I’ve tested dozens of air fryers, but these 8 are the best
Whether you’re cooking crunchy chips, crispy bacon, or a baked potato, these are the air fryers I’d recommend
The best air fryers have proven themselves more than just a fad, offering a more speedy and healthier way to cook and, in turn, becoming a bona fide kitchen essential, right up there with the microwave. And for good reason: they make cooking easier, faster and cheaper.
Air fryers use intensely hot, fast-moving air to create the crisp texture of deep-fried food with far less oil. And they’re not just for making healthier fries. These versatile appliances can cook food faster than a standard fan oven, quickly roasting meats and giving vegetables a deliciously crispy finish. Choosing one of the best dual air fryers can make meal prep more efficient too, particularly if you often cook multiple dishes at once.
With a wide variety of styles on the market, the right air fryer for you will depend on your cooking habits. Larger-capacity models are perfect for families and can accommodate big cuts of meat, while dual-drawer options are great for preparing different foods simultaneously. Compact countertop versions, including the best Ninja models, are well suited to smaller kitchens or even workplace setups, and some high-spec designs also function as impressive mini ovens for baking.
Having tested dozens of air fryers in my role as a home appliance reviewer, I’ve narrowed down the options to create this definitive guide to the best air fryers you can buy right now.
The best air fryers for 2026 are:
- Best overall – Ninja 15-in-1 foodi max air fryer: £320, Argos.co.uk
- Best budget buy – Judge 4l air fryer: £43.95, Amazon.co.uk
- Best air fryer and microwave – Salter duowave two-in-one air fryer and microwave: £237, Currys.co.uk
- Best dual drawer model – Cosori dual twinfry air fryer: £189.99, Amazon.co.uk
- Best premium – Dualit 5.5l air fryer: £129.99, Robertdyas.co.uk
How I tested
As an experienced home appliance tester, I have a strong understanding of what makes an excellent air fryer. For this test, I trialled dozens of different models to get a good grasp on which ones performed best.
To keep it a fair test, I cooked the same foods in each one, paying close attention to how well each one made chips. I considered how well each one cooked chips, capacity, speed of cooking, maintenance and cleaning, noise, wattage, and any additional cooking functions. I’ve provided a full breakdown on my criteria at the end of the article.
1Ninja 15-in-1 foodi max air fryer
- Best Air fryer overall
- Capacity 7.5l
- Dimensions 36cm x 35cm x 36cm
- Wattage 1,760W
- Cooking presets 15
- Weight 11.7kg
- Why we love it
- Internal probe for meats
- SmartLid system
- Take note
- Slightly awkward to get things in and out
More than just an air fryer, the Ninja foodi max air fryer has 15 functions, including one for making yoghurt. It uses a SmartLid system, which makes it easy to switch between the different functions. As an air fryer, it is fantastic and takes the top spot as our best air fryer. The temperature goes up to 240C, so you get a good crispy finish, and it even sounds an alert halfway through cooking, so you know when to give the basket a little shake, to get a good even cook.
One thing that really stands out, though, is the internal probe – if you’re cooking meat, the preset functions will alert you when your protein of choice reaches the perfect internal temperature, depending on your preference.
If you like your beef medium-rare, you won’t have to guess at timings ever again. With a 7.5l capacity, it handles large amounts of food with ease, and it’s straightforward to clean, as you can remove the inserts and pop them in the dishwasher.
2Judge 4l air fryer
- Best Budget air fryer
- Capacity 4l
- Dimensions 31.5cm x 26cm x 31cm
- Wattage 1,400W
- Cooking presets None
- Weight 4.69kg
- Why we love it
- Basic operation
- Auto shut-off
- Reliable results
- Take note
- Maximum temperature of 200C
If you’re looking for a basic, easy-to-use air fryer, you’ll love this Judge 4l air fryer. It’s ideal for couples or small families, and is operated by just two dials – one for the time, the other for the temperature – no fancy AI features here.
It cooks really well – my chips came out crispy, and the device did a good job of evenly cooking chicken. This faff-free appliance is also easy to clean, thanks to the non-stick coating, while its compact size means it won’t overwhelm your countertop. It won’t work for large families, and you’ll need to rely on recipes for all your cooking, but it’s a perfect option for couples on a budget.
3Ninja crispi air fryer
- Best Portable air fryer
- Capacity 3.8l and 1.4l swappable containers
- Dimensions 34.5cm x 30.4cm x 34cm
- Wattage 1,700W
- Cooking presets Four
- Weight 6.82kg
- Why we love it
- Genius modular design
- Can see your food cooking behind the glass
- Packs away neatly
- Cooking containers double up as food storage
- Take note
- Roast function isn't completely necessary
- Too small for larger households
Ninja air fryers are never exactly cheap (nor as its appliances for that matter), but at £179, the Ninja crispi might just be the brand’s best value air fryer yet. Unlike typical air fryers, which are large countertop units, the crispi is a handheld air frying filament. You slot it onto the glass cooking bowl so you can meal prep food for work in one go.
It’s utterly versatile – you’re not locked into a single bulky unit, and it’s nice having two different containers to cook from. It’s honestly a game-changer being able to watch your food cook in the glass bowl.
The modular design also makes it easier to store, clean and maybe even upgrade in the future if Ninja releases bigger bowls. Even better, it cooked food fast, well and with a delightful crisp. Yes, it looks a little confusing at first, with all its various elements, but it’s so simple once you get your head around it. Plus, the controls are an absolute doddle. This could really be the future of air frying.
Read the full Ninja crispi review
4Salter duowave two-in-one air fryer and microwave, 26l
- Best Air fryer and microwave
- Capacity 26l
- Dimensions 52.3cm x 45cm x 30cm
- Wattage 900/1,500W
- Cooking presets 10
- Weight 18.2kg
- Why we love it
- Easy to switch between functions
- Simple to operate
- Take note
- Large
The Salter duowave is a great solution for anyone who likes to keep kitchen appliances to a minimum. Although this microwave-and-air-fryer is quite large, its 26l capacity means you can cook multiple items or large portions effortlessly.
During testing, I found the combination of features super useful, as you can microwave your items a little before crisping them up with the air fryer function. It’s easy to operate, and the touch controls are responsive. It also has 10 preset options for common dishes, taking the guesswork out of cooking. It’s also easy to clean – unlike some air fryers I’ve tested, all the inserts are dishwasher-safe, and you can just wipe around the inside after each use.
5Cosori dual blaze twinfry air fryer
- Best Dual drawer air fryer
- Capacity 10l
- Dimensions 51.8cm x 33.8cm x 31.3cm
- Wattage 1,750W
- Cooking presets 8
- Weight 9kg
- Why we love it
- Good temperature range
- Dual elements mean even cooking
- Versatile drawer setup
- Take note
- App is a bit up and down
With a whopping 10l capacity, Cosori’s dual blaze twinfry air fryer is ideal for larger families. It uses a divider to split the drawer in two, or you can keep it as one large space, if you’re cooking a leg of lamb or whole chicken, for example.
There are heating elements above and below, for a good, even cooking experience – I found this dual-heating system was particularly effective when cooking meat.
This air fryer is easy to use, too – the digital display is clear and simple to operate, plus there’s an app that shows real-time monitoring of what’s cooking. The app is a good idea, but it can be a big buggy, so I wouldn’t rely on it. This model is so good, it even took the top spot in IndyBest’s dedicated guide to the best dual air fryers.
6Cuisinart airtwin XXL dual-zone air fryer
- Best Air fryer for large families
- Capacity 10.4l
- Dimensions 44.4cm x 40.7cm x 30.9cm
- Wattage 2,400W
- Cooking presets 7
- Weight 8.4kg
- Why we love it
- Synchronised cooking function
- Auto-pause function
- Large drawer capacity
- Take note
- Can’t cook with one drawer removed
This capacious Cuisinart air fryer is great for anyone who wants to whip up whole meals in their air fryer. It has a generous 10.4l capacity, which is split into two 5.2l drawers.
During testing, Cuisinart’s airtwin XXL dual-zone air fryer consistently delivered crispy results and really excelled at cooking chips and chicken. It’s easy to use, too, with the control panel sitting at the front of the air fryer. It has one-touch functionality, and you simply lightly touch the setting you need to get going.
You can cook at different times and different temperatures in each drawer, and it also has a synchronised cooking setting, which means everything will be ready to serve at once. It takes up a substantial amount of counter space, but the dual-zone functionality is enough to justify this.
7Dualit 5.5l air fryer
- Best Premium air fryer
- Capacity 5.5l
- Dimensions 32cm x 37cm x 31cm
- Wattage 1,700W
- Cooking presets 7
- Weight 5.1kg
- Why we love it
- Looks great
- Easy to use
- Cooks evenly
- Take note
- High price point for functions included
If you’re looking for an air fryer that looks as good as it performs, you’ll love this Dualit model. During testing, I was blown away by its robust construction and precise temperature control, but keep in mind that the maximum temperature is just 200C.
It cooked food quickly and evenly, handling everything from chips to chicken with consistent ease. The digital control panel is easy to use, and it has seven preset programs to choose from, which takes the guesswork out of cooking. All removable parts are dishwasher-safe, too.
