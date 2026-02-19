If you want a golden glow, self-tanner is your best bet — and you don’t need to spend lots on a good formula. “Today’s drugstore formulas are truly competing with high-end brands,” says Mishel Chernyavskiy, celebrity spray tan artist and owner of MSK Studio in New York.

“Whether you’re paying $15 or $50, many self-tanners now include skin-nourishing ingredients like hyaluronic acid and niacinamides that help hydrate and nourish the skin while giving you a great tan. At the end of the day, the biggest difference in results usually comes down to how you apply it, not just the product itself,” she says, noting you should exfoliate and shave 24 hours prior, use a mitt or body brush to blend, and take your time to make sure every area is evenly covered.

As for the different formulas, your options are vast. Foams, lotions, waters, and drops all offer slightly different textures, dry times, and intensities. Foams and mousses tend to dry quickly and offer faster results, while gradual lotions build color over time and are nearly foolproof. Clear formulas are great for those who want to avoid staining clothes, but can be tricky to apply evenly since there’s no immediate color to guide you.

For me, a tanner that ticks all the boxes has to have a skin-loving formula, leave you feeling hydrated, and produce a healthy glow without noticeable streaking (if any) – all within an acceptable budget. After weeks of testing, Beauty by Earth’s self tanner did exactly that.

Whatever your preference, there’s a budget-friendly formula that will work for your skin tone, lifestyle, and level of experience. To find the best of the bunch, I tested 15 different formulas over six weeks and narrowed it down to the seven that truly impressed me.

The best drugstore self-tanners for 2026 are:

Best overall — Beauty by Earth self tanner: $35.99, Amazon.com

Beauty by Earth self tanner: $35.99, Amazon.com Best budget buy — St. Moriz professional medium self tanner mousse: $12.99, Amazon.com

St. Moriz professional medium self tanner mousse: $12.99, Amazon.com Best gradual — Jergens natural glow self tanner body lotion: $10.39, Amazon.com

Jergens natural glow self tanner body lotion: $10.39, Amazon.com Best tan color — Bondi Sands self tanning foam: $17.96, Walmart.com

Bondi Sands self tanning foam: $17.96, Walmart.com Best for a quick glow — Sally Hansen Airbrush Legs: $14.99, Amazon.com

How I tested

The results after applying Banana Boat (left) and Sally Hansen (right) self-tanners ( Brigitt Earley/The Independent )

I’m an avid self-tan user, and I used lots of different formulas for months to whittle it down to this list of the best seven. To give each self-tanner a rating from one to five, I assessed the following factors:

Ease of application: Did it glide on smoothly? Was it easy to blend? Did the formula offer a color guide, or was it clear? And for formulas that didn’t require a mitt (like gradual lotions or drops), I followed the package instructions and washed my hands thoroughly after application.

Did it glide on smoothly? Was it easy to blend? Did the formula offer a color guide, or was it clear? And for formulas that didn’t require a mitt (like gradual lotions or drops), I followed the package instructions and washed my hands thoroughly after application. Scent: I noted which scents smelled fresh and tropical versus chemical-heavy or overpowering.

I noted which scents smelled fresh and tropical versus chemical-heavy or overpowering. Drying time and residue: I tracked how quickly each product dried and whether it left behind any greasy or sticky residue. I also paid attention to whether the product transferred onto clothes, pajamas, or bedding.

I tracked how quickly each product dried and whether it left behind any greasy or sticky residue. I also paid attention to whether the product transferred onto clothes, pajamas, or bedding. Color result and longevity: I evaluated how natural the tan looked on my light-to-medium skin, how long it lasted, and how evenly it faded.

