12 best hot sauces, tried and tested to spice up your life

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Finding the right hot sauce can transform everything from eggs and pizza to marinades and cocktail
Hot sauce is no longer just a simple heat booster. It’s become a pantry staple, a gourmet condiment and, for many, a daily essential. Whether you're a casual splash-on-the-eggs kind of person or like to test the limits of your taste buds, there’s never been a better time to explore what the hot sauce world has to offer.
In this roundup, I’ve tested a variety of hot sauces, from cult favourites like Da Bomb Beyond Insanity – known for its intense heat – to more balanced and versatile classics like Cholula, sacrificing my own taste buds so you can find the best hot sauce to satisfy every mood. I’ve dug deep to find some more unique options too, including flavours like dill pickle and truffle.
Each sauce was evaluated on spice level, taste, versatility, and packaging practicality. The best hot sauces add complexity to food without being overpowering, offering a perfect balance of heat and flavour that complements rather than masks your meal.
Whether you want a mild everyday drizzle or a fiery challenge for your taste buds, this guide will help you find the perfect bottle to spice up your kitchen.
To find the best hot sauces, I tracked down a mix of popular favourites and hidden gems, aiming to cover a range of heat levels and flavour profiles for every palate. I put each sauce through its paces, not just as a finishing touch, but as a key ingredient in cooking, too. From spicy noodles and stir-fries to grilled chicken and scrambled eggs, nearly every meal in recent months has been generously seasoned with one of these sauces.
I focused on hot sauces that truly enhanced dishes without overwhelming them, while still delivering a satisfying kick worthy of the name. Beyond flavour and heat, I assessed the quality of ingredients, price points, and even packaging, because there’s nothing worse than a slippery bottle causing a mild lunch to turn lethal.
Every product featured in IndyBest reviews has been thoroughly tried and tested, with only the very best making the final cut. I focus on quality and value for money, so you can be confident you’re getting real bang for your buck. Since 2023, I’ve been reviewing products for The Independent, covering everything from seasonal food favourites like the best hot cross buns to viral treats like pistachio chocolates. I’m passionate about clean, high-quality ingredients and love discovering unique flavours that stand out from the crowd. Above all, I only recommend genuinely delicious products.
This isn't your average green drizzle – it's bold, punchy, and packs the kind of heat that makes your lips tingle and your tongue do a double-take.
The fire comes courtesy of habanero peppers, which bring a searing but clean heat that kicks in fast and fades just in time for you to crave more. The garlic provides a sharp, fresh edge, while a secret salty herb blend rounds it out for a savoury, almost briny profile that’s as addictive as it is intense.
It's not a slow-pour bottle, so approach with caution – a heavy-handed splash could set your mouth ablaze. But when used right, it's incredibly versatile. I loved stirring it into my guacamole or adding it to a tangy salad dressing. I think it would be delicious drizzled over grilled fish and fresh salsas too.
This is everything a hot sauce should be: a hot, tingly, lip trembler – but full of flavour that keeps you coming back for more.
If you're after a wallet-friendly bottle of sriracha that punches above its price tag, Aldi’s Asia Specialities Sriracha Sauce might just be your new go-to. This sweet and spicy chilli sauce is a versatile kitchen hero. Bold enough to stand out but balanced enough to pair with just about everything. From drizzling over avocado toast to acting as a fiery base for stir-fried noodles, it proves itself as more than just a condiment.
The flavour profile is delightfully zesty with a noticeable vinegar tang, giving it a great sharpness. It’s light and vibrant, but don’t be fooled, there’s a lip-tingling heat that builds pleasantly with each bite.
What makes this bottle even more appealing is the price. Coming in far cheaper than name-brand alternatives like Flying Goose (£3.50, Asda.com), it offers big flavour without the premium cost. For spice lovers looking for an everyday sriracha that’s as good in a marinade as it is on your morning eggs, this is a standout choice.
I’m not sure a fridge is truly complete without a bottle of Frank’s RedHot. In fact, I already had one half-used and ready to go before I even started testing sauces for this article. It’s an undisputed king of the hot sauce world, and for good reason.
This is a ride-or-die kind of condiment, one that just works with everything. Whether you're drizzling it over chicken wings, livening up your Friday night pizza, or pouring it over anything remotely fried and beige, Frank’s delivers every single time.
