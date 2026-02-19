The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
7 best drugstore self-tanners for a natural-looking glow, tried and tested
You don’t need to spend $50 to find a great formula
- 1Beauty by Earth self tannerRead review$362St Moriz professional medium self tanner mousseRead review$13
- 3Jergens natural glow self tanner body lotionRead review$104Bondi Sands self tanning foamRead review$27
- 5Sally Hansen airbrush legsRead review$156Tanologist express medium self tan waterRead review$19
- 7Jergens natural glow instant sun sun dropsRead review$13
If you want a golden glow, self-tanner is your best bet — and you don’t need to spend lots on a good formula. “Today’s drugstore formulas are truly competing with high-end brands,” says Mishel Chernyavskiy, celebrity spray tan artist and owner of MSK Studio in New York.
“Whether you’re paying $15 or $50, many self-tanners now include skin-nourishing ingredients like hyaluronic acid and niacinamides that help hydrate and nourish the skin while giving you a great tan. At the end of the day, the biggest difference in results usually comes down to how you apply it, not just the product itself,” she says, noting you should exfoliate and shave 24 hours prior, use a mitt or body brush to blend, and take your time to make sure every area is evenly covered.
As for the different formulas, your options are vast. Foams, lotions, waters, and drops all offer slightly different textures, dry times, and intensities. Foams and mousses tend to dry quickly and offer faster results, while gradual lotions build color over time and are nearly foolproof. Clear formulas are great for those who want to avoid staining clothes, but can be tricky to apply evenly since there’s no immediate color to guide you.
For me, a tanner that ticks all the boxes has to have a skin-loving formula, leave you feeling hydrated, and produce a healthy glow without noticeable streaking (if any) – all within an acceptable budget. After weeks of testing, Beauty by Earth’s self tanner did exactly that.
Whatever your preference, there’s a budget-friendly formula that will work for your skin tone, lifestyle, and level of experience. To find the best of the bunch, I tested 15 different formulas over six weeks and narrowed it down to the seven that truly impressed me.
Read more: An honest review of Victoria Beckham’s $110 foundation drops
The best drugstore self-tanners for 2026 are:
- Best overall — Beauty by Earth self tanner: $35.99, Amazon.com
- Best budget buy — St. Moriz professional medium self tanner mousse: $12.99, Amazon.com
- Best gradual — Jergens natural glow self tanner body lotion: $10.39, Amazon.com
- Best tan color — Bondi Sands self tanning foam: $17.96, Walmart.com
- Best for a quick glow — Sally Hansen Airbrush Legs: $14.99, Amazon.com
How I tested
I’m an avid self-tan user, and I used lots of different formulas for months to whittle it down to this list of the best seven. To give each self-tanner a rating from one to five, I assessed the following factors:
- Ease of application: Did it glide on smoothly? Was it easy to blend? Did the formula offer a color guide, or was it clear? And for formulas that didn’t require a mitt (like gradual lotions or drops), I followed the package instructions and washed my hands thoroughly after application.
- Scent: I noted which scents smelled fresh and tropical versus chemical-heavy or overpowering.
- Drying time and residue: I tracked how quickly each product dried and whether it left behind any greasy or sticky residue. I also paid attention to whether the product transferred onto clothes, pajamas, or bedding.
- Color result and longevity: I evaluated how natural the tan looked on my light-to-medium skin, how long it lasted, and how evenly it faded.
Read more: We asked dieticians the best fiber supplements to take in 2026
1Beauty by Earth self tanner
- Best drugstore fake tan overall
- Type Gradual lotion
- Shades Fair to medium, medium to dark
- Develop time Six to eight hours
- Why we love it
- Great for sensitive or dry skin
- Moisturizing formula
- Take note
- Slower to develop
- More expensive than most drugstore options
If you’re ingredient-conscious, this formula delivers an even and warm tan without harsh chemicals or synthetic dyes. It’s made with coconut oil, aloe vera, shea butter, Japanese green tea, and DHA derived from sugar beets. It’s great for all skin types, but its creamy texture makes it particularly nourishing on dry skin. It feels more like a rich moisturizer than a self-tanning product.
