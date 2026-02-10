Butter is one of life’s simplest pleasures. From omelettes to beans on toast, many everyday dishes feel incomplete without it. Once demonised as a “bad fat”, it was long advised that people swap butter for margarine because of its higher saturated fat content and links to raised cholesterol. Today, the view is more balanced: butter can be enjoyed as part of a healthy, varied diet.

In fact, butter is firmly back in shopping baskets and fridges, enjoying renewed appreciation. Waitrose reports that sales of its Essentials salted butter are up 16 per cent compared with last year, while flavoured butters have also surged in popularity, with Worldpanel trend data showing a 24 per cent rise in UK sales over the past 12 months.

And, like the queen of cooking, Nigella Lawson loves to do, it’s best slathered on toast. I'd always opt for salted butter for toast. But Nigella has her own way of doing it – she uses unsalted butter, and has two ‘layers’, ensuring the second leaves un-melted blobs of butter on the slice. The final step is to sprinkle sea salt flakes on top. So, if salted butter is good enough for Nigella (albeit a more deconstructed approach), it's good enough for us. (For a quicker and simpler approach, I've only tested salted butter here.)

Like many essential ingredients, the cost of butter has risen around 19 per cent in the past year alone, so as it's something that you're always going to be buying, it's worth knowing which brands are worth their salt. It’s now unlikely to get a pack of butter (excluding the spreadable types that come in tubs) for less than £2, where most give only a few pence change from £3.

From basic own brands to the more luxurious among them, I’ve been putting supermarket butters to the test. After plenty of reviewing and many slices of toast, here is my pick of the best.

The best supermarket butters for 2026 are:

Best overall – Sainsbury's Taste the Difference West Country farmhouse butter: Sainsburys.co.uk

– Sainsbury's Taste the Difference West Country farmhouse butter: Sainsburys.co.uk Best cheap supermarket butter – M&S British salted butter: Ocado.com

– M&S British salted butter: Ocado.com Best creamy supermarket butter – Kerrygold pure Irish salted butter: Asda.com

How I tested

I got busy slathering the dairy spread on multiseed bread ( Emma Henderson/The Independent )

I tested 16 salted butters, first by slathering a decent amount on toast, and then tasting them on their own over a couple of days. I used the same bread (my favourite non-sourdough loaf, the Sainsbury’s multiseeded loaf) throughout the test.

I tested supermarket’s basic own-brand butter, where it was available (as not all supermarkets do it), the more luxurious own-brand butters and well-known brands available at supermarkets. I considered taste and creaminess, texture, and value – but I’ve detailed my full testing methodology at the end of the review. You can trust that these butters are worth adding to your weekly shop.