8Zwilling 4l air fryer
- Best Space-saving air fryer
- Capacity 4l
- Dimensions 34cm x 29cm x 30cm
- Wattage 1,400W
- Cooking presets 6
- Weight 3.88kg
- Why we love it
- Compact
- Excellent temperature accuracy
- Take note
- The buttons are fiddly
If your kitchen lacks counter space, this could be the air fryer for you. With precise temperature control, it cooked food well, especially chips, which came out perfectly crispy. It’s operated with a one-touch control panel, which is based at the top of the machine, but I found this a bit fiddly – especially when my hands were a bit greasy from the food.
However, when it works, it works fast. This machine has a 4l capacity, so it is best suited to those who are cooking for just a couple of people. It’s easy enough to clean, but be sure to leave the basket to cool, as the insert is quite tricky to remove.
Your questions about air fryers answered
What is the best air fryer?
Choosing the right air fryer amongst the vast choice on the market can be a difficult one, but I found the Ninja 15-in-1 foodi max air fryer to be one of the best out there. There is very little that the air fryer can’t cook – aside from having an air fryer mode you can also steam, roast, sauté, grill, dehydrate and more. Plus, if you cook a lot of meat, the built-in thermometer makes this a must-have.
If you’re looking to cook for a larger group or you like big portions then you should check out the Cosori dual blaze twinfry air fryer, which has plenty of cooking space and has a divider that splits the one large drawer into two. The Cuisinart airtwin XXL dual-zone air fryer is an excellent budget-friendly, family-sized alternative, too.
How I tested air fryers
As with all IndyBest reviews, I put together an in-depth testing criteria to get a good understanding of how each air fryer performed. Importantly, I tested lots of different models to find my top 10. When testing, I considered the following factors:
- Cooking versatility: To understand how versatile each air fryer was, I put it through its paces by cooking items such as fries, chicken and reheating meals. To keep it fair, I cooked the same food in each model.
- Cooking chips: The main test came down to the humble chip. I wanted to see how quickly they cooked, how well they crisped up and whether there was any difference in the taste and texture, depending on the air fryer being used.
- Capacity: If you have a small household, you’ll want a capacity of around 1.5l to 2l, while larger households would benefit from one that has a capacity of 2.5l and above. I considered cooking capacity when forming this list of the best.
- Speed: A good air fryer can be twice as fast as a kitchen oven. I timed these appliances to see how quickly they could cook.
- Maintenance and cleaning: I considered how easy each machine was to maintain and clean after use. I favoured the models that were machine-washable.
- Noise: I also assessed how noisy the air fryers were as they cooked. They can be surprisingly loud appliances, so I wanted machines that can quietly run in the background.
- Wattage: It’s not an exact measure, but it tends to be the case that the more watts an air fryer has, the easier and quicker it will reach higher temperatures, and therefore, cook your food faster. I kept a close eye on the air fryers that had a high wattage.
- Additional cooking functions: Air fryers can now do a lot more than just air fry, so where relevant, I tested every additional cooking function, including microwave abilities, and even yoghurt-making settings.
How do you clean an air fryer?
They are easy to clean as their basket, tray and pan can be washed in the same way you’d wash any other utensil, either with soap and warm water or by putting them in the dishwasher. Do make sure to check your model is dishwasher safe. As for the exterior, wipe it down with a damp cloth, making sure your appliance is unplugged.
What can you cook in an air fryer?
You can cook just about anything in your air fryer that can be baked, grilled or fried. Some foods work really well like pre-frozen foods and meats, while some have a function that enables you to toast and bake food.
Are air fryers healthy?
Yes, air fryers use less oil compared with deep-fat fryers, making them a healthier alternative. Dietician Megan Hilbert said "fat content is reduced by up to 70-80 per cent" which reduces calories while keeping the crunch and texture of frying.
Why you can trust IndyBest reviews
Rachael Penn is a journalist specialising in home appliances. She’s tried, tested and found the best toasters, best microwaves, and more, so she’s earned a reputation for finding the kitchen gadgets that actually perform. Her experience is why you can trust her verdict on the best air fryers. Rachael hasn’t just done extensive research, but she’s used these appliances in the same way you would, cooking with them and deciding which ones truly deserve a spot on your kitchen counter.
Additionally, the wider IndyBest team has also reviewed other air fryer categories, including known brands like Ninja. In particular, our standalone reviews of the Ninja Crispi model, as well as the brand’s dual zone air fryer, offer more insight on individual models to give you more choice and feedback.
