love it
- Formulated for sensitive skin
- Great for oil control
- Take note
- Loose powder can be a little messy
I have dry skin, so I tend to avoid a powder foundation. But, I figured I should test at least one for this piece, and since I’m a fan of Neutrogena’s hydro boost moisturizer and hydro boost sunscreen, I opted for the brand’s loose powder foundation.
The formula includes skin-nourishing ingredients, including vitamin E (which hydrates and improves skin texture) and retinyl palmitate/vitamin A (which can address fine lines and dark spots).
It feels lightweight on the skin, but I did find that this powder clung to dry patches, so it’s probably not one I’ll be returning to. That said, I do think it’s an amazing choice if oil control is your concern.
Your questions on the best drugstore foundations answered
What is the best drugstore foundation?
The Milani two-in-one foundation and concealer makes it easy to feel glammed up with very little effort. I loved the thickness of the formula and felt it was ideal for my dry skin. If you’re looking for something lighter, try the L'Oreal Paris true match hyaluronic tinted serum — it’s practically weightless and adds a nice glow to your skin. Although I’m not sure I nailed it when it came to selecting a shade, I was also very impressed with how the Wet n Wild photo focus doundation performed. If you haven’t used the brand’s products since you were a teen, it’s worth revisiting.
What’s the best cheap but good foundation?
All of the foundations I’ve listed here are excellent and affordable. But for the best cheap but good foundation, I’d recommend Wet n Wild photo focus foundation. It comes in at less than $10, has a lightweight finish, but is very buildable.