The flavour is unmistakable: super salty, seriously vinegary, with a quick spark of peppery spice that doesn’t hang around too long, which, to me, is why it’s so moreish. Just make sure you give it a good shake before you use it; the only drawback is that it can be a little on the watery side straight from the bottle. Frank’s RedHot is a must-have staple for spice lovers and comfort food fans alike.
Encona has unmistakable Caribbean flair thanks to a punchy combo of scotch bonnets and habaneros, and delivers a proper, fiery kick that spice lovers will adore. From the first pour (well, attempted pour – the bottle’s wide mouth means a steady hand is essential), I knew I was in for a ride.
The flavour is as bold as the heat – smoky, savoury, with fruity undertones that elevate everything it touches. I added a splash (OK, a good glug) to my chicken marinade, and the result was next level. It’s also brilliant stirred into a curry or drizzled over a crisp chicken salad for a tropical twist.
This sauce doesn’t mess around – it’s hot enough to make your mouth sweat and your eyes widen, but it’s so well-balanced that you’ll keep going back for more. It’s great value, too.
This might be the most luxurious hot sauce I tested, and I’d happily drown my morning eggs in it every single dy. Truff’s original hot sauce is rich, savoury, and garlicky, with a beautifully balanced hit of tomato and chilli. Synthetic truffle oil has become an overused cliche, but this sauce gets the balance exactly right.
The truffle isn’t overpowering or synthetic; instead, it adds a subtle, earthy depth that makes this sauce dangerously addictive. There's also a whisper of sweetness, a punch of garlic and onion, and a slow-building, playful heat that tingles rather than torches.
I tried it on eggs, then on pizza, and now I’m looking at everything I eat and wondering if it would be improved with a splash, and it usually is. My only gripe? The price is on the higher end. Plus, the wide lid means it pours quickly, which is not ideal when you’re trying to eke every drop of this expensive sauce.
Tabasco is an icon for good reason. Born in Louisiana in 1868, this legendary sauce is still made by the McIlhenny family over 150 years later, using a simple recipe of aged red peppers, salt, and vinegar. That heritage shows in every drop, its vinegary kick hits fast with a tingly, sour spice and a smoky, savoury depth that’s instantly recognisable.
I tested the whole range on plain crackers to get a real sense for the flavour on its own, but it’s incredibly versatile. It’s great on everything from eggs to tortillas, and even in a Bloody Mary or gazpacho. The slow-pour bottle is clever too, stopping you from going overboard with the heat (which, in the classic version, is medium-to-hot). The jalapeño version (£2.35, Amazon.co.uk) is saltier, so it’s great for cooking, but nothing beats the original thanks to its clean, balanced burn.
I’ll admit it – I’m a lifelong Cholula devotee. Judging by the near-empty bottle in my cupboard (and probably yours, too), this isn’t my first rodeo with the beloved Mexican staple. Salty, savoury, and with an immediate tingle of chilli, it’s my go-to when I need to perk up a plate. There’s a comforting familiarity in the way it brings together cooked-down tomatoes, onions, and fresh chillies, all lifted with cider vinegar and the perfect dose of seasoning.
It’s got a kick, sure, but nothing that overstays its welcome. You can splash it on with confidence, thanks to the wooden-capped bottle’s built-in portion control. Whether you're a hot sauce novice or a seasoned spice fan, this is the all-rounder that belongs in every kitchen. It brightens up eggs, tacos, toasties – honestly, anything. If you’re looking for something with a lot of heat, however, you might find this a little weak.
Shedletsky’s pickleback hot sauce is a bold fusion of dill pickle brine and hot sauce, delivering a tangy, savoury punch. Its vinegary profile and pronounced gherkin flavour make it an acquired taste, but for pickle enthusiasts, it's a delightful experience. The heat is mild, offering a gentle tingle suitable for most palates, though spice aficionados might crave more intensity.
This sauce shines when paired with classic BBQ fare, think hot dogs, burgers, and sausages, where its unique flavour complements grilled meats perfectly. It's also a creative addition to savoury cocktails like Bloody Marys or dirty martinis, adding a briny kick. However, its thin consistency means it pours quickly, so a cautious hand is advised.
We’re always wary of celebrity food brands, but Ed Sheeran’s Tingly Ted’s hot sauce might just be the most charming celeb food collab yet. I was curious to see how the pop star’s foray into spice stacked up.
