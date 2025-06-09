How to make flavoured butter at home – and why everyone’s doing it
From spicy ‘nduja to punchy blue cheese and even chocolate, homemade flavoured butters are the easy kitchen upgrade going viral – here’s how to make your own
Flavoured butter is having a moment – and it’s not just because we’re all trying to be the kind of person who serves a little something with bread.
Across TikTok and Instagram, creators are whipping up their own blends (hello, Buttertok) and at home, a new generation of cooks is discovering just how good a knob of compound butter can be.
According to Waitrose, searches for “flavoured butter” are up 444 per cent compared to this time last year, with garlic and herb butter sales up more than fivefold and even “chocolate butter” gaining traction – up 346 per cent in the last month alone. It’s part of a broader shift towards creative, fuss-free flavour, where the smallest additions make the biggest difference.
“Flavoured butters are the new kitchen essential and every home cook’s secret weapon,” says Will Torrent, Senior Brand Development Chef at Waitrose. “From savoury hits like garlic herb and blue cheese to sweet combinations such as chocolate butter – these flavoured butters are empowering home cooks to craft seriously impressive, personalised flavours. The possibilities are endless!”
So whether you’re slathering it on steak, folding it through pasta or melting it over veg, here are three butter blends worth making from scratch – no viral video required.
’Nduja butter
Serves: 4
Time: 5 minutes
Tip: Serve this butter with anything! Great with steak, shellfish, vegetables or folded through pasta.
Ingredients:
125g salted butter, softened
40g ’nduja
1 clove garlic, finely grated
½ unwaxed lemon, zest
Method:
- In a food processor, pulse together all the ingredients until well combined and smooth. Taste and season if needed. Wrap and chill for up to 1 week in the fridge or freeze for up to 2 months.
Stilton butter
Serves: 4
Time: 5 minutes
Tip: Serve this butter with steak, roast beef, roast pork or with broccoli or cabbage.
Ingredients:
125g salted butter
125g Stilton
Method:
- In a large bowl using an electric hand mixer (or a stand mixer), beat together the butter and Stilton until well combined. Taste and season if needed. Wrap and chill for up to 1 week in the fridge or freeze for up to 2 months..
Cowboy butter
An all-American favourite that’s been surfing a wave of social-media fame, not least because it’s a dream melted on steak. Eggs fried in the leftovers make for a next-level breakfast, too.
Serves: 6
Time: 10 minutes, plus chilling
Ingredients:
100g unsalted butter, softened
3 cloves garlic, finely grated
2 tsp Dijon mustard
½ unwaxed lemon, zest of all, squeeze of juice
1 tbsp chives, chopped
1 tbsp chopped flat-leaf parsley leaves
1 tsp smoked paprika
1 tsp chilli flakes
2 tsp creamed horseradish
Method:
- Put all the ingredients in a small blender and season and pulse to combine (or mash together in a bowl using a fork).
- Shape into a log and wrap in baking parchment. Chill for at least 1 hour (keep in the fridge for up to week or freeze for up to 2 months).
- Slice into discs and melt over cooked steak.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments