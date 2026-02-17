I’ve tested dozens of air fryers, but these 8 are the best

The best air fryers have proven themselves more than just a fad, offering a more speedy and healthier way to cook and, in turn, becoming a bona fide kitchen essential, right up there with the microwave. And for good reason: they make cooking easier, faster and cheaper.

Air fryers use intensely hot, fast-moving air to create the crisp texture of deep-fried food with far less oil. And they’re not just for making healthier fries. These versatile appliances can cook food faster than a standard fan oven, quickly roasting meats and giving vegetables a deliciously crispy finish. Choosing one of the best dual air fryers can make meal prep more efficient too, particularly if you often cook multiple dishes at once.

With a wide variety of styles on the market, the right air fryer for you will depend on your cooking habits. Larger-capacity models are perfect for families and can accommodate big cuts of meat, while dual-drawer options are great for preparing different foods simultaneously. Compact countertop versions, including the best Ninja models, are well suited to smaller kitchens or even workplace setups, and some high-spec designs also function as impressive mini ovens for baking.

Having tested dozens of air fryers in my role as a home appliance reviewer, I’ve narrowed down the options to create this definitive guide to the best air fryers you can buy right now.

The best air fryers for 2026 are:

Best overall – Ninja 15-in-1 foodi max air fryer: £320, Argos.co.uk

– Ninja 15-in-1 foodi max air fryer: £320, Argos.co.uk Best budget buy – Judge 4l air fryer: £43.95, Amazon.co.uk

– Judge 4l air fryer: £43.95, Amazon.co.uk Best air fryer and microwave – Salter duowave two-in-one air fryer and microwave: £237, Currys.co.uk

– Salter duowave two-in-one air fryer and microwave: £237, Currys.co.uk Best dual drawer model – Cosori dual twinfry air fryer: £189.99, Amazon.co.uk

– Cosori dual twinfry air fryer: £189.99, Amazon.co.uk Best premium – Dualit 5.5l air fryer: £129.99, Robertdyas.co.uk

How I tested

Each air fryer was put through the all-important test of cooking chips ( Rachael Penn/The Independent )

As an experienced home appliance tester, I have a strong understanding of what makes an excellent air fryer. For this test, I trialled dozens of different models to get a good grasp on which ones performed best.

To keep it a fair test, I cooked the same foods in each one, paying close attention to how well each one made chips. I considered how well each one cooked chips, capacity, speed of cooking, maintenance and cleaning, noise, wattage, and any additional cooking functions. I’ve provided a full breakdown on my criteria at the end of the article.