The sauce is surprisingly tropical, with a hit of citrus that immediately brings orange and lemon to the fore. It’s got Caribbean flavour, thanks to ingredients like red jalapeño, lemon pulp, smoked sea salt and paprika, all of which combine for a lovely spark of heat. It’s spicy, but not face-melting, offering a warm, tingly burn that lingers on the tongue in a very satisfying way.
I first tested it on the culinary heights of a fish finger sandwich, which was delicious, but the fruity tang makes it ideal for loads of dishes. It’s especially good for seafood; I think this would shine for fish tacos, summer BBQs, or even stirred through a salad dressing. There’s also an Xtra Tingly version (£3, Sainsburys.co.uk) for spice lovers, which dials things up without losing that sweet flavour balance.
Celebrity ventures into the hot sauce market are nothing new, but Cloud 23, from nepo baby turned “chef” Brooklyn Beckham, was a surprising standout. It offers tasty flavours, stylish packaging, and clean credentials. Certified organic, gluten-free and non-GMO, it’s a premium pick clearly aiming for more than novelty shelf appeal.
The Sweet Jalapeño was the star of the show for me: sweet, tangy, and pickly, with a heat that creeps in slowly, making it ideal for generous pours. I found that added sweetness made it a really moreish sauce, pairing perfectly with my morning scrambled eggs. The Hot Habanero, on the other hand, hits a bit harder with lemony acidity and more heat, though that sharpness and sour taste can overpower the chilli flavour at times.
Available only as a twin-pack, it’s very pricey, but the eye-catching design could make it a gift-worthy pick for hot sauce fans. Compared to many celebrity-backed food and drink products, this is surprisingly good.
Da Bomb really needs no introduction. If you’ve watched the YouTube sensation Hot Ones, you already know the deal – this isn’t a sauce; it’s a dare. I brought it out during a get-together with friends and colleagues just to see who could handle the heat, and almost no one could.
At first taste, there’s a surprisingly pleasant smoky, BBQ-chipotle flavour, and then, boom – it hits. The heat builds rapidly and aggressively. One friend ended up crying, another sweating buckets, and someone else had to bow out with a sick bucket. It’s less about taste and more about bragging rights.
This is like pouring boiling sand across your tongue. It should not be your go-to for everyday meals – it’s the kind of sauce you bring out to test limits or humble a spice-loving mate. But for those brief seconds before the firestorm? Weirdly tasty.
This five-bottle Yellowbird variety pack offers a well-rounded intro to the world of hot sauce, from mild to fiery. Made with organic, farm-fresh fruits and veggies, each sauce brings more than just heat.
The blue agave sriracha (£7.99, Selfridges.com) is sweet and vinegary – perfect for noodles – while the Jalapeño version (£9.49, Amazon.co.uk) is zesty and reliable, great on eggs. The Habanero is the standout: hot, but with a fruity depth that makes it perfect as a chicken marinade.
At the other end of the scale, the ghost pepper sauce is not for the faint-hearted – intense and lingering, it’s a serious test for spice lovers. I suggest you come equipped with a high spice tolerance or a big glass of milk.
While not every sauce is a knockout, this is a fun, flavourful way to explore your chilli tolerance. A solid pick for hot sauce beginners and adventurous cooks alike, but it’s fairly expensive for a hot sauce.
After sweating through more hot sauces than I care to admit, I can confidently say there’s a sauce out there for everyone, whether you’re a capsaicin connoisseur or just hot sauce-curious.
For an all-rounder, Cholula and Franks RedHot remain the ultimate gateway sauce – they’re zesty, perfectly balanced, and approachable for pretty much any palate.
Looking to impress at your next BBQ? Shedletsky’s pickle back is a tangy, gherkin-spiked game-changer that was made for hot dogs and Bloody Marys. If, like me, you’re partial to pickled anything, you’ll be obsessed. On the other end of the scale, Da Bomb exists solely to humble egos, not for flavour, but pure firepower. Bring it to parties and watch the bravado fade fast.
For true depth of flavour, Truff was the most addictive – rich, garlicky, with a gentle truffle hum and the kind of heat that makes you want more, not less.
But my winner by an inch has to be El Yucateco salsa picante de green chile habanero hot sauce for its unique freshness, fiery spice levels and amazing versatility.
Whatever your spice threshold, one of these bottles will become your new favourite. Just keep a glass of milk nearby.
For more culinary inspiration, check out our favourite tried and tested cookbooks
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in