During testing, the tan developed more slowly than some others — it looked best after two applications — but was even and had a nice, natural warm brown tone. It was easy to work with, highly buildable, and mild-smelling. My perennially dry skin felt hydrated after use, and I was able to put on loose clothing within just five minutes or so without transfer. As far as longevity goes, the tan faded gradually and evenly over about five to six days.
2St Moriz professional medium self tanner mousse
- Best budget drugstore self-tanner
- Type Tinted mousse
- Shades Medium, dark, ultra dark
- Develop time Four to six hours
- Why we love it
- Fast-drying mousse
- Easy to see where you’ve applied
- Vegan and cruelty-free formula
- Take note
- Scent is noticeable
A longtime drugstore favorite, this tanning mousse from St Moriz continues to impress with its combination of performance and affordability. The vegan and cruelty-free formula is often compared to high-end brands like St Tropez, thanks to skin-friendly ingredients like aloe vera and vitamin E.
The tinted mousse was easy to work with: you can see where you're applying, making it great for beginners, and it spreads readily and dries quickly without leaving a sticky residue. After application, my skin felt surprisingly soft, and I was dressed in about five minutes. The color payoff was also nice and natural, not orange or overly warm, and it fades evenly after four to five days. The slight downside is that it has a light scent that lingered for a few hours, but it didn’t stain sheets or clothes.
3Jergens natural glow self tanner body lotion
- Best gradual drugstore self-tanner
- Type Gradual lotion
- Shades Fair to medium, medium to dark
- Develop time Builds within a week of daily use
- Why we love it
- Subtle, buildable color
- Hydrating and beginner-friendly
- No mitt required
- Take note
- Can take a few days to notice full color
This Jergens tanning lotion is a classic and remains a go-to for anyone after a low-commitment, streak-free tan. The daily moisturizer gradually builds to deliver a believable, sun-kissed color over several days without any telltale orange tint or the usual self-tanner smell. If anything, it’s so gradual that you may not even notice a color difference until a few days later.
I found the lotion easy to apply and nearly impossible to mess up — it spreads smoothly and dries down quickly without patchiness, making it ideal for beginners who need something forgiving. The scent has come a long way, too — I found it to be more lightly tropical than in-your-face fake tan.
Those with dry skin will appreciate the creamy, hydrating formula — it made my skin feel moisturized and smooth afterward, and I could get dressed almost immediately. Since it develops slowly, there’s no staining on sheets, and the subtle glow fades evenly.
4Bondi Sands self tanning foam
- Best drugstore self-tanner color
- Type Tinted mousse
- Shades Light, medium, dark, ultra-dark
- Develop time One to eight hours
- Why we love it
- Easy to apply
- Flexible color based on development time
- Take note
- Scent turns over time
This Aussie favorite has earned its cult status for good reason. The lightweight foam delivers an instant bronze tint that deepens into a richer, more long-lasting tan over one to eight hours, depending on how long you leave it on before washing it off.
I found it applied effortlessly with a mitt and blended without streaks. My skin felt smooth but slightly tacky for the first 10 minutes after application, so I had to wait a little longer before getting dressed. The finished result is a nice golden shade that’s ideal for anyone who wants a noticeable glow without looking orange. It lasted a solid week and faded evenly without any of the weird patchiness some tanners leave behind, especially in areas like my knees, ankles, or elbows.
5Sally Hansen airbrush legs
- Best fast drugstore self-tanner
- Type Spray mist
- Shades 1 buildable shade
- Develop time Instant
- Why we love it
- Immediate, even-toned glow
- Great for quick application for special events
- Though temporary, it doesn’t streak or transfer easily
- Take note
- Washes off in the shower
- Only need a very small amount
Technically a body make-up, not a self-tanner, this longtime favorite delivers instant, water-resistant color that washes off with soap. It’s perfect for last-minute panics or creating a more even skin tone on your legs when you’re wearing a dress.
