The best supermarket hot sauces – tried and tested by a spice fanatic

Hot sauce is a staple in any kitchen. From vinegary Louisiana-style (think Tabasco or Frank’s) and fruity Caribbean blends to peppery Mexican sauces like Cholula or smoky chipotle, the best hot sauces give your food that extra kick, and many can be found on supermarket shelves.

Coming in varying flavour profiles and spice levels, cult favourites like Da Bomb and Hellfire deliver intensity, while the likes of Tabasco’s green hot pepper and Cholula’s chilli garlic are favourites for milder heat.

Thanks to the YouTube celebrity interview series, Hot Ones, some hot sauces – including The Last Dab and Los Calientes – are now household names, while the rise of trendy artisan blends has made Grandma’s Hot Sauce, Yellow Bird and Truff viral stars.

In such a saturated market, it wasn’t long before celebrities waded in – Ed Sheeran, Brooklyn Beckham and even Alice Cooper have launched their own varieties. But while Beckham’s Cloud 23 blend will set you back £27, any foodie or spice fan will tell you that some of the best hot sauces hail from the supermarkets.

From Aldi’s siracha-infused sauce to Frank’s original and Encona’s West Indian hot pepper blend, these are the best hot sauces to buy, starting from just £1.50, and tried and tasted by a hot spice fanatic.

Aldi Asia specialities sriracha sauce “This sweet and spicy chilli sauce is a versatile kitchen hero,” IndyBest food tester Ella Duggan said. “Bold enough to stand out but balanced enough to pair with just about everything.” Whether drizzled over avocado toast or acting as a fiery base for stir-fried noodles, she said it proves itself as more than just a condiment. “The flavour profile is delightfully zesty with a noticeable vinegar tang, giving it a great sharpness,” Ella added. “It’s light and vibrant, but don’t be fooled, there’s a lip-tingling heat that builds pleasantly with each bite.” Find it in your nearest Aldi supermarket. Read more £2 from Aldi.co.uk Prices may vary Frank's RedHot original cayenne pepper sauce Frank’s is a king of the hot sauce world – and for good reason. “This is a ride-or-die kind of condiment, one that just works with everything,” Duggan said. “Whether you're drizzling it over chicken wings, livening up your Friday night pizza, or pouring it over anything remotely fried and beige, Frank’s delivers every single time.” The flavour profile – salty, vinegary and peppery – is moorish, and it’s a “must-have staple for spice lovers and comfort food fans alike”. Read more £5 from Ocado.com Prices may vary Encona West Indian original hot pepper sauce Delivering a fiery kick with scotch bonnets and habaneros, Encona has unmistakable Caribbean flair. “The flavour is as bold as the heat – smoky, savoury, with fruity undertones that elevate everything it touches,” Duggan said. “I added a splash (OK, a good glug) to my chicken marinade, and the result was next level. It’s also brilliant stirred into a curry or drizzled over a crisp chicken salad for a tropical twist”. Read more £2 from Sainsburys.co.uk Prices may vary Tabasco original red pepper sauce A recognisable sight in countless household kitchens, Tabasco was founded in 1868, and the sauce is still made by the McIlhenny family more than 150 years later. “A simple recipe of aged red peppers, salt, and vinegar, that heritage shows in every drop,” Duggan says. “Its vinegary kick hits fast with a tingly, sour spice and a smoky, savoury depth that’s instantly recognisable.” Read more £2 from Ocado.com Prices may vary Cholula hot sauce – original “Salty, savoury, and with an immediate tingle of chilli, [Cholula is] my go-to when I need to perk up a plate,” Duggan says. “There’s a comforting familiarity in the way it brings together cooked-down tomatoes, onions, and fresh chillies, all lifted with cider vinegar and the perfect dose of seasoning.” The mild kick makes it a great all-rounder, livening up everything from eggs and tacos to toasties. “Whether you're a hot sauce novice or a seasoned spice fan, this is the all-rounder that belongs in every kitchen.” Read more £3 from Ocado.com Prices may vary Tingly Teds tingly sauce Ed Sheeran’s sauce is “surprisingly tropical, with a hit of citrus that immediately brings orange and lemon to the fore.” Inspired by Caribbean flavours – think red jalapeño, lemon pulp, smoked sea salt and paprika – it serves up a lovely spark of heat. “It’s spicy, but not face-melting, offering a warm, tingly burn that lingers on the tongue in a very satisfying way,” Duggan said. Read more £3 from Sainsburys.co.uk Prices may vary

