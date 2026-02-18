The Ninja blendboss has finally landed in the UK after its launch across the pond late last year, with a love-it-or-hate design that wouldn't look out of place on the set of My Parents are Aliens. Whether you’re raising an eyebrow or rushing to the checkout, here’s what you need to know.

A potential game-changer if you like to bring a smoothie with you (and like to keep washing up to a minimum), the blendboss doubles as a detachable tumbler. Ninja does already offer a portable blender in the form of its cordless blast blender and although the new blendboss is corded, it does have a handle that gives it the convenience and adult sippy cup-style appearance of the wildly popular Stanley quencher.

Straying from Ninjas’s signature sleek, contemporary style kitchen appliances, the blendboss comes in a number of fun pastel hues, including a soft blue, and a purple and butter yellow combo. Another tick, is that it features a compact, pebble-esque base for smaller kitchens. For blending modes and more, keep reading for everything you need to know about the Ninja blendboss.

Ninja blendboss blender Available in a range of fun colourways, Ninja’s blendboss is a fun-looking addition to your kitchen, and ideal for one person, owing to its 710ml capacity. One of its star features is the blending cup that doubles as detachable tumbler, and comes complete with a spout and a removable straw, while the blender's compact footprint looks perfect for smaller kitchens. In terms of the blender itself, it has a 1100W motor, and several preset modes, including smoothie, blend, manual pulse and crush. This crush mode is said to offer powerful ice-crushing blending, so you can whip up shaved ice for frozen cocktails and more. Ninja’s auto-iQ technology means the blender will automatically stop when the blending is finished, too. While we haven’t tested the Ninja blendboss yet (though watch this space), the tumbler is said to be leak-proof – one of the features we’ll put to the test in our upcoming review. £130 from Ninjakitchen.co.uk Prices may vary