I found the finish to be pleasant — it’s smooth, and not sticky or greasy. But it is very thick upon application, so I’d recommend using a very small amount at first and building once each layer is absorbed. With a fair amount of rubbing, it dried down in about five minutes and didn’t transfer. Once the day was done, I had no trouble washing off my tan in the shower.
6Tanologist express medium self tan water
- Best clear drugstore self-tanner
- Type Clear water
- Shades Light, medium, extra dark
- Develop time 4–6 hours
- Why we love it
- Dries almost instantly
- Non-comedogenic, vegan, and cruelty-free
- Buildable color
- Take note
- Easy to miss spots
This water-based self-tanner feels more like a weightless body spray than a typical sticky mousse or lotion because it's completely clear. Owing to the lack of guide color, it can be a little tricky to know where you’ve already applied, but I ended up with a streak-free finish that gave off an even, golden glow.
My skin felt completely dry within a minute or two after application, and I put on clothes without any transfer. The express formula begins to develop in as little as four hours and can be reapplied for those who want a deeper tan.
There was no staining on sheets overnight, either, and the tan lasted about four to five days, fading nice and evenly.
7Jergens natural glow instant sun sun drops
- Best drugstore self-tanner for face
- Type Drops
- Shades 1 buildable shade
- Development time Instant
- Why we love it
- Affordable and widely available
- Easy to mix into any moisturizer
- Oil-free formula
- Take note
- You need a lot of product for a deeper tan
- Doesn’t have as many skincare benefits as other options
These tanning drops may be budget-friendly, but the results are surprisingly impressive. I mixed seven drops (the upper end of what’s recommended for a subtle glow) into my daily moisturizer, and by the next morning, I noticed a natural-looking radiance. For deeper color, you can use up to 15 drops, though it’s worth noting the bottle is small.
One of the best things about this formula is that it’s oil-free, so it doesn’t leave skin feeling greasy or sticky, especially helpful if you’re prone to breakouts. The tradeoff? It doesn’t have some of the skincare extras (like hyaluronic acid) you’ll find in pricier self-tanners for your face. Still, my skin felt like it normally does with my usual moisturizer, and the glow built up nicely over the course of two to three uses without any staining on clothing, pillowcases, or towels.
Your questions on the best drugstore self-tanner, answered
What’s the best drugstore self-tanner?
If you’re looking for a buildable formula that delivers a streak-free, natural-looking tan, I would recommend Beauty by Earth’s self-tanner. But if you're looking for the best drugstore self-tanner on a budget, St Moriz’s self-tanning mousse stands out for its easy-to-use, fast-drying formula that rivals higher-end brands.
What’s the easiest fake tan for beginners?
Beginner tanners may not be able to achieve a streak-free tan if quick application is required, so a gradual tanner like Jergens natural glow self tanner body lotion is a much more forgiving option for first-timers. Just make sure to use a light moisturiser on any areas that crease (think: armpits, stomach button, ankles, elbows, wrists and the base of the neck) and work the gradual tanner thoroughly into each area before moving onto the next section. Given that the result develops over several days of reapplication, you’ll be able to spot any mistakes and correct them with each passing 24 hours.
Why you can trust IndyBest reviews
Brigitt Earley has 15 years of experience in product reviews, especially beauty products. She has written about everything from the best drugstore makeup for IndyBest to the best spray sunscreens and heat protectant sprays. In fact, Brigitt is an expert on the topic of self-tanner and has tested many face and body formulas over the years.
The wider IndyBest team also covered the best drugstore foundation, the best drugstore mascara and the best drugstore moisturizer, to give our readers the broadest choice and the most insightful round-ups.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks