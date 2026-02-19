I’ve found the best drugstore foundation you’ll want to buy on repeat

A good foundation is, well, the foundation of your makeup look. The good news is you don’t have to drop a ton of cash to find a formula that works for your skin. The best drugstore foundations contain many of the same skin-nourishing ingredients high-end makeup brands use, such as hyaluronic acid, which increases moisture in your skin, and niacinamide, which has anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and skin barrier-strengthening properties.

I’ve been busy testing a range of different drugstore foundations to find the ones that are affordable yet make your skin look great. Whether you’re going for a minimalist look or full glam, I’ve found a formula that will work for you.

I generally applied just one layer, but most of them would be easy to layer up if you wanted more coverage. Don’t be afraid to experiment when it comes to different applicators — I prefer to use my fingers, but you might try a brush or sponge — and different amounts of product. Everyone’s skin and style preferences are different, but there’s sure to be a foundation here that works for you.

The best drugstore foundations for 2026 are:

Best overall — Milani conceal + perfect two-in-one foundation and concealer: $9.49, Amazon.com

— Milani conceal + perfect two-in-one foundation and concealer: $9.49, Amazon.com Best budget buy — Wet n Wild photo focus foundation: $4.92, Amazon.com

— Wet n Wild photo focus foundation: $4.92, Amazon.com Best tinted SPF — CeraVe hydrating mineral sunscreen sheer tint: $13.97, Amazon.com

— CeraVe hydrating mineral sunscreen sheer tint: $13.97, Amazon.com Best buildable formula — Revlon colorstay longwear makeup for normal/dry skin: $16.79, Cvs.com

— Revlon colorstay longwear makeup for normal/dry skin: $16.79, Cvs.com Best for a luminous finish — Almay skin perfecting hydrating tint: $16.99, Cvs.com

Read more: 9 best drugstore mascaras for longer lashes on a budget

How I tested

I’ve been testing beauty products for nearly a decade, but using them for far longer, making me the ideal candidate for this review.

For context, before applying each foundation, I washed my face with a CeraVe cleanser, then applied my go-to moisturizer: Neutrogena’s hydro boost hyaluronic acid water gel. I applied the foundations using my fingers (except in the case of the powder foundation, which I applied with both a brush and a sponge).

I put a broad range of formulas to the test, and these were the best ( Jamie Ballard/The Independent )

In the interest of seeing how each foundation performed on its own, I didn’t use a primer or setting spray. I also didn’t use any blush, bronzer, or concealer, so that I could see how each one genuinely looked on my skin. The photos I’ve included are not filtered or edited, so you can see my skin’s texture. My skin is generally dry, and I have some mild rosacea and hormonal acne. But I’ve also made sure to highlight products that would be good for oily skin or combination skin.

For context, this is how my complexion looks without makeup ( Jamie Ballard )

When testing, I considered the ingredients in each formula and whether the shade range was inclusive. I also assessed how easy each one was to apply and how it blended — I always started wth a light layer and added more to judge whether the coverage was buildable. I wore each foundation for multiple days in a row to assess initial finish, performance, and longevity, as well as to see if any oxidizing (changes in the color due to air and moisture exposure) occurred. In addition to my own experience with these foundations, I’ve done thorough research into each of these products to see what other testers think. These are the best drugstore foundations that met and exceeded expectations.